Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire VanderSat, a leading provider of advanced earth data and analytics. VanderSat's innovative products help customers better measure and understand water management and crop health in major markets. Planet intends to leverage VanderSat's technologies and products in further pursuit of bringing to market next-generation solutions that leverage the best of commercial and public satellite data to provide clear and actionable information to help industries, non-profits, and governments around the world.

Earlier this year, Planet entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly-traded company called Planet Labs PBC.

VanderSat has world-class expertise in providing insights to customers by drawing from NASA, ESA and JAXA satellite data, and has built a suite of novel products that report on key conditions on the Earth's surface, like soil moisture, land surface temperature, vegetation optical depth, and biomass. VanderSat's unique algorithms deliver daily, global data products with great accuracy, unhindered by changing cloud-cover and atmospheric conditions.

"VanderSat is a mission-driven company with the goal to serve one billion hectares of land in 2024. By joining Planet, our mission and impact will be dramatically accelerated and together, we aim to reach that goal in 2022", said Dr. Thijs van Leeuwen, CEO of VanderSat.

"We're thrilled to welcome the VanderSat team to Planet. We expect VanderSat's analytics and industry expertise will help Planet provide solutions 'up the stack' to bridge the gap from complex remote-sensing science to products that offer improved data to the ecosystem and our customers. And when one combines their new data with Planet's, the value is far greater than the sum of its parts," said Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet.

One of Planet's goals is to bridge the gap between real-world problems and the complexity of remote-sensing science. VanderSat is another step towards that goal with their advanced analytics. Planet believes its products will help to accelerate and expand its position in one of its most important verticals agriculture and help mature Planet's offerings for others such as insurance, civil government, and finance. For example, easier-to-consume data can enable modeling to help financial institutions and insurers quantify climate impacts on water availability and crop production.

Adding VanderSat's unique, all-weather data products to Planet's high-cadence and high-resolution global monitoring will bring even greater value to users in agriculture, civil government and insurance by providing them with richer insights and more precise measurements. Planet's unique platform and integrations will make these products more accessible than ever before.

The VanderSat team is based in Haarlem, Netherlands and will further increase Planet's commitment to the European ecosystem. The team, including their founder Dr. Richard de Jeu, and CEO Thijs van Leeuwen will be joining Planet.

"This acquisition brings to Planet a world-class remote-sensing data science team, top-tier accounts in the agriculture and insurance verticals, accelerates our software strategy, and expands our footprint in Europe," said Kevin Weil, Planet President of Product and Business. "Not only does it allow us to see the planet in new ways, but it also opens up the possibility for new applications that can be used by new and existing customers across our verticals."

VanderSat will be Planet's fourth acquisition (BlackBridge '15, Terra Bella '17, and Boundless '19). Planet plans to continue to look at opportunities to accelerate its product and business goals through acquisitions as a natural consolidator in the earth observation space.

Under the agreement, Planet is set to acquire VanderSat for approximately $28 million, which consists of $18 million in shares of Class A common stock of Planet Labs PBC, valued at a per share price equal to the closing price of Class A common stock of Planet Labs PBC on the NYSE on the last trading day prior to the consummation of the acquisition of VanderSat, and approximately $10 million in cash.

The VanderSat transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, as well as the closing of the mergers with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV).

About Planet

Planet is the leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing and compiling data from over 3 million images per day. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 700 customers, comprised of the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter at @planet.

About VanderSat

VanderSat is a leading provider of global satellite-observed data, products and services over land with a special emphasis on water and crops. VanderSat offers a unique and patented technology that makes observations possible without any cloud and darkness interference. VanderSat gives its customers essential insights into soil and crop conditions by applying mathematical expertise to raw data from a constellation of satellites.

About dMY IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is a $345 million special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its Class A common stock, units and warrants trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbols DMYQ, DMYQ.U and DMYQ WS, respectively.

