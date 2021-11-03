Li-Metal Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Next Generation Battery Technology Disrupter to Trade under the Ticker "LIM" on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of scalable lithium anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next generation batteries, announces that, as of today, November 3, 2021, the common shares of the Company will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker "LIM".

Founded in Toronto by Maciej Jastrzebski, the Chief Executive Officer of Li-Metal and Tim Johnston, a director of Li-Metal and the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle Corp., Li-Metal addresses a pressing underlying technology trend in global electrification - the development and adoption of next generation batteries. It is imperative that the battery supply chain adapts as the world transitions from conventional lithium-ion batteries to next generation batteries.

"We are thrilled to make our debut as a publicly traded Canadian company on the CSE and are positioned to scale our breakthrough metallic lithium anode and metal production technologies," said Mr. Jastrzebski. "Producing next generation batteries for electric vehicles with existing technologies can be costly, as they use more lithium than needed and the production costs are high. By utilizing Li-Metal's technologies, battery cell manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers will be able to produce advanced batteries with less lithium, reducing the need for a finite resource, powering more cost-effective, longer range and safer electric vehicles."

Li-Metal sits at the epicenter of three heavy macroeconomic trends: the need to support the mass adoption of next generation batteries, a North American supply shortage of critical battery materials and the need for environmentally friendly solutions supporting the electric vehicle revolution. Li-Metal is developing two scalable, cost effective, safe and sustainable technologies that address these core megatrends:

Lithium Anode Technology - low-cost, high performance, and highly scalable technology for producing lithium metal anodes for next generation batteries.

- low-cost, high performance, and highly scalable technology for producing lithium metal anodes for next generation batteries. Lithium Metal Technology - an improved lithium metal production process utilizing abundantly available chemical sources that eliminates lithium chloride, produces no toxic chlorine off-gas and minimal emissions.

Retains Investor Relations Consultant

Li-Metal is also pleased to announce that it has retained Target IR & Communications ("Target IR"), a full-service investor relations consultancy based in Toronto. Target IR will provide investor relations services for the Company with the aim of increasing Li-Metal's visibility in the investment community and will engage with analysts and investors and communicate key events to shareholders.

Target IR will provide investor relations services to Li-Metal for a 12-month period and will be paid C$8,000 on a monthly basis, exclusive of applicable taxes and certain expenses incurred. Target IR will also be granted options to purchase up to 20,000 common shares of the Company, half of which will vest and become exercisable 12 months after the date of issuance, the other half of which will vest and become exercisable 24 months after the date of issuance.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next generation batteries. Our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information visit, www.li-metal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans are forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the development of the business of the Company will be completed as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Salisha Ilyas

ir@li-metal.com

Media Contact

Harry Nicholas

Li-MetalPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Li-Metal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670891/Li-Metal-Begins-Trading-on-the-Canadian-Securities-Exchange