Miami Billionaire Dr. Michael Dezer Becomes One of the Majority Shareholders in Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK)

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an electric vehicle solutions provider based in South Florida, is pleased to announce that billionaire Dr. Michael Dezer is a majority shareholders with the company. Dr. Dezer is the renowned real estate developer, recognized for his investments in New York and Florida. Also, he is a well-known collector of Classic car Memorabilia.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Throughout his life, Dr. Michael Dezer has possessed the keen ability to notice opportunity and seize upon it. He is the founder of Dezer Properties and as a commercial real estate developer. He is known for his considerable holdings in New York and Florida. A caring humble man, first saw a prospect in an area known as Chelsea. Taking an impoverished area, to become Globally known as one of the nicest areas of NYC.

"We feel extremely pleased and privileged that someone of the stature of Dr. Michael Dezer would make such a commitment to our company," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros. "As much as he is known as a real estate developer, Dr. Dezer is just as widely recognized as a car enthusiast and a collector of classic automobiles. And clearly, he sees the significance and the tremendous opportunities with efficient electric cars going forward - and our company's role in this industry."

Dr Dezer began his career in Real Estate. But, his love of cars made him into the collector he is today. With one the largest auto museum attractions internationally. Dezerland Park is over 800,000sq. In the heart of all the attractions off of International Drive in Orlando FL https://dezerlandpark.com/orlando/the-auto-experience/. His collection ranges from the likes of European classics, James Bond Vintages, Vespa Scooters, Military vehicles, and even Batman has a car showing there.

It takes an extraordinary person to take the passion of cars and the discipline of Real Estate. To weave those into an auto-based theme series of beach side luxury towers.

The Development of the Porsche Tower of Sunny Isles, is awe inspiring to say the least. Which, amongst many luxuries, also features a technically advanced car elevator. Enabling a person to drive right into their apartment. He took that success into another Sunny Isles auto themed development. The Bentley Tower, which is already selling out.

Dr. Deezer has devoted himself into the Beach Side Community of Sunny Isles. Which, is shown by the love he receives back. Such that, the city has named a street in his honor, Dezer Way. He helped build the beach side community of Sunny Isles to what it has become today. While amplifying it even further with the likes of the Porsche and Bentley Towers.

This makes Elektros a natural choice for a visionary such as Dr. Dezer to become a major Shareholder within the organization. Dr. Dezer has had the Midas touch throughout his life, and sees Elektros aligning with portfolio quite nicely.

When you think of Dr. Dezer. Imagine a young ambitious man from Israel. Coming to America where he can make a difference through hard work, knowledge and grit. Who built the dream novels are based upon. The persona of Dr. Dezer envelops Elektros forward thinking foundation.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric vehicle company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to unveil a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience to consumers beginning as early as 2023. The company plans a product unveiling in early 2022.

