ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND -5

WKN: 912293 ISIN: US7785291078 
Frankfurt
09.11.21
08:20 Uhr
6,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2021

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2021 09-Nov-2021 / 09:31 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third quarter revenue increased by 5%, with OIBDA[1] up 9%

Moscow, Russia - November 9, 2021 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Revenue increased by 5% to RUB 141.2 billion compared to 3Q 2020;

-- OIBDA up 9% to RUB 58.3 billion;

-- OIBDA margin up 1.5 p.p. to 41.3%;

-- Net profit of RUB 8.4 billion, compared to RUB 11.8 billion reported in 3Q 2020;

-- CAPEX[2] excluding state programs increased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 24.6 billion (17.4% of revenue);

-- FCF[3] of RUB 13.3 billion, compared to RUB 18.9 billion for the same period of 2020;

-- Net Debt[4] (including lease liabilities) increased by 8% YTD, amounting to RUB 502.5 billion, resultingin a Net Debt (including lease liabilities)/OIBDA ratio of 2.3x.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR NINE MONTHS OF 2021

-- Revenue increased by 7% to RUB 411.8 billion compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- OIBDA increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 169.7 billion compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- OIBDA margin increased by 2.3 p.p. to 41.2% compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- Net profit increased by 17% to RUB 31.4 billion compared to the nine months of 2020;

-- CAPEX excluding state programs increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 76.2 billion (18.5% of revenue);

-- FCF improved by RUB 13.5 billion, to amount to RUB 16.6 billion.

Key figures for 3Q 2021, RUB mln 

RUB million                3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Revenue                  141,213 134,988 5% 
OIBDA                   58,323 53,678 9% 
OIBDA margin %              41.3%  39.8%  - 
Operating Income             21,228 23,423 (9%) 
Operating margin %            15.0%  17.4%  - 
Net Income                8,398  11,768 (29%) 
% of revenue               5.9%  8.7%  - 
Capital Expenditure excl. state programs 24,638 24,326 1% 
% of revenue               17.4%  18.0%  - 
Net debt (incl. lease liabilities)    502,487 501,593 0.2% 
Net debt (incl. lease liabilities)/ OIBDA 2.3   2.6   - 
FCF                    13,339 18,939 (5,600) Key figures for 9M 2021, RUB mln 
RUB million                  9M 2021 9M 2020 change, y-o-y 
Revenue                    411,760 383,880 7% 
OIBDA                     169,698 149,559 13% 
OIBDA margin %                 41.2%  39.0%  - 
Operating Income                65,698 61,670 7% 
Operating margin %               16.0%  16.1%  - 
Net Income                   31,382 26,870 17% 
% of revenue                  7.6%  7.0%  - 
Capital Expenditure excluding state programmes 76,192 70,977 7% 
% of revenue                  18.5%  18.5%  - 
Net debt (incl. lease liabilities)       502,487 501,593 0.2% 
Net debt (incl. lease liabilities)/ OIBDA   2.3   2.6   - 
FCF                      16,561 3,015  13,546

Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "In the third quarter of 2021, Rostelecom continued to grow steadily, having achieved its key financial and operational targets. Revenue grew by 5%, OIBDA increased by 9%, and the company continues to increase its free cash flow, which reached almost RUB 17 billion during the 9 months of 2021, which will support our plans to increase dividend payments for the current year (of RUB 6 per share) and beyond.

"A key strategic initiative for the period was the recent acquisition by Rostelecom of BFT, a leading public services digitisation provider. Our focus on identifying promising and fast-growing digital business segments is a significant part of our transformation."

Vladimir Kirienko, First Vice-President of Rostelecom, commented: "The development of our brand-new services and solutions helps us generate additional value through our segment & cluster management model.. Our main goal is to strengthen our digital leadership by providing innovative products that are rising in demand as well as to ensure stable growth and efficiency in our core business. This has enabled us to perform well across our key financial metrics in absolute terms as well as to post OIBDA margin increase by solid 1.5 p.p."

Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer added: "The Company continued to demonstrate stable business growth and a high level of cost control during the third quarter, which ensured that we remain within our budget for 2021. The successful fulfilment of our plans during the 9 months of 2021, and the moderate macroeconomic risk outlook enables us to look more optimistically at our anticipated results for the whole Full Year. As a result of this, we are improving our previously published forecast for OIBDA growth in 2021 to 10-12% y-o-y. In terms of revenue, the Company continues to plan for growth of at least 5% and we expect CAPEX in the range of 110-115 billion rubles (excluding the implementation of state programs)."

KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Fixed business 

Number of subscribers (million): 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Internet access          13.5  13.4  0.4% 
B2C: Broadband          12.4  12.3  0.05% 
B2B: Broadband + VPN       1.1   1.1   4% 
Pay TV              10.9  10.7  2% 
Incl. IPTV            6.3   5.9   7% 
Hosted PBX            0.198  0.147  35% 
Local telephony services     12,9  14,5  (11%) 
ARPU[5] (RUB):    3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Internet access 
B2C: Broadband    393   390   1% 
B2B: Broadband + VPN 3,584  3,566  1% 
Pay TV (B2C)     252   245   3% 
Incl. IPTV      299   298   1% 
Hosted PBX      945   1,119  (16%) 
Blended ARPU[6]    551   537   3%

Mobile business 

3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change, y-o-y 
Data Traffic, incl. MVNO,Pb        1,750  1,351  30% 
Churn, %                  (8.0%) (7.3%) 0.6 p.p) 
Growth of active mobile Internet users, % 18.5%  25.5%  (7.0 p.p.) 1. The total number of Internet subscribers among households grew to 12.4 million in the third quarter of2021 compared to the corresponding period of last year. ARPU increased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 393; 2. The total number of Internet and VPN subscribers in B2B increased by 4% year-on-year to 1.1 million; ARPUincreased by 1% year-on-year to RUB 3,584; 3. The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 2% to 10.9 million users compared to the corresponding period oflast year, with average ARPU of RUB 252 in B2C;

-- the number of IPTV subscribers increased by 7% to 6.3 million, and ARPU was RUB 299 in B2C; 4. The number of active mobile Internet users increased by 18.5% year-on-year during 3Q 2021. Year-on-yeargrowth in mobile Internet data traffic reached 30% during the third quarter of 2021; while cellular customer basechurn amounted to 8.0%/

KEY EVENTS RELATING TO 3Q 2021 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Business news - Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services:

-- Digital OTT platform Wink: -- A new "Wink+more.tv" package has been introduced, with over 170 TV-channels, 35k movies and series;

-- As part of partner integration with the VK Group Internet Holding, Wink is now offered within the VKCombo subscription offer;

-- Further upgrades to the Wink+ OTT box, including a new Bluetooth remote with Marusya-powered voicecontrol (Marusya is Rostelecom's smart speaker)

-- By the end of the nine months of 2021, the number of Wink customers accessing videos on two or moredevices increased to 2.5 million.

-- Rostelecom's "Key solution": -- The mobile app now has a technical support omnichat; also alarm code functionality has been improved;

-- Rostelecom.Key now covers over 192k apartments, which contributes to the revenue growth by 45% by 3Q2021;

-- "Smart Home" and home video surveillance services: -- Added a Face Detection function as well as introduced a new scheduled recording function for cameras;

-- 3Q 2021 revenue grew by 35% compared to 2Q 2021.

-- Evolving B2B services: -- A new system was introduced for signing service contracts remotely for SMEs;

-- Predictive data science analytics to provide bespoke business solutions for SMEs was integrated intoRostelecom's products;

-- Rostelecom has developed and pilot tested in VTB and SovkomBank branches a new solution. The newproduct "Videoanalytics Retail PRO" integrates computer vision and image understanding into cameras across bankbranches for better analytics of customer experience, identification of gaps and shortfalls in businessprocesses which helps improve sales performance and optimise staff workload and efficiency;

