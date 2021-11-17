AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -5

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results

17 November 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC

Interim Report and Financial Statements

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC ("AEW UK REIT" or the "Company"), , which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented: "We are very pleased with the strong performance over the period with the Company's NAV increasing by 10.96% and a total shareholder return of 28.37%. . The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were well above both purchase prices and book values.

The Company continues to see a number of attractive investment opportunities as it seeks to deliver further attractive returns to shareholders and support the 8p annual dividend. The Company made two acquisitions during the period, and one after half-year end, that are aligned with AEWU's strategy of adding value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants. "

Financial Highlights

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP174.29 million and of 110.01 pence per share ('pps') as at 30 September 2021 -- (31 March 2021: GBP157.08 million and 99.15 pps). Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP5.88 million for the period (six months ended 30 September -- 2020: GBP5.93 million). Profit Before Tax ('PBT') of GBP23.55 million and earnings per share ('EPS') of 14.86 pps for the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP5.72 million and 3.61 pps). PBT includes a GBP16.60 million gain -- arising from changes to the fair values of investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: loss of GBP3.33 million). This change explains the significant rise in PBT for the period. EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS') for the period of 3.45 pps (six months ended 30 September 2020: 3.41 -- pps). -- Total dividends of 4.00 pps declared in relation to the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: 4.00 pps). Shareholder Total Return for the period of 28.37% (six months ended 30 September 2020: 16.13%). -- The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange was 102.80 pps as at 30 September -- 2021 (31 March 2021: 83.20 pps). As at 30 September 2021, the Company had a balance of GBP50.50 million drawn down (31 March 2021: GBP39.50 million) of its GBP60.00 million (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 28.97% of NAV (31 March 2021: 25.15%). The -- Company can draw GBP9.50 million of the remaining facility up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown (see note 13 below for further details). -- The Company held cash balances totalling GBP15.16 million as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP17.45 million).

Property Highlights

As at 30 September 2021, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP206.69 million across 35 -- properties (31 March 2021: GBP179.00 million across 34 properties) as assessed by the valuer1 and a historical cost of GBP197.69 million (31 March 2021: GBP173.28 million). The Company acquired two properties during the period for a total purchase price of GBP18.54 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 31 March 2021: one property for GBP5.40 million). Post period-end, -- in November 2021, the Company acquired a retail park asset in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million, excluding acquisition costs. The Company made one disposal during the period, Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for gross sale proceeds of GBP10.84 million (year ended 31 March 2021: two properties for gross sale proceeds of GBP29.30 million). Post period-end, in October 2021, the -- Company disposed of Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke, for gross proceeds of GBP5.86 million. The portfolio had an EPRA vacancy rate of 8.59% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 8.96%). Excluding vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which was exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant -- possession, the vacancy rate was 5.43% (31 March 2021: 5.58%). Rental income generated during the period was GBP7.87 million (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP8.12 -- million). EPRA Net Initial Yield ('EPRA NIY') of 6.45% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 7.37%). -- Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT') of 4.00 years to break and 6.20 years to expiry (31 March -- 2021: 4.43 years to break and 6.71 years to expiry). As at the date of this report, 87% of the rent due for the September 2021 quarter had been collected, 99% -- for the June 2021 quarter and 99% for the March 2021 quarter.

1 The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in note 10.

Chairman's Statement

Overview

I am pleased to report the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the 'period'). The Company held a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties located throughout the UK with a value of GBP206.69 million as at 30 September 2021.

The Company's NAV has performed well over the period, having increased by 10.96%. The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis over the period, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were undertaken at 1.9x and 1.7x the purchase prices, respectively. The resulting profits achieved on disposal were GBP2.25 million and GBP1.93 million above book values, respectively, providing a boost to the Company's NAV. The Company closed the period in a position to take advantage of attractive opportunities to reinvest as a result of its cash position and debt covenant headroom. The Company has maintained a conservative Loan to NAV ratio, which stood at 29.00% at 30 September 2021, and had a healthy cash balance of GBP15.16 million.

