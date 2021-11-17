DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results 17-Nov-2021

17 November 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC

Interim Report and Financial Statements

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

AEW UK REIT PLC ("AEW UK REIT" or the "Company"), , which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented: "We are very pleased with the strong performance over the period with the Company's NAV increasing by 10.96% and a total shareholder return of 28.37%. . The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were well above both purchase prices and book values.

The Company continues to see a number of attractive investment opportunities as it seeks to deliver further attractive returns to shareholders and support the 8p annual dividend. The Company made two acquisitions during the period, and one after half-year end, that are aligned with AEWU's strategy of adding value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants. "

Financial Highlights

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP174.29 million and of 110.01 pence per share ('pps') as at 30 September 2021 -- (31 March 2021: GBP157.08 million and 99.15 pps). Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP5.88 million for the period (six months ended 30 September -- 2020: GBP5.93 million). Profit Before Tax ('PBT') of GBP23.55 million and earnings per share ('EPS') of 14.86 pps for the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP5.72 million and 3.61 pps). PBT includes a GBP16.60 million gain -- arising from changes to the fair values of investment properties in the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: loss of GBP3.33 million). This change explains the significant rise in PBT for the period. EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS') for the period of 3.45 pps (six months ended 30 September 2020: 3.41 -- pps). -- Total dividends of 4.00 pps declared in relation to the period (six months ended 30 September 2020: 4.00 pps). Shareholder Total Return for the period of 28.37% (six months ended 30 September 2020: 16.13%). -- The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange was 102.80 pps as at 30 September -- 2021 (31 March 2021: 83.20 pps). As at 30 September 2021, the Company had a balance of GBP50.50 million drawn down (31 March 2021: GBP39.50 million) of its GBP60.00 million (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 28.97% of NAV (31 March 2021: 25.15%). The -- Company can draw GBP9.50 million of the remaining facility up to the maximum 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown (see note 13 below for further details). -- The Company held cash balances totalling GBP15.16 million as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP17.45 million).

Property Highlights

As at 30 September 2021, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP206.69 million across 35 -- properties (31 March 2021: GBP179.00 million across 34 properties) as assessed by the valuer1 and a historical cost of GBP197.69 million (31 March 2021: GBP173.28 million). The Company acquired two properties during the period for a total purchase price of GBP18.54 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 31 March 2021: one property for GBP5.40 million). Post period-end, -- in November 2021, the Company acquired a retail park asset in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million, excluding acquisition costs. The Company made one disposal during the period, Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for gross sale proceeds of GBP10.84 million (year ended 31 March 2021: two properties for gross sale proceeds of GBP29.30 million). Post period-end, in October 2021, the -- Company disposed of Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke, for gross proceeds of GBP5.86 million. The portfolio had an EPRA vacancy rate of 8.59% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 8.96%). Excluding vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which was exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant -- possession, the vacancy rate was 5.43% (31 March 2021: 5.58%). Rental income generated during the period was GBP7.87 million (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP8.12 -- million). EPRA Net Initial Yield ('EPRA NIY') of 6.45% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 7.37%). -- Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT') of 4.00 years to break and 6.20 years to expiry (31 March -- 2021: 4.43 years to break and 6.71 years to expiry). As at the date of this report, 87% of the rent due for the September 2021 quarter had been collected, 99% -- for the June 2021 quarter and 99% for the March 2021 quarter.

1 The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in note 10.

Chairman's Statement

Overview

I am pleased to report the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the 'period'). The Company held a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties located throughout the UK with a value of GBP206.69 million as at 30 September 2021.

The Company's NAV has performed well over the period, having increased by 10.96%. The valuation of the Company's property portfolio rose by 9.81% on a like-for-like basis over the period, chiefly driven by its industrial assets. The sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million post period end were undertaken at 1.9x and 1.7x the purchase prices, respectively. The resulting profits achieved on disposal were GBP2.25 million and GBP1.93 million above book values, respectively, providing a boost to the Company's NAV. The Company closed the period in a position to take advantage of attractive opportunities to reinvest as a result of its cash position and debt covenant headroom. The Company has maintained a conservative Loan to NAV ratio, which stood at 29.00% at 30 September 2021, and had a healthy cash balance of GBP15.16 million.

Following the disposal of the Corby and Solihull sites in the prior period, the Company reinvested the sales proceeds to make two acquisitions during the period. Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million and is a fully-let, purpose-built retail park prominently located on a busy estate and providing a Net Initial Yield ('NIY') of 8.7%. The second, 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, is a prime retail site located on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Bristol city centre and was purchased for GBP10.19 million, equating to a low capital value of GBP161 per sq ft and reflecting a NIY of 8.0%. Both of these assets provide opportunity for value growth in the medium to long term, and also have strong and stable income streams from their tenancy profiles.

The ongoing remedial works in Blackpool, along with the vacancy costs at Glasgow where we have sold an asset conditional on obtaining vacant possession, have constrained the portfolio's overall EPRA EPS, which was 3.45 pence for the period, providing a dividend cover of 86.10%. Following the planned sale of Glasgow, currently anticipated in December 2021, and completion of the works at Blackpool in early 2022, we expect this cost overhead to fall, leading to an increase in the EPRA EPS. The Company has made one acquisition post period-end of a retail park in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million. This presents opportunities to add value through active asset management by renewing current tenancies and securing new tenants, which will further add to the recent strong income return and NAV growth achieved by the Company. The acquisition is accretive to EPRA EPS and takes the Company close to full investment.