-- A new automatic QR code reading function has been added to the Complex Perimeter Security system forbetter management of entry restrictions for clients' visitors and employees, in order to meet a wide range ofrequirements including safety management procedures related to the pandemics;

-- Rostelecom's Hosted PBX service is now available to customers who have been contracted with otheroperators and are keeping their telephone numbers; - Digital segment:

-- as part of the development of cloud and data center services: -- CloudLine services added to Rostelecom Data Center in Novosibirsk;

-- All Rostelecom data centers are now fully certified with the PCI DSS[7] standard;

-- Russian Baikal-T and Baikal-M processors have been recognised as technically compatible with theTIONIX VDI software for virtual desktop infrastructures that are essential for remote work environments;

-- A new National Cloud Platform facility was put into operation in Rostelecom's Kurchatov Data Centerin Moscow;

-- The Domain Coordination Center .RU/.?? - MSK-IX has included a back-up domain registration systemwhich enables an uninterrupted operation of domain areas;

-- Rostelecom launched a new Tier III certified Data Center in Moscow with a 207 racks capacity.

Rostelecom was ranked first by the number of data racks commissioned last year, according to CNews Analytics.

-- Digital Region project: -- Installation of 249 photo and video surveillance devices for better road traffic management, as wellas three systems for transport weight-and-dimensional control;

-- Installation of 387 smart cameras in communal hallways and connection of 1,250 cameras to the cityvideo surveillance platform;

-- External lighting systems modernised for four municipal entities.

-- Cyber security services: -- A new version of the DLP system Solar Dozor 7.5 has been introduced with an added function for macOSworkstations monitoring;

-- A competence center for Solar MSS cyber security services has been launched in Samara;

-- Successful delivery of a large-scale project for integration of the Solar Dozor DLP system forRostelecom's client Unipro;

-- Completed integration of the Solar appScreener code scanner for System Technologies, the largestbank, financial and industrial software provider in Belarus;

-- Solar appScreener was chosen by the Engineering Physics Institute to assess software compatibilitywith the IT security requirements of the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control (FSTEK), a federalexecutive body responsible for implementing the government policy for IT security.

-- Rostelecom built a digital infrastructure for the Marchenkovskaya wind farm in the Rostov region;

-- Rostelecom's federal platform for remote voting has been successfully deployed at the Single Voting Dayon 17-19 September 2021. - Operator business segment highlights include:

-- 8% year-on-year increase in ?2?[8] project revenues during the nine months of 2021;

-- Rostelecom leased optical fiber spectrum at 17 sections of the highway network to ER-Telecom;

-- Provision of a Vladivostok to Tokyo channel for VimpelCom with a 10 Gbps capacity. - Large projects undertaken include:

-- An agreement with Russian Post to provide communication services for Russia's largest corporate datanetwork;

-- An agreement with VTB to expand lease services for racks and process rooms;

-- An agreement with Danon for supply and installation of thermal camera stations and other devices foremployee and visitor management; - Rostelecom's subsidiary, mobile operator Tele2, continues to strengthen its offering:

-- New features and offers for Tele2 customers include: -- Yandex Pay express checkout;

-- Tele2 Disk information storage facility;

-- Access to Telegram and Viber messengers even on zero balance;

-- SIM-cards remote registration with non-qualified e-signature in the GosUslugi app (Russia's publicservices portal);

-- More attractive international roaming offers in Turkey;

-- SIM-cards are now sold in Moscow airports;

-- Tele2 Russia launched a new service "Kids Online" which offers access to thousands of movies and cartoonsas well as Wink's e-learning programmes.

-- Together with Mobile Solutions, Tele2 has launched "Smart Parking" the first smart device in Russia forparking payments;

-- Tele2 Russia released an online mini-series on customer service based on real customer enquiriesaddressed to Tele2 HelpDesk;

-- On the sustainability front, Tele2 has launched a national awareness campaign to raise awareness amongthe youth of the plight of older people and the digital challenges they are facing.

