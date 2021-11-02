News summary:

OSA 5400 SyncModule empowers equipment vendors to easily integrate highly accurate synchronization into switches, routers, open compute servers and other IT devices

Embedded solution delivers advanced sync for 5G open RAN and other industries from data centers to critical communication networks

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today introduced its OSA 5400 SyncModule embedded timing solution, enabling technology suppliers to easily integrate precise synchronization into their hardware. The M.2 form factor module offers equipment vendors a way to simply and cost-effectively add crucial timing capabilities with key functionality into their switches, routers, open compute servers and other IT devices. Featuring GNSS, PTP and NTP engines as well as comprehensive PTP and GNSS monitoring and assurance functionality, the OSA 5400 SyncModule empowers third-party companies to leverage the unique expertise of ADVA's Oscilloquartz synchronization specialists. The solution will provide a major boost to suppliers of mobile infrastructure and white box vendors. It will be key for enabling assured sub-microsecond timing in public and private networks as well as critical infrastructure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005094/en/

ADVA's new timing module enables technology manufacturers to easily embed synchronization capabilities into their devices (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our OSA 5400 SyncModule brings something completely new and very valuable to the market. For the first time, third-party technology manufacturers will be able to embed the most advanced synchronization capabilities into their designs and easily control them with our Ensemble Sync Director or their own management system," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "With our OSA 5400 SyncModule, we're extending the disaggregated approach to building networks into the area of synchronization. The integrated solution gives vendors the ability to instantly inject the most advanced, highly accurate and fully assured timing into their hardware platforms. As our solution utilizes the widely applied, standardized M.2 interface, integration is simple. It can also easily be added to existing designs."

The trend towards network disaggregation is accelerating innovation and expanding the market for customers. This does, however, create a challenge for technology suppliers when it comes to synchronization. Now, the OSA 5400 SyncModule is filling that gap. The low-power M.2 module gives vendors of emerging technologies, such as open RAN and next-generation data center hardware, the ability to quickly harness the benefits of an integrated GNSS receiver, PTP, NTP and assurance engines, as well as full sync management functionality. Featuring multiple interface options for easy integration, the OSA 5400 SyncModule comes with an open API for simple configuration. It can also be managed by ADVA's proven Ensemble Sync Director management system for complete control of the timing infrastructure.

"Cost-effective and hassle-free, our new embedded timing solution brings highly precise and assured synchronization to a whole new market. For companies who are suppliers of 5G RAN hardware or open compute servers, our OSA 5400 SyncModule offers major value," commented Nir Laufer, VP, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "Vendors like those, who are not necessarily experts in network timing, now have the opportunity to instantly pour all of our synchronization know-how into their solutions. And that enables customers to choose the ideal components for their specific needs complete with the best available timing."

Watch this video to learn more about the OSA 5400 SyncModule: https://youtu.be/iPUl_n0dvJU.

Further information is also available in these slides: https://adva.li/osa-5400-syncmodule-slides.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

