- Number of first trades made by clients significantly higher in first three quarters of

2021 compared to entire 2020 -

- Increase in client activity comes ahead of scheduled marketing campaign due to commence in Q4 -

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company" or "GlobalBlock") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited ("GlobalBlock UK"), has seen the amount of clients making their first trades* rise by 146% in the first three quarters of 2021 compared to the whole of 2020. Clients fall into both the B2C and B2B categories, made up of individual retail customers and corporate or institutional clients.

The increase in client activity has been completely organic, driven by word of mouth. In order to accelerate this momentum, a marketing campaign is scheduled to soft launch this week, where GlobalBlock UK will target investors currently trading both digital assets and other asset classes. This campaign is being spearheaded by Jayne Cripps, GlobalBlock UK's Head of Marketing, who has previously led successful campaigns at both CMC Markets and Interactive Investor. The campaign's initial focus is on the Company's unique multi-channel offering, that specialises in the provision of high quality customer service across their telephone broking, instant messaging, mobile app and online trading platform.

GlobalBlock UK is also pleased to announce that it has implemented the sophisticated customer relationship management ("CRM") software Salesforce, which will help meet demand from the business's growing client base and support business intelligence and reporting.

Rufus Round, CEO at the Company, said:

"It is exciting to see the business grow organically with the increasing adoption of digital assets and uniquely by word of mouth. As we scale up further, we expect this to continue with the start of our marketing campaign and make future enhancements to GlobalBlock UK's service offering. The implementation of CRM tools such as Salesforce is another step up for the business and its maturation."

Since becoming part of a public company earlier in 2021, GlobalBlock UK has not only experienced an uplift in client activity, but greater brand exposure via increased media coverage, with members of the London based team regularly featuring in major publications via their comment on digital assets. Readers can sign up to receive daily cryptocurrency analysis and weekly deep delves via this link https://www.globalblock.co.uk/cryptoinsights.

*GlobalBlock UK calculates the number of clients making their first trades on a monthly basis when the client trades for the first time.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

GlobalBlock Limited has been temporarily registered under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 as a cryptoasset business until 31st March 2022, pending the determination of the application by the Financial Conduct Authority. At this time, GlobalBlock Limited only accepts United Kingdom and Ireland resident clients or customers for its digital asset broker or trading services.

For further information please contact the Company at:

Rufus Round, CEO

c/o 65 Curzon Street, London, W1J 8PE, United Kingdom

Tel. +00 44 20 3286 2904

info@globalblockdigital.com

https://globalblock.co.uk/ and http://www.globalblockdigital.com/

https://twitter.com/Globalblocknews

https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalblock/

Media Contact

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

angus@nominis.co

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of among other things, the continued and successful development of the businesses of each of the Company and GlobalBlock Limited, increased client activity, the ability of GlobalBlock Limited to obtain the applicable regulatory approvals (including permanent registration with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom) to continue to conduct its business and other information concerning the intentions, plans, future action and future successes of the Company, and its businesses, technologies and products described herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and readers are cautioned that the risk factors disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (NON-IFRS MEASURES)

Items marked with * in this news release are alternative performance measures. Alternative performance measures are furnished to provide additional information. These non-IFRS performance measures are included in this news release because the Company believes these statistics are key performance measures that provide investors, analysts and other stakeholders with additional information to understand the operations of the business. These performance measures do not have a standard meaning within IFRS and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100820