Other news

-- Rostelecom acquired a leading public services digitisation developer BFT Holding;

-- As part of the Bridging the Digital Divide Project 2.0, mobile coverage has been extended in 3Q 2021 to209 new villages across 26 regions of Russia;

-- Rostelecom has achieved Resg1 or the highest ESG reporting score by Russia's ESG rating agency AK&M.

OPERATING REVIEW

Revenue analysis

Revenue structure by services 

RUB million                3Q 2021  3Q 2020  change, y-o-y 9M 2021 9M 2020 change, y-o-y 
Mobile                   49,604   45,813  8%      143,611 129,683 11% 
Broadband                 24,851   22,565  10%      72,691 66,752 9% 
Digital                  18,418   19,322  (5%)     50,457 46,856 8% 
TV                     9,870   9,437  5%      29,741 28,212 5% 
Wholesale services:            19,083   18,653  2%      56,679 54,646 4% 
Interconnect and traffic transit services 4,519   4,487  1%      13,447 13,210 2% 
VPN                    8,105   7,376  10%      23,743 21,506 10% 
Rent of channels              2,444   2,599  (6%)     7,359  7,520  (2%) 
Infrastructure services          4,015   4,191  (4%)     12,130 12,410 (2%) 
Fixed telephony              12,030   13,400  (10%)     37,031 41,264 (10%) 
Other services               7,358   5,798  27%      21,550 16,467 31% 
Total                   141,213  134,988  5%      411,760 383,880 7%

In the third quarter of 2021, revenue increased year-on-year by 5% to RUB 141.2 billion, the dynamics was driven by the following factors:

-- 8% increase in revenue from mobile, mainly due to a higher volume of mobile Internet data consumption andstandard voice services;

-- 10% growth in revenue from broadband due to a higher number of subscribers and higher ARPU for fibreoptic tariff plans, as well as revenues from Internet connection contracts reflected in books;

-- High base effect of 2020 related to certain digital services driven by few significant projects

In the nine months of 2021, revenue increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 411.8 billion, as a result of the following factors:

-- 11% increase in revenue from mobile, mainly due to a higher volume of mobile Internet data consumptionand standard voice services;

-- 9% growth in revenue from broadband due to a higher number of subscribers, growth in ARPU as well asrevenues from Internet connection contracts;

-- 8% increase in digital revenues mainly driven by with the development of platform solutions fore-government, the promotion of information security solutions, cloud services and data centre services.

Operating income analysis

Breakdown of operating expenses 

RUB million                       3Q 2021  3Q 2020  change,   9M 2021  9M 2020  change, 
                                       y-o-y              y-o-y 
Personnel costs                     (31,482) (31,829) (1%)    (97,848) (96,086) 2% 
Depreciation, Amortization and impairment losses of   (35,985) (29,252) 23%     (100,631) (84,457) 19% 
non-current assets 
Interconnection charges                 (24,612) (24,204) 2%     (71,702) (69,153) 4% 
Materials, repairs and maintenance, utilities      (10,865) (10,180) 7%     (30,425) (27,920) 9% 
Gain on the disposal of PPE and intangible assets    2,199   1,536   43%     7,377   3,841   92% 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at     (1,701)  (669)   154%    (1,788)  (3,135)  (43%) 
amortized cost 
Other operating income                  6,543   4,968   32%     15,814  15,280  3% 
Other operating expenses                 (24,082) (21,936) 10%     (66,859) (60,580) 10% 
Total operating expenses                 (119,985) (111,566) 8%     (346,062) (322,210) 7%

In the third quarter of 2021, operating expenses increased by 8% year-on-year, to amount to RUB 120.0 billion, largely due to the following factors:

-- 23% increase (of RUB 6.7 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses for non-current assets,partly due to a decrease of useful lives of items of a number of objects and intangible assets;

-- 10% increase (of RUB 2.1 bln) in other operating expenses, due to the formation of additional reserves aswell as the advertising and marketing expenses;

-- 154% growth (of RUB 1.0 bln) in impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost, partlyattributable to the growth of reserves related to advance payments;

-- 43% increase (of RUB 0.7 bln) in gains from the disposal of PPE and intangible assets, mainly due toimproving results associated with the disposal of Rostelecom's real estate portfolio.

