In recent years, the UAE government has combined high technology and digital economy with the original intention of using the internet and high-tech industries to promote economic transformation and sustainable development. JIN SHA Kong Gu Group, which is a large-scale international asset allocation management investment institution headquartered in the Kingdom of Cambodia, will reach a strategic cooperation with local powerful capital in the UAE, and complete the strategic investment deployment of 2 billion US dollars in the UAE's overall industry in 2022. Based on the UAE's national development strategy, it will be the economy, financial investment, interactive entertainment, industrial real estate, e-commerce platform and other fields have made efforts, work hard to build the largest Sino-Arab cooperative investment aircraft carrier in the Middle East.





The UAE has an active capital in the financial investment industry represented by Dubai. It has used national resources and private capital to create a number of "the first" in the world. It has attracted many multinational companies and international capital to invest and purchase properties here, and is committed to becoming the world's number one. A government driven by the digital economy.

In view of this, Jinsha Holding Group is optimistic about the regional sections radiated by the UAE and the entire Middle East. Aiming at favorable opportunities, actively carry out cross-regional replication of successful models and advantageous products.

Starting from the entire national and government level, the UAE strongly supports the use of new Internet technologies to promote the application of smart city construction and GDP growth, and has a clear and clear strategic direction for industrial transformation.





History has proven that every round of global technological and industrial changes will detonate regional economies to present a wave of renewal iterations. The Internet technology changes since the 20th century and the mobile Internet boom in the last 10 years have swept the world's major economies, bringing them multiple economic dividends. Large multinational corporations with both strength and courage took advantage of the trend, aimed at several major regional cores to expand and innovate, and harvested batches of loyal users and brand influence.





Regional differences, information differences, and time differences are important reasons for the imbalance of regional development. Obvious examples are the economic models and economic models from Europe, America, Japan and South Korea to China, from East Asia to Southeast Asia, from Asia to the Middle East, and from West Asia to Africa and Latin America. Product replication has become an effective strategy for traditional enterprises to expand overseas.

