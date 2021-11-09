Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.11.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Alle Augen auf...
WKN: A2JPBH ISIN: FI4000322326 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.11.2021 | 07:05
Eezy Oyj: Eezy Plc's financial reporting in 2022

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8.02

Eezy Plc's financial reporting in 2022

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial Statement Bulletin for year 2021 on 17 February 2022.
The full Financial Statements will be published on week 11.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 12 April 2022 in Helsinki.

Interim reports will be published on the following dates:

January-March: 10 May 2022
January-June: 9 August 2022
January-September: 8 November 2022

For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
