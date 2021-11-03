DJ MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT AND RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

MAJOR REORGANISATION OF DMGT

comprising

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC ("DMGT") by ROTHERMERE CONTINUATION LIMITED ("RCL")

and

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS

As announced on 12 July 2021, the DMGT Board has decided to implement a major reorganisation of DMGT, including the sale of its insurance risk business, Risk Management Solutions, Inc. ("RMS"), a special distribution to all shareholders of substantially all of the cash in the Group and its stake in Cazoo Group and, subject to the satisfaction of certain pre-conditions, an offer for DMGT by its controlling shareholder, RCL.

The Non-conflicted DMGT Directors and RCL are pleased to announce that all the pre-conditions are now satisfied and that they have reached agreement on the definitive terms of the special distribution and on a recommended cash offer (the "Offer") to be made by RCL to acquire all the issued and to be issued DMGT A Shares not already owned by RCL (the "Offer Shares").

Summary of the Reorganisation

-- Under the terms of the Offer, DMGT A Shareholders (being all DMGT Shareholders that hold DMGT A Sharesother than RCL) will be entitled to receive:

255 pence in cash for each DMGT A Share (the "Offer Price").

The Offer Price has been increased from that announced on 12 July 2021 to reflect a decrease in the fair value of DMGT's long term debt.

-- In conjunction with the Offer, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors intend to declare a single distributionto all DMGT Shareholders (being all holders (including RCL) of DMGT A Shares and DMGT Ordinary Shares (together, "DMGT Shares")) who are on the register of members of DMGT at 6.00 p.m. (London time) on the Record Date (being theday on which the Offer becomes or is declared unconditional) comprising: 568 pence in cash for each DMGT Sharei (the "Cash Element of the Special Dividend")

and

0.5749 Cazoo Shares for each DMGT Sharei,

subject to the Tax Adjustment Mechanism and rounding for each DMGT Shareholder (the "Share Element of the Special Dividend"),

the Cash Element of the Special Dividend and the Share Element of the Special Dividend together being the "Special Dividend".

-- The Offer will be conditional on (amongst other things) the declaration of the Special Dividend; andsettlement of the Special Dividend will be conditional upon the Offer becoming or being declared unconditional. Therefore, in the event that the Offer does not become or is not declared unconditional, there will be no SpecialDividend.

-- Based on the closing price of a Cazoo Share of USD10.01 on 2 November 2021 (being the last business day inNew York before the date of this announcement) and the Announcement Exchange Rate, the Special Dividend has anaggregate value of 991 pence per DMGT Share.

-- In addition, RCL has agreed that the DMGT Board should recommend for approval, in accordance with itsexisting dividend policy, a final dividend in respect of FY 2021 of 17.3 pence per DMGT Share (the "2021 ProposedFinal Dividend").ii If approved, the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend is expected to be paid on or about 4 February2022 to DMGT Shareholders on the register on 26 November 2021, regardless of whether the Offer becomes or isdeclared unconditional.

-- At the time of the Possible Offer Announcement, the estimated value of the Cash Element of the SpecialDividend was 610 pence per DMGT Share. As a result of a number of deductions (the most significant of which aresummarised below), the cash DMGT A Shareholders will receive under the Cash Element of the Special Dividend will be568 pence per DMGT A Share.

-- However, this overall reduction in the Cash Element of the Special Dividend will be offset by a greaternumber of Cazoo Shares being distributed to DMGT Shareholders as part of the Share Element of the Special Dividend(as explained below) and by the payment of the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend of 17.3 pence per DMGT Share, which RCLhas agreed that the DMGT Board should recommend for approval. This will have the effect of increasing the cashdistribution over and above the anticipated cash on balance sheet by approximately GBP40 million, the cost of whichwill be borne by RCL if its Offer is accepted.

