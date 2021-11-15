Anzeige
Montag, 15.11.2021
15.11.2021 | 18:05
KBC Groep: KBC Group: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Press release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 15 November 2021, 18h00

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received a transparency notification on 12 November 2021, which states that The Capital Group Companies, Inc.("CGC") has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) upwards, to 5.06%.

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification(s) by: CGC
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 11 November 2021.
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 416 694 558
  • Notified details: see annex.
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

Full press release in attachment

Attachment

  • 20211115-pb-trp-cgc-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5de6f7b1-5c95-4272-a5a3-191857d87e1e)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
