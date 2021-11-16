Webinar on Tuesday, November 23 at 02:00 p.m. CET (08:00 a.m. EST)

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that its key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on NOX-A12 and radiotherapy combination, which is a promising new approach to treating brain cancer, will be hosted on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 02:00 p.m. CET (08:00 a.m. EST).

The webinar will feature a presentation from Frank A. Giordano, M.D., Director and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, University Hospital Bonn, Germany, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and high unmet medical need in treating patients with brain cancer, particularly glioblastoma multiforme, GBM. Following his presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting on November 19, Dr. Giordano will further discuss the latest promising patient results from the GLORIA study, evaluating NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line brain cancer patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter.

NOXXON's management team will also give a corporate overview and an update on clinical programs. Dr. Giordano will be available for questions following the formal presentation.

NOX-A12 is an inhibitor of the chemokine CXCL12 and has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers and produced encouraging clinical data thus far. Dr. Giordano will also compare NOXXON's trial data to historical data evaluating how a matched patient cohort responded to the treatment according to current standard of care, which has remained unchanged since 2006.

Frank Giordano, M.D., is Director and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn, Germany. He is an expert in precision radiation therapy and intraoperative irradiation of malignant tumors and has received international recognition for his brain tumor research, including an award from the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and an honorary membership of the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR). Dr. Giordano received his medical degree from the University of Heidelberg, Germany, and did his post-doctoral training as a Peter Engelhorn fellow at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). He received clinical training at the National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg and the University Medical Center Mannheim, where he served as acting chairman and director of the Department of Radiation Oncology before moving to Bonn. For many years, his research has focused on optimized radiation therapy of brain cancers to offer cancer patients personalized and even more effective treatment. As one of the few Else-Kröner-Fresenius Excellence Fellows, Dr. Giordano developed innovative therapy options that even found their way in clinical practice. He sees great potential in the combination of radiotherapy and immunomodulatory therapy.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON's dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy).

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON's open-label two-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