-- The change in the amount of cash available to pay DMGT Shareholders under the Special Dividend is due tothe following: - a lower number of Cazoo Shares having been sold or redeemed by DMGT under the Cazoo IPO than hadbeen expected at the time of the Possible Offer Announcement. This reduction in cash of approximately GBP62 million,which represents approximately 27 pence of cash per DMGT Share, will be offset by a greater number of Cazoo Shareshaving been received under the Cazoo IPO and distributed to DMGT Shareholders as part of the Share Element of theSpecial Dividend. As at the Business Day before the date of this announcement, the value of such shares representsapproximately 27 pence per DMGT Share; - additional pension contributions of GBP40 million over and above that which had been assumed at thetime of the Possible Offer Announcement in connection with the Reorganisation (as explained in section 8 below). This reduction represents approximately 17 pence of cash per DMGT Share; and - a positive adjustment of approximately GBP5 million, representing 2 pence per DMGT Share, addressesthe expected underlying change in the cash position of DMGT from FY 2021 to the declaration of the SpecialDividend.

-- Calculated on the basis described above, the aggregate value DMGT A Shareholders would therefore receiveunder the terms of the Offer, the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend (if approved) would be 1263pence per DMGT A Share (the "Transaction Value").

-- The Transaction Value represents:

-> a premium of 21.5 per cent. to the Closing Price of 1040 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

-> a premium of 39 per cent. to the three month volume weighted average Closing Price of 909 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

-> a premium of 42 per cent. to the six month volume weighted average Closing Price of 890 pence per DMGT A Share on 9 July 2021 (being the last Business Day before the date of the Possible Offer Announcement)

Recommendation

-- The Non-conflicted DMGT Directors, who have been so advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Credit Suisse asto the financial terms of the Offer taking into account the Special Dividend, consider the terms of the Offer to befair and reasonable. In providing its financial advice to the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors, J.P. Morgan Cazenoveand Credit Suisse have taken into account the commercial assessments of the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors. J.P.Morgan Cazenove is providing independent financial advice to the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors for the purposes ofRule 3 of the Code.

-- Accordingly, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors intend unanimously to recommend that DMGT A Shareholdersaccept or procure acceptance of the Offer. In light of the tax considerations described below and, in the case ofTim Collier and Kevin Beatty, to make use of unused capital losses which they have carried forward from thetransactions surrounding DMGT's distribution of its shares in Euromoney Institutional Investor plc in 2019, each ofKevin Parry, Tim Collier, and Kevin Beatty are considering selling some or all of their beneficial holdings of12,565, 452,259 and 607,128 Offer Shares, respectively, in the market following the publication by the Group of theaudited results for FY 2021 on 18 November 2021. To the extent they do not sell all of their Offer Shares in themarket, Kevin Parry, Tim Collier and Kevin Beatty have also irrevocably undertaken to accept or procure theacceptance of the Offer in respect of their own beneficial holdings not sold in the market up to a maximum of1,071,952 Offer Shares in aggregate, representing approximately 0.509 per cent of the DMGT A Shares (and 0.465 percent of the entire issued share capital of DMGT) on 2 November 2021 (being the last Business Day before thisannouncement).

-- A general description concerning certain limited aspects of the taxation consequences of accepting theOffer and of the Special Dividend and the 2021 Proposed Final Dividend for DMGT Shareholders resident in the UK andthe US for tax purposes will be set out in the Offer Document. DMGT A Shareholders resident in the UK or the US fortax purposes should read this description in the Offer Document carefully, bearing in mind that, based on theassumptions set out above, the Transaction Value to DMGT A Shareholders is split between 568 pence in cash for eachDMGT Share in the form of the Cash Element of the Special Dividend, 0.5749 Cazoo Shares for each DMGT Share in theform of the Share Element of the Special Dividend, 17.3 pence per DMGT Share in the form of the 2021 Proposed FinalDividend, and 255 pence per DMGT A Share as consideration for the sale of their DMGT A Shares to RCL. Depending ontheir personal circumstances, DMGT A Shareholders resident in the UK for tax purposes are likely to be taxed athigher rates of tax on the receipt of a dividend than on the receipt for the sale of their shares to RCL. Similarconsiderations may apply for DMGT A Shareholders that

