Freitag, 29.10.2021
Dow Jones News
29.10.2021 | 10:19
63 Leser
Aquis Stock Exchange: Announcement of application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market (updated)

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Announcement of application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market (updated) 29-Oct-2021 / 08:47 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
Quantum Exponential Group PLC 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
Address: 9th Floor, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG 
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7016 6810. 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
 1. Martin Schwedler 
 2. Steven Metcalfe 
 3. Ian Pearson 
 4. Nigel McNair-Scott 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Financial Services 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
The Company intends to identify investment opportunities in the quantum technology sector primarily in the NATO allied 
countries. The Company has the ability to source deals in the US, Europe and Asia on an ad-hoc basis, provided the 
Investee Companies fit the investment parameters and rationale of Quantum Exponential. These investments include, but 
are not limited to, businesses in quantum communications, quantum sensing, quantum metrology and quantum computing 
software and components. Initially, the Company will not pursue investments in companies who make classical cyber 
security software which claims to be quantum resistant and companies who use quantum technologies in their product 
description without a scientific justification. The Company has identified over 175 start-ups which potentially meet 
their investment strategy with a focus on seed funding for start-ups with second stage funding plans in preparation. 
The Company will source potential investment opportunities directly and in conjunction with Notion Capital ("Notion"), 
one of Europe's leading tech VC investors who will refer early-stage quantum technology investment opportunities to the 
Company. Notion use a proprietary digital sourcing technology ("RISTA") which applies heuristics to signals from 
multiple public data sources and will augment these with the Company's internal data sets to identify those companies 
most suited to the Company's investment strategy. 
The founders of Quantum Exponential have developed excellent relationships with the UK Government's innovation funding 
programmes, and they are ready to support qualifying Investee Companies. Through such links, the Company will seek to 
encourage start-ups in certain countries to move to the UK. 
For each investee company, the Company intends to deploy initial capital, co-lead on that company's next funding round 
and provide expertise to its business operations and strategic plans. The Company will seek to achieve its investment 
objectives and strategy by taking an active approach in investments made in line with the Company's Investing Policy. 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Novum Securities Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
Ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each 
Number: 
328,375,000 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
29.87% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Name            Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission Expected % on Admission 
David Williams       64,750,000   23.77%  64,750,000     19.72% 
Martin Schwedler      32,000,000   11.75%  32,000,000     9.74% 
Oberon Investments Limited1 18,866,666   6.93%   28,300,000     8.62% 
Steven Metcalfe       19,500,000   7.16%   19,500,000     5.94% 
Ian Pearson         17,500,000   6.42%   17,500,000     5.33% 
JUB capital management   13,000,000   4.77%   19,500,000     5.94% 1. Shares held by discretionary clients of Oberon Investments Limited

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

01/11/21

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.quantumexp.co.uk

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

06/10/21

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1244720 29-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244720&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 03:47 ET (07:47 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