The Company continues to work with its tenants in order to manage the difficulties posed by the pandemic. To date, the tenancy profile of the Company has proved to be resilient, demonstrated by the Company's low underlying vacancy rate of 5.43%* by Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') as at 30 September 2021. Rent collection rates have remained high for the March and June 2021 quarters, being 99% for both and 87% has been collected to date for the September 2021 rent quarter. These collection rates are high in comparison with the averages seen in the wider market and we expect that ultimate rates of collection, following the expiry of longer-term payment plans, should result in collection rates in excess of 98%. There are a small number of tenants who continue to face challenges in the current environment, and in a small number of cases the Company has agreed a longer-term payment plan to recover rental income in full over an extended period. A prudent assessment has been made of the recoverability of the Company's outstanding debts and a provision has been made in the financial statements for

potential debt write-offs.

The office park at Oxford continues to perform well with its transition to life sciences/medical use, a sector which is seeing particularly strong investor demand at present. Moreover, after a tumultuous period for the retail sector, we have seen valuations stabilise this period, with our valuations increasing by 1.36% on a like-for-like basis, particularly driven by our new retail warehousing holding in Shrewsbury. Stock selection and active asset management continue to be key features of the Company's strategy and drivers of performance. During the period, the Company completed a number of lettings and lease renewals, the most notable of which was two new lettings at our office holding in Bristol, both of which were 15% above ERV. These are noted in more detail below in the 'Asset Management' section of the Investment Manager's Report.

The Company's share price was 102.80 pence per share as at 30 September 2021, representing a 6.56% discount to NAV (31 March 2021: 83.20 pence per share, representing a 16.1% discount to NAV). Subsequent to the period-end, the Company's share price has experienced additional growth, causing a further reduction in the discount to NAV.

* Including vacancy contributed by Bath Street, Glasgow, which has been sold with the condition of vacant possession, the vacancy rate was 8.59%.

Financial Results

Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 September 2021 Year ended 31 March September 2020 2021 Operating Profit before fair value 5,879 10,735 5,934 changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit (GBP'000) 23,919 23,102 6,276 Profit Before Tax (GBP'000) 23,547 22,172 5,724 Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) 14.86 13.98 3.61 (pence)* EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 3.45 6.19 3.41 diluted) (pence)* Ongoing Charges (%) 1.31 1.36 1.31 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 110.01 99.15 92.73 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (pence) 109.94 99.11 92.70

* see note 8 of the Financial Statements for the corresponding calculations.

Financing

The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP50.50 million as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP39.50 million drawn), producing a Loan to NAV ratio of 28.97% (31 March 2021: 25.15%).

The unexpired term of the facility was 2.1 years as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 2.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3-month SONIA +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 1.47% as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 3-month LIBOR + 1.4% equating to an all-in rate of 1.44%).

The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps in place. Throughout the period and up to the date of this report, the Company had in effect interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP51.50 million of the loan, capped at 1.00%, which resulted in the loan balance being 102.0% hedged as at 30 September 2021.

As noted in the KPIs, the Company targets long-term gearing of 35% Loan to NAV, which is the maximum gearing on drawdown of the RBSi facility. The Board and Investment Manager continue to monitor the level of gearing and have the ability to adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels.

The Company passed its Interest Cover Ratio ('ICR') tests for April, July and October 2021 with significant headroom.

Dividends

The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the period, the Company declared and paid two quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target. Dividends for the period were 86.00% covered by EPRA EPS.

It remains the Company's intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy, and the existing portfolio and investment opportunities support this policy. However, the outlook remains unclear in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and in determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually.

Outlook

The easing of most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions, combined with the continued rollout of the vaccination programme, has lifted most economists' outlook for the post COVID-19 rebound in the second half of 2021. In light of this, the property market has experienced a gradual recovery, with rent collection levels greatly improving, as cash flow pressures on tenants ease. With its strong cash position and borrowing covenant headroom, the Company is well positioned to take advantage of attractive opportunities coming to the market. During the period, the Company has displayed strong NAV performance, reflecting the geographical diversity of the portfolio, its circa 50% exposure to the industrial sector and the fact that many of its assets benefit from viable alternative use potential, limiting downside risk and volatility.

