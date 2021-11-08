Again a record setting week for our ATX TR, which demolished 7700 and 7800 points in one week. News came from Valneva, CA Immo, Erste Group, EVN, ams Osram, Lenzing, RBI, Andritz, AT&S, Verbund and S&T. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 4,32% to 7.834,34 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 43,32%. Up to now there were 138 days with a positive and 78 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 43,32%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,38%, the weakest is Friday with 0%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 22,32% in front of RBI 14,39% and DO&CO 9,97%. And the following stocks performed worst: Andritz -4,29% in front of Verbund -3,55% and Marinomed Biotech -2,78%. Further highlights this ...