Operating expenses for the nine months of 2021 increased by 7% year-on-year to RUB 346.1 billion, largely due to the following factors:

-- 19% increase (of RUB 16.2 bln) in depreciation charges and impairment losses of non-current assets, dueto an increase in depreciation charges for new items of fixed assets, intangible assets and leases;

-- 10% increase (of RUB 6.3 bln) in other operating expenses, including due to the formation of additionalreserves, the deployment of Digital Region projects and expenses relating to the advertising and promotion of thecompany's services;

-- 4% increase (of RUB 2.5 bln) in interconnection charges, due to an increase in direct costs driven byhigher traffic volumes;

-- 9% increase (of RUB 2.5 bln) in expenses for materials, repairs and maintenance, partly due to anincrease in utility bills;

-- 92% growth (of RUB 3.5 bln) in profit from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, mainly due to improvingresults associated with the disposal of Rostelecom's real estate portfolio.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 9% year-on-year to RUB 21.2 billion and increased by 7% to RUB 65.7 billion year-on-year during the nine months of 2021. The operating profit dynamics in the third quarter if 2021 was caused by higher growth in expenses.

OIBDA for 3Q 2021 increased by 9% to RUB 58.3 billion, and by 13% to year-on-year during the nine months of 2021 to RUB 169.7 billion. OIBDA dynamics were influenced by revenue growth and by the changes in operating expenses cited above. The OIBDA margin increased by 1.5 p.p. year-on-year to 41.3% during the third quarter of 2021 and was up 2.3 p.p. year-on-year to 41.2% during the nine months of 2021.

Net Income Analysis

Profit before tax decreased by 20% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2021 to RUB 12.1 billion, rising by 19% during the nine months of 2021 to RUB 41.4 billion. The profit before tax dynamics in the third quarter of 2021 was due to the decrease in operating profit, a increase in finance costs and the absence of foreign exchange losses in 2021. The profit before tax dynamics in the nine months of 2021 was due to the increase in operating profit and the absence of foreign exchange losses in 2021.

Income tax in 3Q 2021 amounted to RUB 3.7 billion, compared to RUB 3.3 billion during the corresponding period of 2020. During 9M 2021, RUB 10.1 billion of income tax was paid, compared to RUB 7.9 billion during the nine months of 2020, which is mainly due to changes reported in profit before tax, as well as certain expenses that were not deducted for tax purposes.

Net profit decreased by 29% year-on-year during the third quarter of 2021 to RUB 8.4 billion. During the nine months of 2021, net profit increased by 17% year-on-year to RUB 31.4 billion.

Financial review

Net operating cash flow for 3Q 2021 decreased by 14% year-on-year to RUB 39.1 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2020. During the nine months of 2021, net operating cash flow grew by 21% year-on-year to RUB 93.1 billion.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, cash outflow on investments in non-current assets, excluding state programmes, increased by 1% to RUB 24.6 billion (17.4% of revenue). Taking into account state programmes, this figure decreased by 2% to RUB 29.8 billion (21.0% of revenue). At the end of the nine months of 2021, cash outflow on investments in non-current assets, excluding state programs, increased by 7% to RUB 76.2 billion (18.5% of revenue). Taking into account state programs, this figure increased by 9% to RUB 91.3 billion (22.1% of revenue).

Free cash flow for 3Q 2021 amounted to RUB 13.3 billion, compared to RUB 18.9 billion in 3Q 2020. Free cash flow for the nine months of 2021 improved by RUB 13.5 billion to reach RUB 16.6 billion. Factors that contributed to higher free cash flow during the third quarter of 2021 include changes in the working capital, mostly caused by an increase in accounts receivable for the Bridging the Digital Divide Project, as well as the replacement of short-term liquidity controls with long-term financial instruments.

The improvement in free cash flow during the nine months of 2021 was influenced by OIBDA growth, the dynamics of other assets and obligations item, as well as the uneven distribution of advance payments and project delivery within the calendar year.

