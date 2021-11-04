- (PLX AI) - Alstria Office REIT agrees to takeover offer of EUR 19.50 per share from Brookfield Asset Management for all the shares it doesn't already own.
- • The Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one alstria share (including the shares already owned by Brookfield) and certain further customary conditions including merger control clearance in Germany
- • The Management and Supervisory Board of alstria welcome Brookfield's offer and believe that the transaction is in the interest of the Company
- • Subject to their review of the offer document, the Management and Supervisory Board intend to recommend that alstria's shareholders accept the Offer
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de