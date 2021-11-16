Halifax, Nova Scotia - (November 16, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:SIXWF) (FSE:AHUH) ("Sixth Wave', "SIXW' or the "Company') is pleased to provide an update on the development of it's Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs') and ongoing collaboration with York University. Sixth Wave has successfully integrated its AMIP' technology into a multicomponent microfluidic device with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...