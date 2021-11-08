Valneva: Valneva SE, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, announced today that the underwriters of its global offering of an aggregate of 4,500,000 new ordinary shares have exercised in full their option to purchase up to 675,000 additional new ordinary shares in the form of 337,500 ADSs. As a result, the total number of Valneva's ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) issued in the Global Offering amounts to 5,175,000 ordinary shares, including 708,120 ordinary shares represented by 354,060 ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, bringing the gross proceeds of the Global Offering to approximately USD 102.0 mn (Euro 88.0 mn).Valneva: weekly performance: -8.05% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (01/11/2021)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...