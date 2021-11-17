AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -2

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results

17 November 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC

Interim Report and Financial Statements

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC ("AEW UK REIT" or the "Company"), , which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented: "We are very pleased with the strong performance over the period with the Company's NAV increasing by 10.96% and a total shareholder return of 28.37%. . The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were well above both purchase prices and book values.

The Company continues to see a number of attractive investment opportunities as it seeks to deliver further attractive returns to shareholders and support the 8p annual dividend. The Company made two acquisitions during the period, and one after half-year end, that are aligned with AEWU's strategy of adding value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants. "

Financial Highlights

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP174.29 million and of 110.01 pence per share ('pps') as at 30 September 2021 -- (31 March 2021: GBP157.08 million and 99.15 pps). Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP5.88 million for the period (six months ended 30 September -- 2020: GBP5.93 million). Profit Before Tax ('PBT') of GBP23.55 million and earnings per share ('EPS') of 14.86 pps for the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP5.72 million and 3.61 pps). PBT includes a GBP16.60 million gain -- arising from changes to the fair values of investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: loss of GBP3.33 million). This change explains the significant rise in PBT for the period. EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS') for the period of 3.45 pps (six months ended 30 September 2020: 3.41 -- pps). -- Total dividends of 4.00 pps declared in relation to the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: 4.00 pps). Shareholder Total Return for the period of 28.37% (six months ended 30 September 2020: 16.13%). -- The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange was 102.80 pps as at 30 September -- 2021 (31 March 2021: 83.20 pps). As at 30 September 2021, the Company had a balance of GBP50.50 million drawn down (31 March 2021: GBP39.50 million) of its GBP60.00 million (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 28.97% of NAV (31 March 2021: 25.15%). The -- Company can draw GBP9.50 million of the remaining facility up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown (see note 13 below for further details). -- The Company held cash balances totalling GBP15.16 million as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP17.45 million).

Property Highlights

As at 30 September 2021, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP206.69 million across 35 -- properties (31 March 2021: GBP179.00 million across 34 properties) as assessed by the valuer1 and a historical cost of GBP197.69 million (31 March 2021: GBP173.28 million). The Company acquired two properties during the period for a total purchase price of GBP18.54 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 31 March 2021: one property for GBP5.40 million). Post period-end, -- in November 2021, the Company acquired a retail park asset in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million, excluding acquisition costs. The Company made one disposal during the period, Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for gross sale proceeds of GBP10.84 million (year ended 31 March 2021: two properties for gross sale proceeds of GBP29.30 million). Post period-end, in October 2021, the -- Company disposed of Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke, for gross proceeds of GBP5.86 million. The portfolio had an EPRA vacancy rate of 8.59% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 8.96%). Excluding vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which was exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant -- possession, the vacancy rate was 5.43% (31 March 2021: 5.58%). Rental income generated during the period was GBP7.87 million (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP8.12 -- million). EPRA Net Initial Yield ('EPRA NIY') of 6.45% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 7.37%). -- Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT') of 4.00 years to break and 6.20 years to expiry (31 March -- 2021: 4.43 years to break and 6.71 years to expiry). As at the date of this report, 87% of the rent due for the September 2021 quarter had been collected, 99% -- for the June 2021 quarter and 99% for the March 2021 quarter.

1 The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in note 10.

Chairman's Statement

Overview

I am pleased to report the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the 'period'). The Company held a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties located throughout the UK with a value of GBP206.69 million as at 30 September 2021.

The Company's NAV has performed well over the period, having increased by 10.96%. The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis over the period, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were undertaken at 1.9x and 1.7x the purchase prices, respectively. The resulting profits achieved on disposal were GBP2.25 million and GBP1.93 million above book values, respectively, providing a boost to the Company's NAV. The Company closed the period in a position to take advantage of attractive opportunities to reinvest as a result of its cash position and debt covenant headroom. The Company has maintained a conservative Loan to NAV ratio, which stood at 29.00% at 30 September 2021, and had a healthy cash balance of GBP15.16 million.

