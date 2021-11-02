Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - Reklaim Ltd. (formerly Killi Ltd.) (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders approved today the Company's previously announced name change from Killi Ltd. to Reklaim Ltd. (the "Name Change"), subject to final approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The new CUSIP/ISIN numbers for the Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") are as follows: 759402100/CA7594021007. Existing shareholders are not required to take any action concerning the Name Change. Issued share certificates representing the Common Shares will not be affected by the Name Change. It is expected that effective at the opening of markets on Thursday, November 4, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSXV under its new name and with the above noted CUSIP/ISIN. The trading symbols will remain unchanged.

Following the special meeting of shareholders today, the Company's new CFO, Ira Levy, has been formally appointed. Mr. Levy's appointment was initially announced on September 30, 2021. In a subsequent move, Reklaim's acting fractional CFO, Chris Frostad, will be stepping down. Mr. Frostad will act as an advisor to the Company over the next several months to assist in transitioning his duties to Mr. Levy. "Chris has been a huge asset to the company during his time with Reklaim, and we appreciate everything he has done. We are happy to have him continue for the next few months as a special advisor to ensure the transition with Ira works smoothly," said Neil Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Reklaim.

Reklaim also announces that it has extended the expiry date of an aggregate of 200,000 stock options issued on March 29, 2017 with an exercise price of C$0.25 per common share from March 29, 2022 to March 29, 2024 (the "Amendment"). The Amendment remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Reklaim

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving several risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of the Company's future performance. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company may not receive the approval of the TSXV for the Name Change or the Amendment; and the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations and economic activity in general; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Company Contact:

Ira Levy, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

Email: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101670