Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) announced initial assay results from its maiden drill program at the Trapper Gold Target on its Thorn Project, including 19.25 g/t gold over 11m within 139m of 2.14 g/t gold, all within 187.5m of 1.6 g/t gold. The 2600 square kilometre Thorn Project, located in Northwestern British Columbia, at the northern tip of the "Golden Triangle", approximately 90 kilometres northeast of Juneau, Alaska, is one of the company's four wholly owned exploration projects.

With an airstrip on the property, the project is easily accessible. In 2021, Brixton completed 15 shallow drill holes for a total of 3,107 metres, along with airborne Magnetics and Mobile MT geophysics. The company also conducted extensive soil and rock sampling. These results represent the first 3 shallow drill holes with pending assays to be released as they are made available.

The Trapper Target, which is royalty free, is one of fourteen copper-gold-silver exploration targets identified within the 80-kilometre mineralized trend at the Thorn Project. Drill holes THN21-185, 86 and 87 were drilled from the sample pad with HQ sized core. All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.

Christina Anstey, VP of Exploration, stated: "The results from the first few holes into the Trapper Target are very encouraging. We believe that based on the geology, mineralization and alteration, we are in an epithermal to gold-porphyry system with evidence for low-sulphidation and high-sulphidation overprints. We are excited to see some very high grades within broad, low-grade intervals. We are seeing precious and base-metal mineralization within both dominant lithologies in the area, but we believe that the diorite is the source of this mineralization. Hole THN21-186 intercepted this lithology, and we are waiting on assays from several other holes that had broad intercepts of the diorite with associated visible gold. There is plenty of room for expansion of gold mineralization in drilling given the large footprint of the geochemical signature of the target which has been expanded to a 4km strike by up to 1.5km in width. Trapper forms the southern 4km portion of a 11km NW-SE trending gold geochemical anomaly."

Visible gold has been identified in core, as shown here from holes 21-186 and 187 and surface outcrops, where rock grab samples returned up to 135 grams per tonne gold.

In addition to its flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the company owns the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest British Columbia, the Langis-Hudbay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in northwest Montana, under an Farmout Option Agreement to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.BrixtonMetals.com, contact Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, at 604-630-9707 or email info@BrixtonMetals.com. Investor relations is handled by Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations, who can be reached at 604-630-9707 or by email at mitchell.smith@BrixtonMetals.com.

