Core Assets Shares Now DTC Eligible, Facilitating US Trading

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5R)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

Core Assets' common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade in the United States under the ticker symbol "CCOOF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Nick Rodway, President and CEO of Core Assets stated, "DTC eligibility makes our shares more accessible to retail and institutional investors in the world's largest capital market and facilitating the Company's efforts to broaden the audience of potential investors."

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "CC" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A2QCCU."

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Yukon border down through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CORE ASSETS CORP.

"Nicholas Rodway"

President & CEO

Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include that the Atlin property is prospective for Iron-Zinc-Lead-and Silver; that we can become a district scale explorer; and that there may be a commercially viable gold or other mineral deposit on our claims. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that further permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

SOURCE: Core Assets Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670620/Core-Assets-Shares-Now-DTC-Eligible-Facilitating-US-Trading