Free Cash Flow (RUB, billion)

As at September 30, 2021, the Group's total debt (including lease liabilities) increased by 7% and amounted to RUB 544.0 billion. The debt dynamics in the current year was due to higher lease liabilities stemming from the review of rental agreements' capitalisation terms. 100% of the Group's total debt remains rouble-denominated.

As at September 30, 2021, the Group's net debt (including lease liabilities) amounted to RUB 502.5 billion, an increase of 8% since the beginning of the year. The company's debt burden over the past 12 months has decreased from 2.6x to 2.3x net debt/OIBDA[9]. OTHER INFORMATION: CONFERENCE CALL

Rostelecom's management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 4:00 PM (Moscow), 2:00 PM (CET), 1:00 PM (UK) and 8:00 AM (NYT). To participate in the conference call, please dial:

UK/ International: +44 203 984 9844

USA: +1 718 866 4614

Russia: +7 (495) 283 98 58

Confirmation Code (ENG): 539980

Confirmation Code (RUS): 619022

A webcast of the conference call will only be available in English. To access the webcast please follow the link: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=539980.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website

https://www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/results_and_presentations/financials/IFRS/2021/3/.

* * *

APPENDICES 1. Reconciliation of OIBDA; 2. Statement of Comprehensive Income for 9M 2021; 3. Statement of Cash Flows for 9M 2021; 4. Statement of Financial Position for 9M 2021.

APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA

OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as some certain expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt.

The following indicators are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA:

-- Expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel costsline;

-- Expenses related to non-government pension insurance. 

RUB million                        3Q 2021 3Q 2020 change,   9M 2021  9M 2020 change, 
                                       y-o-y             y-o-y 
Operating income                      21,228  23,423  (9%)    65,698  61,670  7% 
Plus amortisation                     (35,985) (29,252) 23%     (100,631) (84,457) 19% 
Plus expenses related to the long-term management     (834)  (716)  16%     (2,501)  (2,526) (1%) 
incentive programme 
Plus expenses related to non-government pension insurance (276)  (287)  (4%)    (868)   (906)  (4%) 
OIBDA                           58,323  53,678  9%     169,698  149,559 13% 
OIBDA margin, %                      41.3%  39.8%        41.2%   39.0%

APPENDIX 2: Statement of Comprehensive Income for 9M 2021 

Nine-month period ended 
                                    30 September (unaudited) 
                                    2021    2020 
                                          (restated) 
Revenue                                 411,760  383,880 
 
Operating expenses 
Wages, salaries, other benefits and payroll taxes            (97,848)  (96,086) 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses            (100,631) (84,457) 
Interconnection charges                         (71,702)  (69,153) 
Materials, utilities, repairs and maintenance              (30,425)  (27,920) 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 7,377   3,841 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost     (1,788)  (3,135) 
Other operating income                         15,814   15,280 
Other operating expenses                        (66,859)  (60,580) 
Total operating expenses, net                      (346,062) (322,210) 
Operating profit                            65,698   61,670 
 
Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures       (22)    448 
Finance income                             1,607   1,709 
Finance costs                              (27,915)  (27,861) 
Other investing gain, net                        1,924   470 
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain, net                    145    (1,716) 
Profit before income tax                        41,437   34,720 
Income tax expense                           (10,055)  (7,850) 
Profit for the period                          31,382   26,870 
Other comprehensive income 
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss 
in subsequent periods 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations        96     526 
Share of other comprehensive income of associates            55     - 
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax          151    526 
Total comprehensive income for the period                31,533   27,396 
 
Profit attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Group                       30,044   26,084 
Non-controlling interests                        1,338   786 
 
Total comprehensive income attributable to: 
Equity holders of the Group                       30,195   26,610 
Non-controlling interests                        1,338   786

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group -    8.94    8.50 
basic (in roubles) 
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Group -    8.87    8.42 
diluted (in roubles)

APPENDIX 3: Statement of Cash Flows for 9M 2021 

Nine-month period ended 
                                                30 September (unaudited) 
                                                2021    2020 
                                                     (restated) 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Profit before tax                                       41,437   34,720 
 
Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to cash generated from operations 
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses                        100,631  84,457 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets            (7,377)  (3,841) 
Impairment loss of financial assets measured at amortized cost                 1,788   3,135 
Share of net profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures                  22     (448) 
Finance income                                         (1,607)  (1,709) 
Finance costs excluding finance costs on employee benefit obligations             27,890   27,827 
Other investing gain, net                                   (1,924)  (470) 
Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net                               (145)   1,716 
Share-based motivation program                                 2,364   2,586 
 
Increase in accounts receivable and contract assets                      (24,911)  (22,186) 
Increase in employee benefits                                 247    574 
Increase in inventories                                    (2,680)  (2,601) 
Decrease in accounts payable, provisions and accrued expenses                 (2,118)  (1,205) 
Increase in contract costs, prepayments and other assets                    (7,429)  (12,791) 
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities                            1,524   (1,387) 
Cash generated from operations before income tax and interest paid               127,712  108,377 
 
Interest paid                                         (27,731)  (26,897) 
Income tax refund                                       42     1,005 
Income tax paid                                        (6,895)  (5,439) 
Net cash from operating activities                               93,128   77,046 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets                (91,258)  (83,842) 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and assets held for   8,139   4,495 
sale 
Acquisition of financial assets                                (14,369)  (8,157) 
Proceeds from disposals of financial assets                          11,631   3,072 
Interest received                                       837    494 
Subsidy from Government                                    5,715   4,822 
Dividends received                                       444    402 
Purchase of subsidiaries and business, net of cash acquired                  (983)   (115,131) 
Distribution received from joint venture                            399    - 
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed                  47     (74) 
Acquisition of equity accounted investees                           (252)   (125) 
Net cash used in investing activities                             (79,650)  (194,044) 
                                Nine-month period ended 
                                30 September (unaudited) 
                                2021    2020 
                                     (restated)* 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Issue of share capital                     -     66,000 
(Purchase) of treasury shares                 (2,759)  - 
Proceeds from bank and corporate loans             459,527  701,971 
Repayment of bank and corporate loans             (456,188) (658,998) 
Proceeds from bonds                      14,934   40,000 
Repayment of bonds                       (1,945)  (2,034) 
Repayment of vendor financing payable             -     (2) 
Proceeds from other non-current financing liabilities     -     (29) 
Repayment of lease liabilities                 (13,266)  (10,611) 
Acquisition of non-controlling interests            -     (36) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Group          (16,864)  (16,751) 
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries (1,198)  (1,305) 
Net cash (used in) / from financing activities         (17,759)  118,205 
 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (27)    (283) 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents      (4,308)  924 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period      31,215   19,955 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period       26,907   20,879

APPENDIX 4: Statement of Financial Position for 9M 2021 

30 September 31 December 
                             2021     2020 
                             (unaudited) (restated) 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment              586,136   575,558 
Goodwill and other intangible assets           143,275   141,353 
Right of use assets                   111,871   95,733 
Trade and other accounts receivable           6,248    6,317 
Investments in associates and joint ventures       10,918    10,896 
Other financial assets                  781     815 
Other non-current assets                 14,242    12,975 
Deferred tax assets                   8,353    8,970 
Contract assets                     726     972 
Contract costs                      16,865    16,326 
Total non-current assets                 899,415   869,915 
 
Current assets 
Inventories                       13,474    10,792 
Contract assets                     15,725    6,710 
Contract costs                      816     674 
Trade and other accounts receivable           67,635    50,166 
Prepayments                       7,404    8,953 
Prepaid income tax                    877     1,377 
Other financial assets                  14,579    11,482 
Other current assets                   8,365    7,892 
Cash and cash equivalents                26,907    31,215 
Asset classified as held for sale            545     831 
Total current assets                   156,327   130,092 
Total assets                       1,055,742  1,000,007 
 
