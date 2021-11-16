Halifax, Nova Scotia - (November 16, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTCQB:SIXWF) (FSE:AHUH) ("Sixth Wave', "SIXW' or the "Company') is pleased to provide an update on the development of it's Accelerated Molecular Imprinted Polymers (AMIPs') and ongoing collaboration with York University. Sixth Wave has successfully integrated its AMIP' technology into a multicomponent microfluidic device with ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de