Following the disposal of the Corby and Solihull sites in the prior period, the Company reinvested the sales proceeds to make two acquisitions during the period. Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million and is a fully-let, purpose-built retail park prominently located on a busy estate and providing a Net Initial Yield ('NIY') of 8.7%. The second, 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, is a prime retail site located on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Bristol city centre and was purchased for GBP10.19 million, equating to a low capital value of GBP161 per sq ft and reflecting a NIY of 8.0%. Both of these assets provide opportunity for value growth in the medium to long term, and also have strong and stable income streams from their tenancy profiles.

The ongoing remedial works in Blackpool, along with the vacancy costs at Glasgow where we have sold an asset conditional on obtaining vacant possession, have constrained the portfolio's overall EPRA EPS, which was 3.45 pence for the period, providing a dividend cover of 86.10%. Following the planned sale of Glasgow, currently anticipated in December 2021, and completion of the works at Blackpool in early 2022, we expect this cost overhead to fall, leading to an increase in the EPRA EPS. The Company has made one acquisition post period-end of a retail park in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million. This presents opportunities to add value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants, which will further add to the recent strong income return and NAV growth achieved by the Company. The acquisition is accretive to EPRA EPS and takes the Company close to full investment.

The Company continues to work with its tenants in order to manage the difficulties posed by the pandemic. To date, the tenancy profile of the Company has proved to be resilient, demonstrated by the Company's low underlying vacancy rate of 5.43%* by Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') as at 30 September 2021. Rent collection rates have remained high for the March and June 2021 quarters, being 99% for both and 87% has been collected to date for the September 2021 rent quarter. These collection rates are high in comparison with the averages seen in the wider market and we expect that ultimate rates of collection, following the expiry of longer-term payment plans, should result in collection rates in excess of 98%. There are a small number of tenants who continue to face challenges in the current environment, and in a small number of cases the Company has agreed a longer-term payment plan to recover rental income in full over an extended period. A prudent assessment has been made of the recoverability of the Company's outstanding debts and a provision has been made in the financial statements for

potential debt write-offs.

The office park at Oxford continues to perform well with its transition to life sciences/medical use, a sector which is seeing particularly strong investor demand at present. Moreover, after a tumultuous period for the retail sector, we have seen valuations stabilise this period, with our valuations increasing by 1.36% on a like-for-like basis, particularly driven by our new retail warehousing holding in Shrewsbury. Stock selection and active asset management continue to be key features of the Company's strategy and drivers of performance. During the period, the Company completed a number of lettings and lease renewals, the most notable of which was two new lettings at our office holding in Bristol, both of which were 15% above ERV. These are noted in more detail below in the 'Asset Management' section of the Investment Manager's Report.

The Company's share price was 102.80 pence per share as at 30 September 2021, representing a 6.56% discount to NAV (31 March 2021: 83.20 pence per share, representing a 16.1% discount to NAV). Subsequent to the period-end, the Company's share price has experienced additional growth, causing a further reduction in the discount to NAV.

* Including vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which has been sold with the condition of vacant possession, the vacancy rate was 8.59%.

Financial Results

Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 September 2021 Year ended 31 March September 2020 2021 Operating Profit before fair value 5,879 10,735 5,934 changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit (GBP'000) 23,919 23,102 6,276 Profit Before Tax (GBP'000) 23,547 22,172 5,724 Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) 14.86 13.98 3.61 (pence)* EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 3.45 6.19 3.41 diluted) (pence)* Ongoing Charges (%) 1.31 1.36 1.31 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 110.01 99.15 92.73 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (pence) 109.94 99.11 92.70

* see note 8 of the Financial Statements for the corresponding calculations.

Financing

The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP50.50 million as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP39.50 million drawn), producing a Loan to NAV ratio of 28.97% (31 March 2021: 25.15%).

The unexpired term of the facility was 2.1 years as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 2.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3-month SONIA +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 1.47% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 3-month LIBOR + 1.4% equating to an all-in rate of 1.44%).

The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps in place. Throughout the period and up to the date of this report, the Company had in effect interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP51.50 million of the loan, capped at 1.00%, which resulted in the loan balance being 102.0% hedged as at 30 September 2021.