Following the disposal of the Corby and Solihull sites in the prior period, the Company reinvested the sales proceeds to make two acquisitions during the period. Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million and is a fully-let, purpose-built retail park prominently located on a busy estate and providing a Net Initial Yield ('NIY') of 8.7%. The second, 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, is a prime retail site located on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Bristol city centre and was purchased for GBP10.19 million, equating to a low capital value of GBP161 per sq ft and reflecting a NIY of 8.0%. Both of these assets provide opportunity for value growth in the medium to long term, and also have strong and stable income streams from their tenancy profiles.

The ongoing remedial works in Blackpool, along with the vacancy costs at Glasgow where we have sold an asset conditional on obtaining vacant possession, have constrained the portfolio's overall EPRA EPS, which was 3.45 pence for the period, providing a dividend cover of 86.10%. Following the planned sale of Glasgow, currently anticipated in December 2021, and completion of the works at Blackpool in early 2022, we expect this cost overhead to fall, leading to an increase in the EPRA EPS. The Company has made one acquisition post period-end of a retail park in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million. This presents opportunities to add value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants, which will further add to the recent strong income return and NAV growth achieved by the Company. The acquisition is accretive to EPRA EPS and takes the Company close to full investment.

The Company continues to work with its tenants in order to manage the difficulties posed by the pandemic. To date, the tenancy profile of the Company has proved to be resilient, demonstrated by the Company's low underlying vacancy rate of 5.43%* by Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') as at 30 September 2021. Rent collection rates have remained high for the March and June 2021 quarters, being 99% for both and 87% has been collected to date for the September 2021 rent quarter. These collection rates are high in comparison with the averages seen in the wider market and we expect that ultimate rates of collection, following the expiry of longer-term payment plans, should result in collection rates in excess of 98%. There are a small number of tenants who continue to face challenges in the current environment, and in a small number of cases the Company has agreed a longer-term payment plan to recover rental income in full over an extended period. A prudent assessment has been made of the recoverability of the Company's outstanding debts and a provision has been made in the financial statements for

potential debt write-offs.

The office park at Oxford continues to perform well with its transition to life sciences/medical use, a sector which is seeing particularly strong investor demand at present. Moreover, after a tumultuous period for the retail sector, we have seen valuations stabilise this period, with our valuations increasing by 1.36% on a like-for-like basis, particularly driven by our new retail warehousing holding in Shrewsbury. Stock selection and active asset management continue to be key features of the Company's strategy and drivers of performance. During the period, the Company completed a number of lettings and lease renewals, the most notable of which was two new lettings at our office holding in Bristol, both of which were 15% above ERV. These are noted in more detail below in the 'Asset Management' section of the Investment Manager's Report.

The Company's share price was 102.80 pence per share as at 30 September 2021, representing a 6.56% discount to NAV (31 March 2021: 83.20 pence per share, representing a 16.1% discount to NAV). Subsequent to the period-end, the Company's share price has experienced additional growth, causing a further reduction in the discount to NAV.

* Including vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which has been sold with the condition of vacant possession, the vacancy rate was 8.59%.

Financial Results

Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 September 2021 Year ended 31 March September 2020 2021 Operating Profit before fair value 5,879 10,735 5,934 changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit (GBP'000) 23,919 23,102 6,276 Profit Before Tax (GBP'000) 23,547 22,172 5,724 Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) 14.86 13.98 3.61 (pence)* EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 3.45 6.19 3.41 diluted) (pence)* Ongoing Charges (%) 1.31 1.36 1.31 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 110.01 99.15 92.73 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (pence) 109.94 99.11 92.70

* see note 8 of the Financial Statements for the corresponding calculations.

Financing

The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP50.50 million as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP39.50 million drawn), producing a Loan to NAV ratio of 28.97% (31 March 2021: 25.15%).

The unexpired term of the facility was 2.1 years as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 2.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3-month SONIA +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 1.47% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 3-month LIBOR + 1.4% equating to an all-in rate of 1.44%).

