VirExit Technologies, Inc (OTC PINK:VXIT): VirExit Technologies, Inc. To Launch VirExit BreatheEasyMask At APEX EXPO In Long Beach, California

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it is launching the new VirExit BreatheEasyMask at the industry's largest aeronautical event. The VirExit BreatheEasyMask hosts trademark 907122550 and is made by Fine Guard® using the LIVINGUARD® patented technology. Known as one of the world's most protective masks, at 98-99% effective, it is also one of the most comfortable on the market today.

"We are very excited to bring this mask to the market at a time when we can never be too careful. The airline industry is a perfect place to launch our mask, especially given the travel constraints due to COVID-19," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit.

Fine Guard's LIVINGUARD fabric used in the VirExit BreatheEasyMask is endorsed by a significant number of organizations including Product Safety Labs, The Medical Wellness Association, Freie Universitaet Berlin, The University of Arizona, and the Government of Singapore.

"We are thrilled that the APEX Expo is giving away over 1,500 of our masks to visitors and guests at the Expo, so that airline personnel, decision makers, and C-Level personnel will feel safer than ever before," said Katzaroff. "It's a tribute to the technology and to our global ability to rebound at a difficult time that makes this mask the traveler's best choice."

The VirExit team of professionals, including our top health advisors, are currently evaluating a variety of additional products that will be onboarded regularly to our sites. The VirExit BreatheEasyMask by Fine Guard is available today on www.saferplace.market along with a variety of other health, safety, and wellness products.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

