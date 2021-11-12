EQS Group-Ad-hoc: TX Group / Key word(s): Investment/Merger
TX Group AG, Ringier AG, Mobiliar and General Atlantic are launching their Joint Venture in the digital marketplaces segment: its name is SMG Swiss Marketplace Group, and it will have its own independent brand identity. The closing of the joint venture was completed on November 11, 2021. At the same time, Martin Waeber, Pierre-Alain Regali, Francesco Vass and Boris Gussen have become members of the Group Leadership Team headed by Gilles Despas.
Zurich, 12 November 2021 - The new group is being launched with the name SMG Swiss Marketplace Group and its own market identity. Headed by CEO Gilles Despas, the company includes a number of well-known platforms - acheter-louer.ch, anibis.ch, AutoScout24, Car For You, FinanceScout24, home.ch, Homegate, icasa.ch, ImmoScout24, ImmoStreet.ch, MotoScout24, Ricardo and tutti.ch - together with marketing of advertising. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group aims to emanate the aura of a digital pioneer: its groundbreaking products will simplify people's lives and drive customers' success ahead. Swissness, simplicity, ambition to grow and digital innovation are the keynotes of the brand image. swissmarketplace.group has been created as the website to launch and promote the new company.
Alongside CEO Gilles Despas, the new Group Leadership Team of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG includes several new members: Martin Waeber as Managing Director of the Real Estate Division (Homegate and ImmoScout24); Pierre-Alain Regali as Managing Director of the Vehicles Division (AutoScout24, MotoScout24 and Car For You); and Francesco Vass as Managing Director of General Marketplaces (anibis.ch, Ricardo and tutti.ch). Boris Gussen is taking on the position of Chief Financial Officer for the new group. Further appointments will follow in the coming weeks.
Lothar Lanz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG, comments: "In recent weeks, together with Gilles Despas, Board of Directors member Olivier Rihs and the shareholders, we have been able to appoint excellent and experienced managers to fill the first positions in the new Group Leadership Team. Further positions will follow. I'm extraordinarily pleased to be accompanying the new company as it continues its journey."
Gilles Despas, CEO of SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG, is delighted: "Today, we're embarking on a thrilling journey with a new forward-thinking company that can meet the challenges of the future. Our burning ambition is to create nothing but the best products and services for our valued customers and users in Switzerland. We intend to be the most flexible and attractive employer among Europe's digital enterprises. A company that strives for sustainability and turns genuine diversity into a living reality every day, in an inspirational and agile multilingual environment as we drive the digitalization of our industries ahead. I'm proud of the in-depth knowledge and growth potential that we already have in our company. And I'm equally proud of the opportunities we can offer to digital talents and stakeholders as we move onwards and upwards. Together with the Group Leadership Team and our remarkable, talented employees, I'm looking forward to continuing the company's development in the coming years."
As announced on 31 August 2021, TX Group AG holds a stake of 31 percent in the new joint venture; Ringier AG and Mobiliar each hold 29.5 percent, and General Atlantic holds 10 percent. The four shareholders each have 25 percent of the voting rights.
