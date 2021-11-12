Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Durchschlagende Meldung: Megadeal öffnet alle Türen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 Ticker-Symbol: 7AA 
Tradegate
12.11.21
08:00 Uhr
51,60 Euro
-0,12
-0,23 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,2452,0008:24
51,4052,0008:02
Dow Jones News
12.11.2021 | 07:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third quarter 2021 results - 'Third set of record earnings in a row'

DJ Third quarter 2021 results - 'Third set of record earnings in a row'

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results Third quarter 2021 results - 'Third set of record earnings in a row' 12-Nov-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Luxembourg, November 12, 2021 (07:00 CET) - Aperam (referred to as "Aperam" or the "Company") (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM, NYRS: APEMY), announced today results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights 

-- Health and Safety: LTI frequency rate of 1.8x in Q3 2021 compared to 2.3x in Q2 2021 
   -- Steel shipments of 421 thousand tonnes in Q3 2021, 12% decrease compared to steel shipments of 481 
  thousand tonnes in Q2 2021 
   -- Adj EBITDA of EUR 278 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 262 million in Q2 2021 
   -- Net income of EUR 201 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 213 million in Q2 2021 
   -- Basic earnings per share of EUR 2.53 in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 2.67 in Q2 2021 
   -- Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 110 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 115 million in Q2 2021 
 
   -- Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back of EUR 90 million in Q3 2021, compared to EUR 87 
  million in Q2 2021 
   -- Net financial debt of EUR 59 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to EUR 1 million as of June 30, 
  2021

Strategic initiatives 

-- Leadership Journey?(R)2 Phase 4:? Gains reached EUR 11 million in Q3 2021. Aperam realized cumulative 
  gains of EUR 34 million in the first 9 months of the program. This compares to cumulative target gains of EUR 150 
  million over the period 2021 to 2023. 
 
   -- Completion of the 2021 share-buyback: 1.96 million shares have been bought back for EUR 99.96 million. 
  Number of issued shares less treasury shares as of September 30, 2021: 77.90 million shares. 
 
   -- ResponsibleSteel: Aperam Stainless Europe operations have been successfully certified to be operating 
  at the ResponsibleSteel Standard by independent auditors.

Prospects 

-- Adj EBITDA in Q4 2021 is expected at a slightly higher level versus Q3 2021 
   -- We guide for slightly higher free cash flow in Q4 2021 
Timoteo Di Maulo, CEO of Aperam, commented: 
 
"In Aperam's seasonal trough I am happy to present another set of record results this year - the third in a row. Market 
trends remain positive. Strong demand expresses itself in a solid order book and supportive pricing combined with the 
first results from our Leadership Journey?(R) Phase 4. We expect a slightly higher Q4 result despite the growing impact 
from higher energy prices and a seasonally lower quarter in Brazil and we look with confidence into the first quarter." 
 
"Regarding sustainability I am proud that Aperam as the first stainless steel company received certification from 
ResponsibleSteelTM. This demonstrates our sound practices in areas such as health & safety, supply chains, governance 
and environment matters."

Financial Highlights (on the basis of financial information prepared under IFRS) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated)     Q3 21 Q2 21 Q3 20 9M 21 9M 20 
Sales                          1,257 1,272 841  3,706 2,708 
Operating income                    241  235  33  616  81 
Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent 201  213  24  530  74 
Basic earnings per share (EUR)             2.53 2.67 0.30 6.65 0.93 
Diluted earnings per share (EUR)            2.53 2.66 0.30 6.63 0.93 
 
Free cash flow before dividend and share buy-back    90  87  55  235  107 
Net Financial Debt (at the end of the period)      59  1   111  59  111 
 
Adj. EBITDA                       278  262  65  715  184 
Exceptional items                    -   9   -   9   - 
EBITDA                         278  271  65  724  184 
 
Adj. EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                 660  545  150  513  148 
EBITDA/tonne (EUR)                   660  563  150  519  148 
 
Steel shipments (000t)                 421  481  432  1,395 1,246

Health & Safety results

Health and Safety performance based on Aperam personnel figures and contractors' lost time injury frequency rate was 1.8x in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.3x in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial results analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2021

Sales for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 1% to EUR 1,257 million compared to EUR 1,272 million for the second quarter of 2021. Steel shipments decreased from 481 thousand tonnes in the second quarter of 2021, to 421 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2021.