As noted in the KPIs, the Company targets long-term gearing of 35% Loan to NAV, which is the maximum gearing on drawdown of the RBSi facility. The Board and Investment Manager continue to monitor the level of gearing and have the ability to adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels.

The Company passed its Interest Cover Ratio ('ICR') tests for April, July and October 2021 with significant headroom.

Dividends

The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the period, the Company declared and paid two quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target. Dividends for the period were 86.00% covered by EPRA EPS.

It remains the Company's intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy, and the existing portfolio and investment opportunities support this policy. However, the outlook remains unclear in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and in determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually.

Outlook

The easing of most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions, combined with the continued rollout of the vaccination programme, has lifted most economists' outlook for the post COVID-19 rebound in the second half of 2021. In light of this, the property market has experienced a gradual recovery, with rent collection levels greatly improving, as cash flow pressures on tenants ease. With its strong cash position and borrowing covenant headroom, the Company is well positioned to take advantage of attractive opportunities coming to the market. During the period, the Company has displayed strong NAV performance, reflecting the geographical diversity of the portfolio, its circa 50% exposure to the industrial sector and the fact that many of its assets benefit from viable alternative use potential, limiting downside risk and volatility.

In the near term, the Board and Investment Manager will continue to focus on minimising the legacy impact of COVID-19 on its stakeholders and, as more attractive opportunities arise in the investment market, will aim to find suitable assets to build earnings back to a fully covered dividend. The developing economic conditions will be monitored closely and the Company's strategy adjusted accordingly. It is hoped that the start of 2022 will build upon the economic recovery of the second half of 2021, providing conditions to enable further growth of the Company

Mark Burton

Chairman

16 November 2021

Key Performance Indicators

KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO STRATEGY TARGET PERFORMANCE 1. EPRA NIY A representation to investors of 6.45% what their initial net yield would The Company's EPRA NIY demonstrates the ability to be at a predetermined purchase price generate income from its portfolio in the short-term at 30 September after taking account of all in order to meet its target dividend. 7.50 - 2021 (31 March associated costs, e.g. void costs 10.00% 2021: 7.37%). and rent free periods. 2. True Equivalent Yield The average weighted return a 7.67% property will produce according to The Company's True Equivalent Yield demonstrates the the present income and ERV Company's ability to generate income, both from its 7.50 - at 30 September assumptions, assuming the income is existing leases and its ERVs, in order to meet its 10.00% 2021 (31 March received quarterly in advance. target dividend. 2021: 8.15%). 3. Reversionary Yield 7.67% The expected return the property A Reversionary Yield profile shows a potentially at 30 September will provide once rack rented. sustainable income stream that can be used to meet 7.50 - 2021 (31 March dividends past the expiry of a property's current 10.00% 2021: 8.18%). leasing arrangements. The Investment Manager believes that current market 4. WAULT to expiry conditions present an opportunity whereby assets 6.20 years with a shorter unexpired lease term are often The average lease term remaining to mispriced. It is also the Investment Manager's view at 30 September expiry across the portfolio, that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset 2021 (31 March weighted by contracted rent. management, particularly in certain growth sectors >3 years 2021: 6.71 such as warehousing, as it allows the Investment years). Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. The Investment Manager believes that current market conditions present an opportunity whereby assets 5. WAULT to break with a shorter unexpired lease term are often mispriced. As such, it is in line with the 4.00 years The average lease term remaining to Investment Manager's strategy to acquire properties break, across the portfolio weighted with a WAULT that is generally shorter than the at 30 September by contracted rent. benchmark. It is also the Investment Manager's view >3 years 2021 (31 March that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset 2021: 4.43 management, particularly in certain growth sectors years). such as warehousing, as it allows the Investment

Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. 6. NAV GBP174.29 million NAV is the value of an entity's Provides stakeholders with the most relevant at 30 September assets minus the value of its information on the fair value of the assets and Increase 2021 (31 March liabilities. liabilities of the Company. year-on-year 2021: GBP157.08 million). The Company has changed the measure of its Leverage KPI from 'Loan to Gross Asset Value ('GAV')' to 'Loan to NAV'. This is in line with the measure used 7. Leverage (Loan to NAV) in its banking covenants and so is considered to be more relevant to the Company's position. 28.97% The proportion of the Company's net assets that is funded by borrowings. at 30 September The target of 35% Loan to NAV, which is the gearing 35% 2021 (31 March limit at drawdown under the RBSi facility, 2021: 25.15%). approximates to the previous target of 25% Loan to GAV, which is the measure used in the Company's Investment Guidelines. Gearing will continue to be monitored using both measures. 8.59% / 5.43% excluding vacancy 8. Vacant ERV contributed by Glasgow* The space in the property portfolio The Company's aim is to minimise vacancy of the which is currently unlet, as a properties. A low level of structural vacancy at 30 September percentage of the total ERV of the provides an opportunity for the Company to capture 2021 (31 March portfolio. rental uplifts and manage the mix of tenants within <10.00% 2021: 8.96%/ a property. 5.58% excluding vacancy contributed by Glasgow). 4.00 pps 9. Dividend for the six Dividends declared in relation to months to 30 the year. The Company targets a September 2021. dividend of 8.00 pence per Ordinary The dividend reflects the Company's ability to Share per annum. However, given the deliver a sustainable income stream from its 4.00 pps This supports an current COVID-19 situation, regard portfolio. (six month annualised will be had to the circumstances period to 30 target of 8.00 prevailing at the relevant time in September) pps (six months determining dividend payments. to 30 September 2020: 4.00 pps). 10. Ongoing Charges 1.31% The Ongoing Charges ratio provides a measure of The ratio of annualised total costs associated with managing and operating for the six administration and operating costs the Company, which includes the management fees due months to 30 expressed as a percentage of average to the Investment Manager. This measure is to<1.50% September 2021 NAV throughout the period. provide investors with a clear picture of (six months to operational costs involved in running the Company. 30 September 2020: 1.31%). GBP23.55 million/ 14.86 pps 11. Profit before Tax ('PBT') 4.00 pps for the six PBT is a profitability measure which (six month months to 30 considers the Company's profit The PBT is an indication of the Company's financial period to September 2021 before the payment of income tax. performance for the period in which its strategy is (six months to exercised. 30 30 September September) 2020: GBP5.72 million/3.61 pps). 12. Shareholder Total Return 28.37% The percentage change in the share price assuming dividends are This reflects the return seen by shareholders on for the six reinvested to purchase additional their shareholdings through share price movements 8.00% months to 30 Ordinary Shares. and dividends received. September 2021 (six months to 30 September 2020: 16.13%). 13. EPRA EPS Earnings from core operational 3.45 pps activities. A key measure of a company's underlying operating 4.00 pps for the six results from its property rental This reflects the Company's ability to generate (six month months to 30 business and an indication of the earnings from the portfolio which underpins period to September 2021 extent to which current dividend dividends. (six months to payments are supported by earnings. 30 30 September See note 8. September) 2020: 3.41 pps).

* Glasgow has exchanged to be sold with condition of vacant possession.

Investment Manager's Report

Economic Outlook

The easing of most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions has increased market optimism in both the direct and indirect markets. Oxford Economics' latest forecasts published in mid-September 2021 indicate UK GDP growth to be 6.9% for the whole year, compared with the 9.8% contraction in 2020. However, the Bank of England signalled its concerns on inflation being well ahead of its target in mid-October. Due to energy, labour and materials shortages UK inflation is expected to peak near 6% in early 2022. As a result, gilt markets are pricing in interest rate hikes starting in December 2021 followed by further increases in 2022. Despite these interest rate increases, Oxford Economics' latest forecast confirms the continued strong UK economic recovery with GDP growth of 6.7% in 2022.