Equity and liabilities 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group 
Share capital                      95      95 
Treasury shares                     (11,761)   (14,374) 
Retained earnings and other reserves           204,637   194,424 
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Group 192,971   180,145 
 
Non-controlling interests                38,836    37,587 
Total equity                       231,807   217,732 
 
Non-current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                   359,053   372,406 
Lease liabilities                    103,000   86,392 
Employee benefits                    6,917    6,670 
Deferred tax liabilities                 44,724    41,672 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses          864     1,580 
Contract liabilities                   12,844    15,811 
Provisions                        5,473    5,848 
Other financial liabilities               19,411    10,912 
Other non-current liabilities              41,918    32,831 
Total non-current liabilities              594,204   574,122 
 
Current liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                   62,460    32,535 
Lease liabilities                    19,460    17,399 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses          83,222    96,033

Income tax payable                    2,236    3,023 
Contract liabilities                   33,082    34,680 
Provisions                        12,260    9,413 
Other financial liabilities               -      1,914 
Other current liabilities                17,011    13,156 
Total current liabilities                229,731   208,153 
Total liabilities                    823,935   782,275 
Total equity and liabilities               1,055,742  1,000,007

PJSC Rostelecom is the largest integrated digital services and products provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia. The Company serves millions of households, state and private enterprises across the country.

Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access and pay-TV. The total number of broadband users stands at over 13.5 mln users, it has more than 10.9 mln pay-TV customers, over 6.3 mln of which are subscribed to IPTV. Tele2 Russia, a Rostelecom subsidiary, is a major player in the mobile market with the industry leading NPS, a customer satisfaction benchmark. The joint mobile subscriber base is over 46.6 mln users.

Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.

During the 9M 2021, the Group generated RUB 411.8 bln of revenues, RUB 169.7 bln of OIBDA (41.2% of revenue) and RUB 31.4 bln of net income.

Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centres and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services.

The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA.

* * *

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby.

Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

-- Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecastsof the present value of future cash flows and related factors;

-- The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations;

-- the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network;

-- the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansionof the range of its services and their pricing;

-- the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices;

-- the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on thedevelopment of the market segments within which the Company operates;

-- economic outlook and industry trends;

-- the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessmentof impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity;

-- other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include:

-- risks relating to changes in political, economic and social conditions in Russia as well as changes inglobal economic conditions;

-- risks relating to Russian legislation, regulation and taxation, including laws, regulations, decrees anddecisions governing the Russian telecommunications industry, securities industry as well as currency and exchangecontrols relating to Russian entities and their official interpretation by regulatory bodies;

-- risks relating to the Company, including the achievement of the anticipated results, levels ofprofitability and growth, ability to create and meet demand for the Company's services including their promotions,and the ability of the Company to remain competitive in a liberalized telecommunications market;

-- technological risks associated with the functioning and development of the telecommunicationsinfrastructure, technological innovations as well as the convergence of technologies;

-- other risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see theCompany's Annual Report and the Company's other public filings.

Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Given these and other uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements (which are made as of the date hereof) to reflect events or circumstances upon the annual report publication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable laws.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Here and below, please refer to Attachment 1 of this statement for a full definition of OIBDA.

[2] Here and below, capital expenditure ("CAPEX") comprises cash spent on fixed assets and intangible assets.

[3] Here and below Free Cash Flow (FCF) is calculated as net cash from operating activity minus CAPEX, plus proceeds from selling fixed assets and intangible assets, plus interest received, plus subsidy from government.

[4] Here and below, Net Debt is calculated as total debt (including long-term and short-term lease liabilities) less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (other financial assets).

[5] Average revenue per user

[6] Blended ARPU includes revenue from one user subscribed to a number of services simultaneously, including broadband, IPTV and digital cable TV

[7] The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a set of requirements intended to ensure that all companies that process, store, or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment.

[8] Operator to Operator

[9] OIBDA for the last 12 months

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US7785291078 
Category Code: QRT 
TIDM:     RKMD 
LEI Code:   2534001D752JPNM0H170 
Sequence No.: 126309 
EQS News ID:  1247272 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247272&application_name=news

