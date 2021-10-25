Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Here To Serve Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC), which owns 15% of KRTL Biotech Inc. ("KRTL"), is pleased to announce that KRTL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Agtech Global International Inc. (OTC Pink: AGGL) ("Agtech") that allows Agtech to acquire 10% of KRTL for $2,000,000, and provides Agtech with a revenue sharing component and certain commercial licensing rights.

With the investment from Agtech, KRTL is looking to enter what management believes will be a disruptive opportunity in medicine within the next decade. KRTL is quickly progressing as a global leader in psilocybin research as it has MFDS (formally known as the KFDA) approval to create medicines from psilocybin and other plant compounds in South Korea.

According to Kai Kim, Co-CEO of KRTL Biotech Inc., "KRTL is an early entrant in the race in Asia to create medicines from psilocybin to help a diversity of human ailments. I have organized and assembled a consortium of outstanding research scientists. We anticipate that our access and commitments from international medical specialists and scientific researchers will provide KRTL with the opportunity to be first to market with new and exciting compounds formulated from psilocybin and other plant compounds, which will allow new medicines to be developed and eventually prescribed."

KRTL's website is Home | KRTL Biotech Inc and its Twitter account is https://twitter.com/KRTLBiotech.





KRTL Lab in South Korea



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7642/100699_krtllab.jpg

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. In additional to mineral rights, holdings in public company securities and a 15% interest in KRTL Biotech Inc., it has three wholly owned subsidiaries. ICF Industries Inc. offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck-Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. Transcendence Age Corp. provides consulting services primarily for psilocybin research and works directly with KRTL.

For more information:

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-'looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100699