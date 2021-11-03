DJ Cooper Standard Reports Third Quarter Results

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the third quarter 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Summary . Sales totaled USD526.7 million, reflecting the negative impact of ongoing semiconductor-related customerschedule reductions . Net loss amounted to USD123.2 million or USD(7.20) per diluted share . Adjusted EBITDA totaled USD(33.9) million, including the negative impact of semiconductor-related customerschedule reductions, higher materials costs and allowance for credit loss . Electric Vehicle platforms accounted for approximately USD30 million in net new business awards . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company reached a long-term commercial agreement to license its Fortrex^TMtechnology to a footwear manufacturer

'Our operating teams continue to deliver world-class products, technology and service to our customers around the world despite significant ongoing headwinds and challenges,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'Our commercial teams are engaged in aggressive discussions with our customers and suppliers to offset the incremental costs we have incurred from volatile production schedules and materials price inflation. We remain focused on optimizing those aspects of our business that are within our control and on executing our longer-term strategic initiatives.'

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) USD USD USD USD Sales 526.7 683.2 1,728.8 1,678.6 USD USD USD USD Net (loss) income (123.2) 4.4 (220.6) (240.4) USD USD USD USD Adjusted net (loss) income (106.4) 3.6 (172.0) (144.7) USD USD USD USD (Loss) earnings per diluted share (7.20) 0.26 (12.96) (14.22) USD USD USD USD Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share (6.23) 0.21 (10.10) (8.56) USD USD USD USD Adjusted EBITDA (33.9) 64.1 (10.0) (21.3)

The year-over-year change in third quarter sales was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions.

Net (loss) income for the third quarter 2021 included a non-cash deferred tax valuation allowance of USD13.3 million, restructuring charges of USD1.6 million and other special items. Net (loss) income for the third quarter 2020 included restructuring charges of USD6.2 million and other special items. Adjusted net (loss) income, which excludes these items and their related tax impact, was USD(106.4) million in the third quarter 2021 compared to USD3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year change was primarily due to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions, higher commodity and material costs, general inflation and the one-time impact of a credit loss for certain accounts receivable deemed to be unrecoverable.

In the first nine months of the year, the year-over-year increase in sales was primarily attributable to the non-recurrence of COVID-19 related customer shutdowns, partially offset by unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions.

Net (loss) income for the first nine months of 2021 included restructuring charges of USD34.3 million, a non-cash deferred tax valuation allowance of USD13.3 million and other special items. Net (loss) income for the first nine months of 2020 included asset impairment charges of USD87.4 million, restructuring charges of USD23.2 million and other special items. Adjusted net (loss) income, which excludes these items and their related tax impact, was USD(172.0) million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to USD(144.7) million in the first nine months of 2020. The year-over-year change was primarily due to unfavorable volume and mix resulting from semiconductor-related customer schedule reductions, higher commodity and material costs, higher interest expense, wage inflation and lower tax benefit partially offset by the non-recurrence of COVID-related customer shutdowns, improved manufacturing efficiency and lower SGA&E expense.

Adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

Automotive New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its customers. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received net new business awards representing approximately USD30 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. Importantly, these net new business awards were primarily on electric vehicle platforms. For the first nine months of 2021, the Company's net new business awards totaled USD160.1 million, with USD88.4 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms.

Notable Events - Expanding Markets for Fortrex^TM Technology

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company finalized a long-term commercial agreement with a footwear manufacturer granting them license to use Fortrex^TM technology in the manufacture of their footwear products. The agreement calls for the payment of licensing fees and ongoing volume-based royalties with an established minimum value. The agreement is for a 10 year term and is non-exclusive. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the identity of the footwear manufacturer and specific financial terms will not be disclosed.

The Company is continuing technology development work to further leverage the sustainability advantages of Fortrex^ TM technology in both automotive and non-automotive applications.

Segment Results of Operations

Sales

Three Months Ended September Variance Due To: 30, 2021 2020 Change Volume / Foreign Mix* Exchange (dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers USD USD USD USD USD North America 270,592 359,007 (88,415) (89,665) 1,250 Europe 98,682 146,029 (47,347) (48,118) 771 Asia Pacific 109,526 131,063 (21,537) (27,813) 6,276 South America 15,981 17,580 (1,599) (2,042) 443 Total Automotive 494,781 653,679 (158,898) (167,638) 8,740 Corporate, eliminations and other 31,909 29,521 2,388 2,290 98 USD USD USD USD USD Consolidated sales 526,690 683,200 (156,510) (165,348) 8,838

^* Net of customer price reductions . Volume and mix, net of customer price reductions, was driven by vehicle production volume decreases due tosemiconductor-related customer schedule reductions. . The impact of foreign currency exchange primarily related to the Chinese Renminbi, Canadian Dollar, Euro andBrazilian Real.

^

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30, Variance Due To: 2021 2020 Change Volume/ Mix* Foreign Exchange Cost (Increases)/ Decreases (dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA USD USD USD USD USD USD North America 8,817 58,115 (49,298) (33,462) (3,606) (12,230) Europe (25,112) (1,466) (23,646) (18,621) (197) (4,828)

