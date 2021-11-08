SMART Solutions by Alcon, a digital platform uniquely designed for ophthalmology, builds on Alcon leadership in image-guided clinic to OR connectivity through cloud-based planning and surgical equipment

Installs of first application, SMARTCataract, are underway with U.S. customers; demos at AAO showcase connectivity of data systems, diagnostic devices and surgical equipment to drive efficiencies 1-5

Data on ORA SYSTEM, with a current database of more than 2 million cases, and ARGOS Biometer, will highlight benefits of surgical accuracy and clinical efficiency

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will feature its latest advancement in integrated and connected surgical technologies SMART Solutions by Alcon, a digital platform uniquely designed for ophthalmology at the upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2021 annual meeting. This new platform furthers Alcon's leadership in clinic-to-operating room (OR) integration with image-guided technologies and cloud-based planning. Key data on leading surgical equipment, ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance and Optiwave Refractive Analysis (ORA) SYSTEM, will also be presented at the meeting.

SMARTCataract to be Showcased to U.S. Ophthalmologists at AAO 2021

Alcon will conduct live demos of SMARTCataract, the first application under Alcon's SMART Solutions platform. Key elements of this novel application include planning, connectivity, analysis and optimization all designed to enable greater efficiency, reliability and accuracy.1-5†

The application connects data systems and most diagnostic devices, including ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance, with Alcon's cataract surgical equipment, including LenSx Femtosecond Laser and LuxOR Revalia Ophthalmic Microscope, as well as most commonly used third-party microscopes from the clinic to the OR and back.

Alcon plans to roll out additional connectivity in the OR with the ORA SYSTEM and NGENUITY 3D Visualization System in the near future.

"Alcon's SMARTCataract application can now give us tools that tie together our biometry instruments and medical records with the most modern IOL formulas, so state-of-the art surgical planning, even for post-refractive patients, takes a fraction of the time it used to. And, we can virtually eliminate manual data transfer from one piece of equipment to the next, giving us peace of mind that transcription errors are a thing of the past," said Dr. John Hovanesian, Harvard Eye Associates. "For my practice, this means confidence in our surgical outcomes and a much better patient experience."

SMART Solutions leverages the open, cloud-based infrastructure and services of Philips HealthSuite, built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to enable surgeons to aggregate, organize and analyze all relevant data within a single, integrated application designed for security and remote planning.

"As the global leader in eye care, we are continuing to push the boundaries of technology to help drive efficacy and accuracy with cataract surgery," said Sergio Duplan, President, North America, Alcon. "We are collaborating with experts inside and outside of the industry to build on our existing ecosystem and bring ongoing advancements in this space."

Alcon is expanding to additional customers in the U.S. through the end of the year, with a broader rollout in 2022. For more information about SMART Solutions and the SMARTCataract application, please visit AlconSMARTSolutions.com.

Superior Refractive Outcomes Can Be Achieved Using ORA SYSTEM Versus Barrett True K Formula6

ORA SYSTEM is the only intraoperative aberrometer on the market. With the first and only database for real-time intraocular lens (IOL) calculations during cataract surgery, the ORA SYSTEM currently includes the power of more than two million cases.

A new, retrospective analysis on 1,067 eyes implanted with AcrySofIQ monofocal IOLs demonstrated that intraoperative aberrometry achieved superior refractive outcomes (measured as absolute prediction error p<0.005) in post-myopic LASIK/PRK eyes versus using Barret True K alone.6 Constantly optimizing its growing database of millions of cases, the ORA SYSTEMhelps surgeons to catch outliers in real-time before IOL implantation and hit refractive targets with precision.7 An additional study on the ORA SYSTEM will be presented:

Comparison of Prediction Error Using Intraoperative Aberrometry Guidance versus Preoperative Planning Following Trifocal IOL Implantation, presented by Dr. John F. Blaylock (on demand only).

ARGOS Achieves Superior Acquisition Rate, Outperforming Lenstar* and IOLMaster* biometers; Demonstrates Time Savings for Faster and Smarter Planning8-16

ARGOS is the industry-leading Swept Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT) biometer equipped with image guidance for a faster and smarter planning solution. 9-12, 15

Data from the "Impact of an Optical Biometer's Time Efficiency in Cataract Evaluation and Surgery: A Time-and-Motion Study" will highlight that ARGOS delivers substantial time efficiencies for cataract surgery practices, surgeons and patients through its superior acquisition rate and integration functionality.17 The time-and-motion study being presented at AAO will demonstrate that ARGOS can deliver efficiency gains in the evaluation of cataract patients through measurement time and reducing the need for Manual A-scan.8,10

The full abstract book, registration links for events taking place onsite and booth information are all available at MyAlconatAAO.com.

About SMART Solutions

SMART Solutions by Alcon is a comprehensive cloud-based digital health solutions platform designed specifically for ophthalmology practices. Through its SMARTCataract application, it enables automatic evaluation of patient data and surgeon preferences to make optimal recommendations that improve surgical accuracy and lead to better patient outcomes for the treatment of cataracts. Surgeons and their staff should refer to the equipment product manuals for Important Product Information.

About ARGOS Biometer with Image Guidance

ARGOS is a non-invasive, non-contact biometer based on sweptsource optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT). The device is intended to acquire ocular measurements as well as perform calculations to determine the appropriate intraocular lens (IOL) power and type for implantation during intraocular lens placement. Please refer to the ARGOS User Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, optical and technical specifications, as well as a complete list of warnings and precautions.

About Optiwave Refractive Analysis (ORA) SYSTEM

The ORA SYSTEM technology utilizes wavefront aberrometry data to measure and analyze the refractive power of the eye (i.e., sphere, cylinder, and axis measurements) to support cataract surgical procedures. Surgeons should refer to the ORA SYSTEM Operator's Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, as well as a complete list of warnings and cautions.

ABOUT ALCON

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases, and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

References

