Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting and presenting at the Green California School Summit today.

https://www.green-technology.org/schools2021/

Now in its 15th year, the Summit is a great opportunity for the Company to introduce its new IAQEyeTM.

California's commitment to emission reduction and resource conservation only intensifies with the passage of time, mandating energy and water efficiency, clean transportation, recycling, green building, environmentally preferable purchasing and other conservation strategies.

For companies that offer green products and services for schools, the Green California Schools Summit is the best opportunity all year to reach decision makers from the largest school market in the country.

The Summit is an annual meeting place for stakeholders from every part of the green school "ecosystem." It's an opportunity to meet the men and women who design and manage green school programs, the architects and engineers who design facilities and the educators who are being asked to find ways to connect school sustainability efforts to their curriculum.

The recent recommendation by the State of California to install CO2 sensors in all classrooms provides AirTest with the possibility of significantly increasing its sales activity. With the new IAQEyeTM, the installation of CO2 sensors will be effective and efficient with minimal labor costs.

Mike Schell, AirTest CTO said, "AirTest has provided California Schools with thousands of CO2 sensors in the last 10 years…all of them wired…for DCV applications. Our new sensor can now not only provide the ability to control ventilation, potentially saving $millions in energy costs, but also provide visibility to the teachers, students, school administrators and facilities managers of real time Indoor Air Quality and CO2 levels. This is a game changer for schools!"

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101974