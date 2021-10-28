Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (OTC Pink: MHTCF) (FSE: D84) (the "Company"), announces that effective at the close of business on October 29, 2021 it will change its name to "Bloom Health Partners Inc." In connection with the change of name, it is anticipated that trading in the common shares of the Company will commence on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name at the open of markets on November 1, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "BLMH". Holders of share and warrant certificates in the Company's prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the name change.

In connection with the change of name, the CUSIP of common shares of the Company will be changed to 093711109.

