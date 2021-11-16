Anzeige
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 Ticker-Symbol: L3R 
Frankfurt
16.11.21
14:45 Uhr
76,70 Euro
+0,30
+0,39 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.11.2021 | 17:57
96 Leser
Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SA: NOTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON THE PERIOD 01/01/2021-30/09/2021

KEY DATA Q3 2021

  • The EPRA earnings from the investment portfolio (cfr. supra) increase from € 28.7 million end Q3 2020 to € 29.8 million
  • The funding cost relating to the investment portfolio drops to 2.05% (end 2020: 2.35%)
  • Important leases in Belgium and Luxembourg: prelease of the entire office project Monteco in the CBD of Brussels and new rental contracts in Mercator-High 5 and in shopping center Pommerloch in Luxembourg
  • Park Lane Phase I and Park Lane Phase II on Tour & Taxis (cf. supra) progress positively: for Phase I 295 of the 319 apartments were already sold so the commercialisation for Phase II (346 apartments) will start soon
  • On the development site Cloche d'Or in Luxembourg the fully leased office buildings Banca and Kockelscheuer are delivered and sold in the course of Q4 2021. Besides this, the apartments which were already sold on Ilôt D Sud are delivered, the last units on Ilôt D Nord are sold, and the commercialisation of Ilôt D5-D10 is at full speed.

Attachment

  • 2021 11 16_LRE-Extensa Q3 2021_ENG_Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6e95ec0-2dab-4b26-9f99-7daf8cbac754)

