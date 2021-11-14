Wienerberger: During the first nine months, revenues of Wienerberger Group, a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure, increased to Euro 2.9 bn, up by 14% year-on-year (2020: Euro 2.5 bn). Excellent supply chain and energy price management contributed to further EBITDA improvements despite challenging raw material price developments. EBITDA LFL grew by an impressive 19% to EUR 509.1 million (2020: EUR 428.2 million), supported by proactive margin management and strict cost discipline. Overall, Wienerberger delivered a strong financial performance, closing out the first three quarters of 2021 with a record net profit of Euro 227.3 mn. "The record Q3 net result of EUR 114.7 million corresponds to a 58% increase compared to ...

