Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that it has been selected by UPC Poland, Liberty Global's largest revenue-generating operation in Central and Eastern Europe and Poland's largest cable TV operator, to provide a new, 400G-ready network to power UPC Poland's international core infrastructure. UPC Poland's network provides broadband internet, digital television, mobile and digital telephony (VoIP) services to millions of consumers and a range of 1G/per second business voice and data services. Juniper is uniquely positioned to deliver this experience-first network that is required to meet the growing needs of the market, expectations of UPC Poland's customers and operational imperatives.

This network upgrade is in direct response to a number of key business imperatives for UPC Poland. These include sustaining the high quality of user experience across the 3.7 million households and thousands of mobile customers it currently serves, while enabling further growth, effective and flexible operational cost controls and strict adherence to parent company Liberty Global's sustainability undertakings and reporting.

UPC Poland has seen exponential traffic growth on its network, with an annual compound increase of 40 percent over the past decade. This has led to a relentless focus on the experience it can ultimately deliver to all users. UPC Poland has now enabled its network to remain equipped to handle this growth without falling behind on service, scale and quality for existing and new customers alike.

Sustainability and cost control were key tenets of UPC Poland's vision for the new network. The requirement for potential technology providers was that the chosen routing platform must be able to scale to meet demand for the next 10 years, avoiding expensive, wasteful rip-and-replace requirements.

The Juniper Networks PTX10008 Series Router, the latest generation modular core router, was chosen because it can meet these rigorous requirements with industry-leading 100GbE and 400GbE port density with full flexibility of port speed (multi-rate) in the smallest footprint possible, and with the necessary headroom to grow alongside UPC Poland's expanding business.

Juniper's solution provides a better five-year TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) than that offered by other technology providers in the running, thanks to the PAYG (Pay As You Grow) licenses on the chosen line cards. UPC Poland's projected capacity growth across five years can be offered on a single PTX Series chassis.

The first network node has already been successfully deployed in Poznan, with another in Warsaw to follow. A further three nodes will then be rolled out to create a nationwide infrastructure to underpin UPC Poland's digital transformation.

"Liberty Global believes the connections we are building today are helping to create a better tomorrow. This approach applies on multiple levels in UPC Poland's new network, providing consistent, superior digital user experiences for our millions of subscribers while being mindful of space and power consumption in our data centers and points of presence. The sustainability of the Juniper PTX Series routing platform provides the best five-year Total Cost of Ownership out of the vendors we evaluated, which has also enabled us to really plan for the future and manage costs in direct ratio to ongoing growth, so our choice of the stand-out experience-first network provider was a strategic business decision that was easy to make."

Monika Nowak-Toporowicz, Vice President CTIO at UPC Poland UPC Slovakia

"Increasingly, service providers need to balance cost, capacity and performance with sustainability factors in their networks. UPC Poland's deployment demonstrates that less can be more with intelligent solutions that combine physical and virtual innovations to deliver the dynamic, responsible network of the future."

Brendan Gibbs, Vice-President Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks

