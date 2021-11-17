Caribbean Blockchain Alliance joins other prominent blockchain groups from around the globe as partners in a virtual hackathon and startup contest

Caribbean Blockchain Alliance



Next Top TON Startup is a prestigious series of contests for blockchain projects, which was started by GDA Capital. Blockchain startups taking part in the competition have a chance to receive over 200,000 Everscale tokens (formerly TON Crystal tokens) and various grants. Additionally, winners will be introduced to prominent blockchain figures and series entrepreneurs with a successful track record.

Besides the virtual hackathon, FreeTON DeFi Alliance is running a startup competition and an accelerator program. Projects can pitch their innovative solutions to experts in six categories that include NFT Platforms, DAO Management, Enterprise, DeFi Ecosystem Tools, GameFi, and Metaverse. Winners will receive 50,000 in Everscale tokens, while 2nd and 3rd places are awarded 30,000 and 20,000 tokens respectively.

"We are happy that the Caribbean Blockchain Alliance is joining our efforts in advancing blockchain technologies on a global scale. We are building one of the most dynamic networks of blockchain alliances in the world and giving many talented individuals and teams a chance to get recognized and gain traction," said GDA Capital Co-founder, Michael Gord.

The previous Next Top Blockchain Startup gathered over 600 participants from 65 international universities in 55 different countries last summer.

About FreeTON DeFi Alliance

FreeTON DeFi alliance creates the necessary infrastructure to draw and maintain strong teams and projects, attracts liquidity from other projects to FreeTON and creates partnerships with major companies with large amounts of liquidity and a large number of transactions.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital is a global organization that provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and disruptive technology companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

