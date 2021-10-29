Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - LOVE Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0) an international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, launches its first two products, BLOOM and AURALIEF.

Zachary Stadnyk, CEO, stated: "It is with great excitement that we are able to announce the launch of our first two fully-branded products, Bloom and Auralief. We believe these two products within our strong portfolio of intellectual property can quickly command significant market share in the shortest period. We look forward to updating our investors as we progress through the rollout of these first two products and subsequently, the company's therapeutic and wellness products in a strategic, staggered approach."

BLOOM is a topical female arousal gel providing increased lubrication and sensitivity that arouses the user, thereby addressing issues of female sexual disfunction. It is also designed to be sold as an over-the counter product without CBD or THC.

AURALIEF, an oral muco-adhesive sublingual strip, infused with THC and/or CBD, enhances the bioavailability of THC and CBD, thereby increasing the impact of its health elements. By delivering THC and CBD into the system more quickly and efficiently than conventional methods it expedites and enhances the beneficial effects of THC and CBD within the body.

Joshua Maurice, COO, added: "Bringing any product to market is exciting, and with BLOOM-our exclusive formula proven to enhance women's arousal we're excited for our new branded launch."

Founded in 2020, LOVE Pharma is focused on the Global Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics markets, with a mission to bring to market innovative products that enhance sexual health and wellness while providing an improved quality of life. LOVE Pharma holds exclusive licenses to produce market, package, sell, and distribute patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The company has a number of other proven products in the pipeline to aid in mental and sexual health and wellness.

The company is also actively seeking additional mergers and acquisitions to complement its strong portfolio of intellectual property.

The shares which began trading on the CSE on September 30, are trading at $0.065. For more information, please visit the company's website www.love-pharma.com, contact Zach Stadnyk, President and CEO, at 604-343-2977 or toll free at 1-833-604-LOVE (5683) or by email at investors@love-pharma.com.

