Zimi Corporation: ZMI Launches the Fast Charging Accessories for iPhone 13 Series

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZMI, one of the key brands in the Xiaomi ecosystem with extensive experience in mobile power and consumer electronics, recently has launched fast charging accessories for the iPhone 13 series: the 20W USB-C PD power adapter, AL870C USB-C to Lightning cable and AL803 USB-A to Lightning cable.

"The ZMI fast charging accessories can perfectly fit with your iPhone, "said Zhao Jiang, CEO, ZMI." ZMI is committed to providing the ultimate charging experience for iPhone users worldwide for past years"

This ZMI USB-C 20W PD power adapter has an eye-catching feature is that it can charge your iPhone 13 from 0% to 60% battery power in 30 minutes. And to ensure safe charging at all times, it is equipped with multiple protections.

Product Specifications:

Model: ZMI 20W USB-C PD power adapter

Input: AC 100 V-240V , 50/60Hz, 0.5 A

Output: 5V/3A,9V/2.2A,12V/1.67A, 20W Max

Size: Approx. 38*22.3*59mm

The ZMI AL870C USB-C to Lightning Cable is an upgraded Apple MFi certified cable. Its Lightning connector has been upgraded from the older C48 to the latest C94, It is highly recommended to pair with the 20W USB-C power adapter listed above for fast charging of your new iPhone.

Product Specifications:

Model: ZMI AL870C USB-C to Lightning Cable

Interface type: Lightning

Main material: TPE

Length: 100cm

Colour: White

The ZMI AL803 USB-A to Lightning Cable, a certified Apple MFi cable too, is reinforced with super durable braided nylon, you can bend and twist it any way you like. The 1-meter length comes with an organizer tie that helps keep a clean desktop while working in the office or at home.



Product Specifications:

Model: ZMI AL803 USB-A to Lightning Cable

Interface type: Lightning

Main material: Nylon

Length: 100cm

Colour: Black/Red/Blue

