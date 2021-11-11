EV Biologics Corporation: EV Biologics Signs Listing Agreement With INX

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, ("the Company"), OTC PINK:YECO, today confirmed that it has signed an agreement to list its common stock on the INX Securities ATS, a regulated alternative trading system operated by INX Securities, LLC. INX Securities, LLC is the FINRA-member broker-dealer subsidiary of INX Limited.

The Company has completed its due diligence and has been approved to list on the INX Securities ATS.

The Company's shares will be tokenized and will be available for trading on the Ethereum blockchain, where the illegal practice of "naked short selling" is not possible. The Company has been plagued by this phenomenon, thus greatly reducing the value of the Company's stock.

CEO Daniel Mckinney commented: "Our market cap is less than one-third that of our closest listed peer. We believe that it is currently the cheapest listed biotech firm by market cap. Our goal is to continue to build value and become the market cap leader in our space within the next 12-24 months."

Please view the chart at: https://www.evbiologics.com/marketcap/.

Mckinney further elaborated that "the future of stocks and bonds will be on the blockchain. We are thrilled to work with INX Securities to pioneer this transition as we will be among the first such companies to make this leap. We consider INX to be the "NYSE" of blockchain-trading exchanges. On the blockchain, short selling is very difficult, and naked shorting is impossible. It's the level playing field that we have all been looking for."

The Company will announce further information as it becomes available, regarding this transition from traditional shares to digital securities, trading on the INX Securities ATS.

EV Biologics is building a world-class team of exosome biotechnology experts specializing in molecular biology, biochemical engineering, biomanufacturing, cellular biochemistry, bioinformatics and computational biology.

Exosomes

Exosomes are nano-sized vesicles that serve as mediators for cell-to-cell communication. With their unique nucleic acids, proteins, and lipids cargo compositions that reflect the characteristics of producer cells, exosomes can be utilized as cell-free therapeutics. - Cells, 2020

The intrinsic properties of exosomes in regulating complex intracellular pathways has advanced their potential utility in the therapeutic control of many diseases, including neurodegenerative conditions and cancer. Exosomes can be engineered to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads, including short interfering RNAs, antisense oligonucleotides, chemotherapeutic agents, and immune modulators, with an ability to direct their delivery to a desired target. - Science, 2020

About INX Limited

INX Limited (INX) owns regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. INX's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. INX's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. INX's journey started with its initial public token offering ("IPO") of the INX Token in which it raised US$83 million. INX is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. www.inx.io

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors, as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

YECO has 7.22 million shares issued and outstanding with a float of 1,016,375 shares.

Contact:

Dennis Burns

Investor Relations

Tel: (567)237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

For more information on EV Biologics please visit:

www.evbiologics.com

SOURCE: EV Biologics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672345/EV-Biologics-Signs-Listing-Agreement-With-INX