EBITDA increased during the quarter to EUR 278 million from EUR 271 million (including exceptional gains of EUR 9 million made of PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods recognised in Brazil) for the second quarter of 2021. The improvement was mainly driven by Brazil and higher inventory valuation gains compared to the previous quarter.

Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (37) million for the third quarter of 2021.

Aperam had an operating income for the third quarter of 2021 of EUR 241 million compared to an operating income of EUR 235 million for the previous quarter.

Financing costs, net, including the FX and derivatives result for the third quarter of 2021 were positive at EUR 10 million, including cash cost of financing of EUR (1) million.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 was EUR (49) million.

The Company recorded a net income of EUR 201 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Cash flows from operations for the third quarter of 2021 were positive at EUR 110 million, despite a working capital increase of EUR 175 million. CAPEX for the third quarter was EUR (21) million.

Free cash flow before dividend and share buyback for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 90 million.

During the third quarter of 2021, the cash returns to shareholders amounted to EUR 135 million, consisting of EUR 100 million of share buy-back and EUR 35 million of dividend. Total cash returned to shareholders during the first nine months of 2021 amounted to EUR 211 million consisting of EUR 105 million of share buy-back3 and EUR 106 million of dividend (of which EUR 1 million paid to non-controlling interests).

Operating segment results analysis

Stainless & Electrical Steel (1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 21 Q2 21 Q3 20 9M 21 9M 20 
Sales                      1,065 1,078 664  3,120 2,123 
EBITDA                     226  212  42  578  138 
Depreciation & amortisation           (31) (30) (26) (91) (84) 
Operating income                195  182  16  487  54 
Steel shipments (000t)             409  472  417  1,364 1,207 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       2,525 2,209 1,536 2,219 1,699

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had sales of EUR 1,065 million for the third quarter of 2021. This represents a 1% decrease compared to sales of EUR 1,078 million for the second quarter of 2021. Steel shipments during the third quarter were 409 thousand tonnes, a decrease of 13% compared to shipments of 472 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. Volumes in Europe decreased seasonally while volumes in Brazil normalized from an extremely high level in the second quarter. Average steel selling prices for the Stainless & Electrical Steel segment increased by 14% compared to the previous quarter.

The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 226 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to EUR 212 million for the second quarter of 2021. Profitability increased due to higher prices, and higher inventory valuation gains which compensated lower volumes and higher input costs.

Depreciation and amortisation expense was EUR (31) million for the third quarter of 2021.

The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment had an operating income of EUR 195 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to an operating income of EUR 182 million for the second quarter of 2021. Services & Solutions(1) 

(in millions of Euros, unless otherwise stated) Q3 21 Q2 21 Q2 20 9M 21 9M 20 
Sales                      561  542  372  1,634 1,132 
Adjusted EBITDA                 53  50  10  148  24 
Exceptional items                -   9   -   9   - 
EBITDA                     53  59  10  157  24 
Depreciation & amortisation           (3)  (3)  (3)  (9)  (10) 
Operating income                50  56  7   148  14 
Steel shipments (000t)             171  189  165  568  483 
Average steel selling price (EUR/t)       3,167 2,761 2,184 2,769 2,248

(1) Amounts are shown prior to intra-group eliminations

The Services & Solutions segment had sales of EUR 561 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 4% compared to sales of EUR 542 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2021, steel shipments were 171 thousand tonnes compared to 189 thousand tonnes during the previous quarter. The Services & Solutions segment had higher average steel selling prices during the period compared to the previous period.

The segment generated EBITDA of EUR 53 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of EUR 59 million, including EUR 9 million in Brazil due to PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods, for the second quarter of 2021. Higher prices and higher inventory valuation gains did not fully compensate for the omission of the exceptional PIS/Cofins gains and seasonally lower volumes.

Depreciation and amortisation was EUR (3) million for the third quarter of 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2021 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

APERAM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.