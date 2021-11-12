DJ Third quarter 2021 results - 'Third set of record earnings in a row'

Luxembourg, November 12, 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights

-- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.8x in Q3 2021 compared to 2.3x in Q2 2021 -- Steel shipments of 421 thousand tonnes in Q3 2021, 12% decrease compared to steel shipments of 481 thousand tonnes in Q2 2021 -- Adj EBITDA of EUR 278 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 262 million in Q2 2021 -- Net income of EUR 201 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 213 million in Q2 2021 -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 2.53 in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 2.67 in Q2 2021 -- Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 110 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 115 million in Q2 2021 -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR 90 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 87 million in Q2 2021 -- Net financial debt of EUR 59 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to EUR 1 million as of June 30, 2021

Strategic initiatives

-- Leadership Journey?(R)2 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 11 million in Q3 2021. Aperam realized cumulative gains of EUR 34 million in the first 9 months of the program. This compares to cumulative target gains of EUR 150 million over the period 2021 to 2023. -- Completion of the 2021 share-buyback: 1.96 million shares have been bought back for EUR 99.96 million. Number of issued shares less treasury shares as of September 30, 2021: 77.90 million shares. -- ResponsibleSteel: Aperam Stainless Europe operations have been successfully certified to be operating at the ResponsibleSteel Standard by independent auditors.

Prospects

-- Adj EBITDA in Q4 2021 is expected at a slightly higher level versus Q3 2021 -- We guide for slightly higher free cash flow in Q4 2021 Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: "In Aperam's seasonal trough I am happy to present another set of record results this year - the third in a row. Market trends remain positive. Strong demand expresses itself in a solid order book and supportive pricing combined with the first results from our Leadership Journey?(R) Phase 4. We expect a slightly higher Q4 result despite the growing impact from higher energy prices and a seasonally lower quarter in Brazil and we look with confidence into the first quarter." "Regarding sustainability I am proud that Aperam as the first stainless steel company received certification from ResponsibleSteelTM. This demonstrates our sound practices in areas such as health & safety, supply chains, governance and environment matters."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 21 Q2 21 Q3 20 9M 21 9M 20 Sales 1,257 1,272 841 3,706 2,708 Operating income 241 235 33 616 81 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 201 213 24 530 74 Basic earnings per share (EUR) 2.53 2.67 0.30 6.65 0.93 Diluted earnings per share (EUR) 2.53 2.66 0.30 6.63 0.93 Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back 90 87 55 235 107 Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period) 59 1 111 59 111 Adj. EBITDA 278 262 65 715 184 Exceptional items - 9 - 9 - EBITDA 278 271 65 724 184 Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 660 545 150 513 148 EBITDA/tonne (EUR) 660 563 150 519 148 Steel shipments (000t) 421 481 432 1,395 1,246

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.8x in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.3x in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2021

Sales for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 1% to EUR 1,257 million compared to EUR 1,272 million for the second quarter of 2021. Steel shipments decreased from 481 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2021, to 421 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2021.

EBITDA increased during the quarter to EUR 278 million from EUR 271 million (including exceptional gains of EUR 9 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognised in Brazil) for the second quarter of 2021. The improvement was mainly driven by Brazil and higher inventory valuation gains compared to the previous quarter.

Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (37) million for the third quarter of 2021.

Aperam had an operating income for the third quarter of 2021 of EUR 241 million compared to an operating income of EUR 235 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2021 were positive at EUR 10 million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (1) million.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 was EUR (49) million.

The Company recorded a net income of EUR 201 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2021 were positive at EUR 110 million, despite a working capital increase of EUR 175 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (21) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 90 million.

During the third quarter of 2021, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 135 million, consisting of EUR 100 million of share buy-back and EUR 35 million of dividend. Total cash returned to shareholders during the first nine months of 2021 amounted to EUR 211 million consisting of EUR 105 million of share buy-back3 and EUR 106 million of dividend (of which EUR 1 million paid to non-controlling interests).

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 21 Q2 21 Q3 20 9M 21 9M 20 Sales 1,065 1,078 664 3,120 2,123 EBITDA 226 212 42 578 138 Depreciation & amortisation (31) (30) (26) (91) (84) Operating income 195 182 16 487 54 Steel shipments (000t) 409 472 417 1,364 1,207 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 2,525 2,209 1,536 2,219 1,699

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 1,065 million for the third quarter of 2021. This represents a 1% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,078 million for the second quarter of 2021. Steel shipments during the third quarter were 409 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 13% compared to shipments of 472 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Volumes in Europe decreased seasonally while volumes in Brazil normalized from an extremely high level in the second quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment increased by 14% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 226 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to EUR 212 million for the second quarter of 2021. Profitability increased due to higher prices, and higher inventory valuation gains which compensated lower volumes and higher input costs.

Depreciation and amortisation expense was EUR (31) million for the third quarter of 2021.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 195 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to an operating income of EUR 182 million for the second quarter of 2021. Services & Solutions(1)

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 21 Q2 21 Q2 20 9M 21 9M 20 Sales 561 542 372 1,634 1,132 Adjusted EBITDA 53 50 10 148 24 Exceptional items - 9 - 9 - EBITDA 53 59 10 157 24 Depreciation & amortisation (3) (3) (3) (9) (10) Operating income 50 56 7 148 14 Steel shipments (000t) 171 189 165 568 483 Average steel selling price (EUR/t) 3,167 2,761 2,184 2,769 2,248

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 561 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 4% compared to sales of EUR 542 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, steel shipments were 171 thousand tonnes compared to 189 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The Services & Solutions segment had higher average steel selling prices during the period compared to the previous period.

The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 53 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of EUR 59 million, including EUR 9 million in Brazil due to PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods, for the second quarter of 2021. Higher prices and higher inventory valuation gains did not fully compensate for the omission of the exceptional PIS/Cofins gains and seasonally lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (3) million for the third quarter of 2021.

