ams Osram: ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions, partners with leading e-lock provider Kaadas to introduce latest intelligent e-locks. The TMF8801 ToF sensor provides distance information as an input to the facial recognition system. Kaadas' series of new e-locks incorporate ams Osrams's TMF8801, including K20 and K20 Max. As an entry-level product for smart homes and as a core element of future smart home security systems, the e-lock has become an indispensable component of the smart home ecosystem. Following the early development of smart locks and their introduction to the market, today factors such as performance, safety, multi-functionality and intelligence have become critical attributes for e-lock products. (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