Although the direct markets are still strongest in the industrial and warehouse sector, the next year is expected to be a year of recovery and growth where some parts of the retail and leisure sectors may be the beneficiaries. The Company is focusing on portfolio adjustments to take advantage of value opportunities, driven more by the specifics of the asset than the sector. This may see the Company realise profits through sales where it believes values have been optimised and where the funds can be recycled into assets with better growth potential going forwards. There is likely to be a slightly reduced weighting to business space and a rotation towards retail warehousing, leisure and a continued focus on assets with viable alternative use value. Assets whose current value is supported by long-term alternative use optionality, irrespective of current use, will be of increasing importance in our stock selection process. Moreover, recent changes to the Use Classes Order are likely to have a significant impact on portfolios in terms of broadening potential use. Finally, in line with market optimism and a period of post pandemic growth, rent collection rates have strongly improved and this trend is expected to continue.

Financial Results

The Company's NAV as at 30 September 2021 was GBP174.29 million or 110.01 pps (31 March 2021: GBP157.08 million or 99.15 pps). This is an increase of 10.86 pps or 10.96% over the period.

EPRA EPS for the period was 3.45 pence which, based on dividends paid of 4.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 86.00%. The increase in dividend cover compared to the prior six-month period has largely arisen due to improvements in rent collection levels, along with successful legal outcomes that have recovered significant arrears. Income across the tenancy profile has remained largely intact. Collection rates have reached 99% for both the March and June 2021 quarters respectively, with further payments expected to be received under longer-term payment plans. Of the outstanding arrears, GBP0.61 million has been provided for expected credit losses.

Financing

As at 30 September 2021, the Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility with RBSi, in place until October 2023, the details of which are presented below:

30 September 2021 31 March 2021 Facility GBP60.00 million GBP60.00 million Drawn GBP50.50 million GBP39.50 million Gearing (Loan to NAV) 28.97% 25.15% Interest rate 1.47% all-in (SONIA + 1.4%) 1.44% all-in (LIBOR +1.4%) Notional Value of Loan Balance Hedged 102.0% 130.4%

Due to GBP LIBOR ending at the end of 2021, the Company transitioned to SONIA on 20 July 2021, with a credit adjustment spread of 0.0981%.

Property Portfolio

During the period, the Company disposed of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby, for net proceeds of GBP10.84 million. The Company made two acquisitions during the period being: Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury, which was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million, and 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, which was purchased in June 2021 for a price of GBP10.19 million.

The following tables illustrate the composition of the portfolio in relation to its properties, tenants and income streams:

Summary by Sector as at 30 September 2021

Gross Gross Like- Like- passing passing for like for like WAULT to Vacancy rental rental Rental rental rental Number of break Valuation Area by ERV income income ERV ERV income growth* growth* Sector assets (years) (GBPm) (sq ft) (%) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPm) % Industrial 20 114.72 2,428,590 6.45 3.73 8.04 3.31 9.28 3.82 4.20 0.10 2.42 Offices 5 39.95 251,812 18.73 3.12 2.19 8.71 3.62 14.38 1.16 0.02 1.83 Standard retail 6 24.62 237,792 10.35 4.60 2.65 11.13 2.36 9.92 1.21 (0.02) (1.76) Retail warehouses 2 14.85 145,912 0.00 1.95 1.32 9.07 1.21 8.29 0.57 (0.02) (6.93) Alternatives 2 12.55 112,355 0.00 6.85 1.50 13.31 1.23 10.99 0.73 (0.04) (5.01) Portfolio 35 206.69 3,176,461 8.59 4.00 15.70 4.94 17.70 5.57 7.87 0.04 0.57

Summary by Geographical Area as at 30 September 2021

Gross Gross Like- Like- passing passing for for WAULT like like Vacancy to rental rental Rental Number rental rental of Valuation Area by ERV break income income ERV ERV income Geographical Area growth* growth* assets (GBPm) (sq ft) (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPm) % South West 5 37.69 517,232 12.65 2.85 2.70 5.21 3.40 6.57 1.21 (0.03) (3.08) Yorkshire and 7 34.10 796,951 4.51 2.59 2.43 3.05 3.10 3.89 1.41 (0.20) (12.34) Humberside South East 5 30.32 195,545 3.94 3.99 2.03 10.40 2.19 11.19 1.13 (0.01) (0.41) Eastern 5 23.85 344,339 10.23 2.29 1.84 5.33 2.06 5.98 0.91 0.21 29.68 West Midlands 4 23.22 458,613 3.42 3.46 1.90 4.14 1.83 4.00 0.85 (0.02) (2.71) Wales 2 18.55 376,138 0.00 7.58 1.25 3.31 1.43 3.82 0.64 (0.03) (4.97) North West 4 18.28 302,061 0.00 4.44 1.56 5.18 1.40 4.64 0.78 0.16 25.32 Rest of London 1 9.25 71,720 0.00 10.12 0.96 13.40 0.75 10.45 0.47 (0.02) (4.87) Scotland 1 7.50 85,643 51.1 1.38 0.64 7.49 1.16 13.54 0.27 (0.01) (2.92) East Midlands 1 3.93 28,219 0.00 5.16 0.39 13.82 0.38 13.38 0.20 (0.01) (2.96) Portfolio 35 206.69 3,176,461 8.59 4.00 15.70 4.94 17.70 5.57 7.87 0.04 0.57

*like-for-like rental growth is for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Source: Knight Frank/AEW, 30 September 2021.

Individual Property Classifications

Market Value Range Property Sector Region (GBPm) Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford Offices South East 1 15.0-20.0 Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham Industrial Wales 2 10.0-15.0 3 40 Queen Square, Bristol Offices South West 10.0-15.0 4 15-33 Union Street, Bristol Standard retail South West 10.0-15.0 5 Lockwood Court, Leeds Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside 7.5-10.0 London East Leisure Park, Dagenham Other Rest of London 6 7.5 -10.0 Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury Retail warehouses West Midlands 7 7.5-10.0 Storey's Bar Road, Peterborough Industrial Eastern 8 7.5-10.0 9 Sarus Court, Runcorn Industrial North West 7.5-10.0 10 225 Bath Street, Glasgow Offices Scotland 7.5-10.0

The Company's top ten properties listed above comprise 49.2% of the total value of the portfolio.

Market Value Range Property Sector Region (GBPm) 11 Euroway Trading Estate, Bradford Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside 5.0-7.5 12 Apollo Business Park, Basildon Industrial Eastern 5.0-7.5 13 Brockhurst Crescent, Walsall Industrial West Midlands 5.0-7.5 14 Westlands Distribution Park, Weston Super Mare Industrial South West 5.0-7.5 15 Barnstaple Retail Park, Barnstaple Retail warehouses South West 5.0-7.5 16 Walkers Lane, St Helens Industrial North West 5.0-7.5 17 Deeside Industrial Park, Deeside Industrial Wales 5.0-7.5 18 Diamond Business Park, Wakefield Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside 5.0-7.5 19 Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke Industrial South East 5.0-7.5 20 Oak Park, Droitwich Industrial West Midlands<5.0 21 Mangham Road, Rotherham Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0 22 Pearl House, Nottingham Standard retail East Midlands<5.0 23 710 Brightside Lane, Sheffield Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0 24 Hall Industrial Estate, Basildon Industrial Eastern<5.0 25 Cedar House, Gloucester Offices South West<5.0 26 75 Above Bar Street, Southampton Standard retail South East<5.0 27 Eagle Road, Redditch Industrial West Midlands<5.0 28 Odeon Cinema, Southend Other Eastern<5.0 29 Standard retail South East<5.0 Commercial Road, Portsmouth 30 Clarke Road, Milton Keynes Industrial South East<5.0 31 Bridge House, Bradford Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0 32 Standard retail North West<5.0 Pricebusters Building, Blackpool 33 Vantage Point, Hemel Hempstead Offices Eastern<5.0 34 Moorside Road, Swinton Industrial North West<5.0 35 11/15 Fargate, Sheffield Standard retail Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0

Sector and Geographical Allocation by Market Value as at 30 September 2021

Sector Allocation

Sector % Standard retail 11.9 Retail warehouses 7.2 Offices 19.3 Industrial 55.5 Other 6.1

Geographical Allocation

Location % Rest of London 4.5 South East 14.7 South West 18.2 Eastern 11.6 West Midlands 11.2 East Midlands 1.9 North West 8.8 Yorkshire and Humberside 16.5 Wales 9.0 Scotland 3.6

Source: Knight Frank valuation report as at 30 September 2021.

