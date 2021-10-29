Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of HAVAS Group S.A.S. to Accelerate South American Renewable Infrastructure Project Financing and Execution

Cyberlux reaches agreement to acquire HAVAS Group S.A.S. as the Company's South American renewable infrastructure financing and execution platform to rapidly acquire solar capacity and deploy renewable energy infrastructure across the region and expand into the European market in 2022.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, LED lighting, and renewable energy and infrastructure technology, announced that the Company has acquired HAVAS Group S.A.S. to build out the Cyberlux renewable infrastructure capability platform in South America, including key financing, property and personnel assets, launching the growth of the Cyberlux renewable infrastructure business across South America, with expansion plans next in Europe in 2022. With this acquisition, the Company has added significant capability to the Cyberlux Infrastructure Technology Solutions (Cyberlux ITS) business unit to accelerate the execution and implementation of the Company's core renewable infrastructure technology, including solar, wind, and hydroelectric infrastructure projects.

Founded in 2011, HAVAS Group S.A.S. is a renewable energy financing company located in Bogotá Colombia, specializing in renewable energy project financing and implementation. HAVAS Group is led by Mr. Harrison Vasquez and will be headquartered with the Cyberlux South American office located at Carrera 7 # 74b- 56, Off 702, Bogotá Colombia. As part of the acquisition, HAVAS Group brings the rights to three projects with over 100 hectares of renewable energy property which Cyberlux Corporation will now implement through the Cyberlux Infrastructure Technology Solutions business unit. The addition of HAVAS Group to the Cyberlux ITS business platform expands the Company's renewable infrastructure capability and creates sustainable growth in revenue, profit, and shareholder value, specifically through the implementation of the three current projects and the future planned renewable energy projects.

Cyberlux anticipates these Colombian locations once built out will generate over 100MW of electric power and over $6 million in annual revenue in 2022. As detailed in the Company's Operation Alpha roadmap, Cyberlux has further plans to scale the renewable energy revenue in South America to well over $30 million by 2024, targeting Guatemala, Ecuador, and Panama next.

With this acquisition, Cyberlux Corporation owns 100% of HAVAS Group S.A.S. in a transaction comprised of both shares of common stock valued at $0.05, $0.10, and $0.25, and a cash component paid out over a one-year earnout period. The HAVAS Group management has certain equity incentives for continued renewable revenue growth to the $30 million annual revenue objective, renewable project implementation milestones, and certain intellectual property development objectives. Cyberlux intends to make ongoing renewable energy property and working capital investments for further renewable energy business expansion in South America and Europe. In addition, the Cyberlux ITS business unit office in Miami, Florida is addressing all North American renewable energy projects and is pursuing all U.S. infrastructure spending opportunities. Further, the Cyberlux ITS business unit is now utilizing the infrastructure capabilities, renewable energy know-how, and expert resources of the newly acquired FBD Group, including its cost structure advantages, in the North and South American markets.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated:

"The acquisition of HAVAS Group is the launching point we've been waiting for in our South American renewable energy drive, as detailed in our Operations Alpha roadmap. We intend to expand next across the South American region and then move to the European market next year, and we expect significant, sustainable energy production to ramp up to 500MWs over the next 3 years. With the technology foundation of our strategic Wolfspeed technology supply, including our implementation of the world's best inverters and 5G technology, we expect to deploy the most efficient, most advanced solar capability available as well."

"The HAVAS Group is a true catalyst for our renewable energy business, and the HAVAS team brings extensive experience and expansive know-how of renewable energy project financing and implementation. As we focus on building long-term competitive advantages across the Cyberlux business units, this acquisition brings a significant advantage to the Cyberlux ITS business platform, which we will use to aggressively drive the ITS business going forward."

"This is an exciting acquisition for the Cyberlux community as we put the Cyberlux ITS business unit in full motion in South America. We are very excited to have HAVAS Group as a new member of the Cyberlux family, with its extensive renewable energy project financing and implementation capability. With this HAVAS addition, we fully expect the Cyberlux ITS business to grow to more than $13 million in revenue in 2022, $20 million in 2023, and well over $50 million in 2025. As you know, we are just getting started!"

The Cyberlux Infrastructure Technology Solutions business unit will deliver infrastructure hardware and infrastructure software capabilities, including renewable energy technology, telecommunications technology, infrastructure project implementation, and related technology and intellectual property development. Moving forward, Cyberlux is harnessing the future through fundamental organic growth, through acquisitions and joint ventures, and through the commercialization of future technology developments.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: CYBL), an advanced technology growth platform company, is a leader in solid-state lighting innovation, has developed breakthrough LED lighting, energy efficiency technology, advanced infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technology solutions, available today in U.S. government agencies, commercial markets, and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: ir_cybl@cyberlux.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