The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps in place. Throughout the period and up to the date of this report, the Company had in effect interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP51.50 million of the loan, capped at 1.00%, which resulted in the loan balance being 102.0% hedged as at 30 September 2021.

As noted in the KPIs, the Company targets long-term gearing of 35% Loan to NAV, which is the maximum gearing on drawdown of the RBSi facility. The Board and Investment Manager continue to monitor the level of gearing and have the ability to adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels.

The Company passed its Interest Cover Ratio ('ICR') tests for April, July and October 2021 with significant headroom.

Dividends

The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the period, the Company declared and paid two quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target. Dividends for the period were 86.00% covered by EPRA EPS.

It remains the Company's intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy, and the existing portfolio and investment opportunities support this policy. However, the outlook remains unclear in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and in determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually.

Outlook

The easing of most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions, combined with the continued rollout of the vaccination programme, has lifted most economists' outlook for the post COVID-19 rebound in the second half of 2021. In light of this, the property market has experienced a gradual recovery, with rent collection levels greatly improving, as cash flow pressures on tenants ease. With its strong cash position and borrowing covenant headroom, the Company is well positioned to take advantage of attractive opportunities coming to the market. During the period, the Company has displayed strong NAV performance, reflecting the geographical diversity of the portfolio, its circa 50% exposure to the industrial sector and the fact that many of its assets benefit from viable alternative use potential, limiting downside risk and volatility.

In the near term, the Board and Investment Manager will continue to focus on minimising the legacy impact of COVID-19 on its stakeholders and, as more attractive opportunities arise in the investment market, will aim to find suitable assets to build earnings back to a fully covered dividend. The developing economic conditions will be monitored closely and the Company's strategy adjusted accordingly. It is hoped that the start of 2022 will build upon the economic recovery of the second half of 2021, providing conditions to enable further growth of the Company

Mark Burton

Chairman

16 November 2021

Key Performance Indicators

KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO STRATEGY TARGET PERFORMANCE 1. EPRA NIY A representation to investors of 6.45% what their initial net yield would The Company's EPRA NIY demonstrates the ability to be at a predetermined purchase price generate income from its portfolio in the short-term at 30 September after taking account of all in order to meet its target dividend. 7.50 - 2021 (31 March associated costs, e.g. void costs 10.00% 2021: 7.37%). and rent free periods. 2. True Equivalent Yield The average weighted return a 7.67% property will produce according to The Company's True Equivalent Yield demonstrates the the present income and ERV Company's ability to generate income, both from its 7.50 - at 30 September assumptions, assuming the income is existing leases and its ERVs, in order to meet its 10.00% 2021 (31 March received quarterly in advance. target dividend. 2021: 8.15%). 3. Reversionary Yield 7.67% The expected return the property A Reversionary Yield profile shows a potentially at 30 September will provide once rack rented. sustainable income stream that can be used to meet 7.50 - 2021 (31 March dividends past the expiry of a property's current 10.00% 2021: 8.18%). leasing arrangements. The Investment Manager believes that current market 4. WAULT to expiry conditions present an opportunity whereby assets 6.20 years with a shorter unexpired lease term are often The average lease term remaining to mispriced. It is also the Investment Manager's view at 30 September expiry across the portfolio, that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset 2021 (31 March weighted by contracted rent. management, particularly in certain growth sectors >3 years 2021: 6.71 such as warehousing, as it allows the Investment years). Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. The Investment Manager believes that current market conditions present an opportunity whereby assets 5. WAULT to break with a shorter unexpired lease term are often mispriced. As such, it is in line with the 4.00 years The average lease term remaining to Investment Manager's strategy to acquire properties break, across the portfolio weighted with a WAULT that is generally shorter than the at 30 September by contracted rent. benchmark. It is also the Investment Manager's view >3 years 2021 (31 March that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset 2021: 4.43 management, particularly in certain growth sectors years). such as warehousing, as it allows the Investment