Top Ten Tenants

% of Passing Portfolio Rental Total Tenant Sector Property Income Contracted (GBP'000) Rental Income 1 Plastipak UK Ltd Industrial Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham 883 5.6 2 Wyndeham Group Industrial Wyndeham, Peterborough 644 4.1 3 Mecca Bingo Ltd London East Leisure Park, Dagenham 625 4.0 Leisure 4 Harrogate Spring Water Limited Industrial Lockwood Court, Leeds 603 3.8 5 Odeon Cinemas Leisure Odeon Cinema, Southend-on-Sea 535 3.4 6 Wilko Retail Limited Retail 15-33 Union Street, Bristol 481 3.1 7 Advanced Supply Chain (BFD) Ltd Industrial Euroway Trading Estate, Bradford 467 3.0 8 HFC Prestige Manufacturing Limited Industrial Cranbourne House, Basingstoke 460 2.9 9 Charlies Stores Retail Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury 440 2.8 10 Poundland Limited Retail Pricebusters Building, Blackpool 414 2.6

The Company's top ten tenants, listed above, represent 35.4% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio.

Source: Knight Frank valuation report as at 30 September 2021.

Asset Management

The Company completed the following material asset management transactions during the period:

Acquisitions - Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million and is a fully-let, purpose-built retail park prominently located on a busy commercial estate, providing a NIY of 8.7%. The second acquisition, 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, is a retail/leisure site located on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Bristol city centre and provides a NIY of 8.0%. Both of these assets provide opportunity for value growth in the medium to long term as well as strong and stable income streams from their tenancy profiles.

Disposals - Sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million have now been completed, with the latter completing post period end. The sales prices achieved were 31% and 35% ahead of their March 2021 valuations, and also 1.9x and 1.7x their purchase prices, respectively.

Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury - We have extended British Heart Foundation's unexpired term to break by moving their November 2021 break option out to December 2024 in return for four months' rent free. The majority of the rent free was used to write off rent arrears predating the Company's ownership. British Heart Foundation's lease expires in November 2028.

Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - We have completed a new five year ex-Act lease at GBP41,866 per annum/GBP3.75 per sq ft on Unit 14, which reflects a rent 25% above the March 2021 ERV. The tenant has provided a rent deposit equivalent to six month's rent. Six months' rent free was given as an incentive.

40 Queen Square, Bristol - We have completed a new five year ex-Act lease to Brewin Dolphin at GBP103,770 per annum/ GBP30 per sq ft versus the previous passing rent of GBP22 per sq ft and the March 2021 ERV of GBP26 per sq ft. A 12 month rent free incentive was given. We have now also completed a lease renewal to Candide Limited until February 2025 at the same rent of GBP30 psf (GBP116,970 per annum). The previous passing rent was GBP22.81 per sq ft and only 1.5 months' rent free incentive was given. These lettings at GBP30 psf have produced an increase in the property's valuation of GBP1.05 million (9.9%) over the past six months.

Vantage Point, Hemel Hempstead - We have completed a new five year ex-Act lease (tenant break option at the end of year three) to Netronix Integration Limited at a rent of GBP33,683 per annum/GBP14.50 per sq ft, which is GBP3 per sq ft above ERV. Four months' rent free incentive was given, with a further two months should the tenant not exercise their tenant break option at the end of the third year.

Above Bar Street, Southampton - We have exchanged on a new straight five year ex-Act lease to Shoe Zone at a gross rent of GBP80,000 per annum, subject to approximately GBP40,000 landlord works. 12 months' rent free incentive was given.

Sarus Court, Runcorn - We have completed a ten year lease renewal with NTT United Kingdom Limited (Dimension Data) at GBP5.75 per sq ft (GBP64,066.50 per annum) versus the previous passing rent of GBP5.25 per sq ft. There is a tenant break option in December 2025. Five months' rent free incentive was given. The valuation of this asset has increased by GBP1.05 million (15.3%) over the past six months to GBP7.9 million.

