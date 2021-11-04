Anzeige
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
WKN: 904278 ISIN: CH0012005267 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2021 | 07:05
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: [Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche announces the repurchase of the equity stake held by Novartis in Roche

  • Roche and Novartis agree on the repurchase by Roche Holding Ltd of 53.3 million Roche shares from Novartis Holding AG.
  • Repurchase is conditional upon the approval of a capital reduction by cancellation of the repurchased shares and the approval of the interim financial statements prepared for the purpose of the transaction by an Extraordinary General Meeting of Roche Holding Ltd. The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on 26 November 2021.
  • Repurchase leads to the disentanglement of the two competitors; Roche regains full strategic flexibility.
  • The repurchase price is CHF 356.9341 per share. It corresponds to the volume weighted average price of the Roche non-voting equity certificates over the last 20 trading days up to and including 2 November 2021.
  • All holders of Roche equity securities (shares and non-voting equity certificates) benefit from the earnings accretion resulting from the transaction.
  • Roche intends to cancel the shares repurchased from Novartis after completion of the repurchase.
  • Roche confirms the outlook for the year 2021 and is aiming at increasing the dividend in Swiss francs also for 2021.

Basel, 4 November 2021 - Roche.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Barbara Schädler
Phone: +41 61 687 14 27		Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 79 264 39 25

Attachment

  • 04112021_MR_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f79d3361-1440-4804-8e76-4015a7703460)

