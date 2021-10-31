Wienerberger: Within the framework of its Sustainability Program 2023, the Wienerberger Group is pursuing ambitious targets aimed at continuing on its value-creating growth course in the years to come. Based on its commitment to sustainable growth, Wienerberger has defined strict ESG criteria (environmental, social and governance) and is thus assuming responsibility towards people and the natural environment. Wienerberger's catalogue of biodiversity measures was elaborated in cooperation with external experts. It provides the basis for the implementation of individual biodiversity action plans at all Wienerberger production and office sites worldwide. The first sites, such as Wiener Neudorf, have already begun to implement their action plans. These action plans serve to optimize land ...