In the near term, the Board and Investment Manager will continue to focus on minimising the legacy impact of COVID-19 on its stakeholders and, as more attractive opportunities arise in the investment market, will aim to find suitable assets to build earnings back to a fully covered dividend. The developing economic conditions will be monitored closely and the Company's strategy adjusted accordingly. It is hoped that the start of 2022 will build upon the economic recovery of the second half of 2021, providing conditions to enable further growth of the Company

Mark Burton

Chairman

16 November 2021

Key Performance Indicators

KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO STRATEGY TARGET PERFORMANCE 1. EPRA NIY A representation to investors of 6.45% what their initial net yield would The Company's EPRA NIY demonstrates the ability to be at a predetermined purchase price generate income from its portfolio in the short-term at 30 September after taking account of all in order to meet its target dividend. 7.50 - 2021 (31 March associated costs, e.g. void costs 10.00% 2021: 7.37%). and rent free periods. 2. True Equivalent Yield The average weighted return a 7.67% property will produce according to The Company's True Equivalent Yield demonstrates the the present income and ERV Company's ability to generate income, both from its 7.50 - at 30 September assumptions, assuming the income is existing leases and its ERVs, in order to meet its 10.00% 2021 (31 March received quarterly in advance. target dividend. 2021: 8.15%). 3. Reversionary Yield 7.67% The expected return the property A Reversionary Yield profile shows a potentially at 30 September will provide once rack rented. sustainable income stream that can be used to meet 7.50 - 2021 (31 March dividends past the expiry of a property's current 10.00% 2021: 8.18%). leasing arrangements. The Investment Manager believes that current market 4. WAULT to expiry conditions present an opportunity whereby assets 6.20 years with a shorter unexpired lease term are often The average lease term remaining to mispriced. It is also the Investment Manager's view at 30 September expiry across the portfolio, that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset 2021 (31 March weighted by contracted rent. management, particularly in certain growth sectors >3 years 2021: 6.71 such as warehousing, as it allows the Investment years). Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. The Investment Manager believes that current market conditions present an opportunity whereby assets 5. WAULT to break with a shorter unexpired lease term are often mispriced. As such, it is in line with the 4.00 years The average lease term remaining to Investment Manager's strategy to acquire properties break, across the portfolio weighted with a WAULT that is generally shorter than the at 30 September by contracted rent. benchmark. It is also the Investment Manager's view >3 years 2021 (31 March that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset 2021: 4.43 management, particularly in certain growth sectors years). such as warehousing, as it allows the Investment

Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent-review mechanisms. 6. NAV GBP174.29 million NAV is the value of an entity's Provides stakeholders with the most relevant at 30 September assets minus the value of its information on the fair value of the assets and Increase 2021 (31 March liabilities. liabilities of the Company. year-on-year 2021: GBP157.08 million). The Company has changed the measure of its Leverage KPI from 'Loan to Gross Asset Value ('GAV')' to 'Loan to NAV'. This is in line with the measure used 7. Leverage (Loan to NAV) in its banking covenants and so is considered to be more relevant to the Company's position. 28.97% The proportion of the Company's net assets that is funded by borrowings. at 30 September The target of 35% Loan to NAV, which is the gearing 35% 2021 (31 March limit at drawdown under the RBSi facility, 2021: 25.15%). approximates to the previous target of 25% Loan to GAV, which is the measure used in the Company's Investment Guidelines. Gearing will continue to be monitored using both measures. 8.59% / 5.43% excluding vacancy 8. Vacant ERV contributed by Glasgow* The space in the property portfolio The Company's aim is to minimise vacancy of the which is currently unlet, as a properties. A low level of structural vacancy at 30 September percentage of the total ERV of the provides an opportunity for the Company to capture 2021 (31 March portfolio. rental uplifts and manage the mix of tenants within <10.00% 2021: 8.96%/ a property. 5.58% excluding vacancy contributed by Glasgow). 4.00 pps 9. Dividend for the six Dividends declared in relation to months to 30 the year. The Company targets a September 2021. dividend of 8.00 pence per Ordinary The dividend reflects the Company's ability to Share per annum. However, given the deliver a sustainable income stream from its 4.00 pps This supports an current COVID-19 situation, regard portfolio. (six month annualised will be had to the circumstances period to 30 target of 8.00 prevailing at the relevant time in September) pps (six months determining dividend payments. to 30 September 2020: 4.00 pps). 10. Ongoing Charges 1.31% The Ongoing Charges ratio provides a measure of The ratio of annualised total costs associated with managing and operating for the six administration and operating costs the Company, which includes the management fees due months to 30 expressed as a percentage of average to the Investment Manager. This measure is to<1.50% September 2021 NAV throughout the period. provide investors with a clear picture of (six months to operational costs involved in running the Company. 30 September 2020: 1.31%). GBP23.55 million/ 14.86 pps 11. Profit before Tax ('PBT') 4.00 pps for the six PBT is a profitability measure which (six month months to 30 considers the Company's profit The PBT is an indication of the Company's financial period to September 2021 before the payment of income tax. performance for the period in which its strategy is (six months to exercised. 30 30 September September) 2020: GBP5.72 million/3.61 pps). 12. Shareholder Total Return 28.37% The percentage change in the share price assuming dividends are This reflects the return seen by shareholders on for the six reinvested to purchase additional their shareholdings through share price movements 8.00% months to 30 Ordinary Shares. and dividends received. September 2021 (six months to 30 September 2020: 16.13%). 13. EPRA EPS Earnings from core operational 3.45 pps activities. A key measure of a company's underlying operating 4.00 pps for the six results from its property rental This reflects the Company's ability to generate (six month months to 30 business and an indication of the earnings from the portfolio which underpins period to September 2021 extent to which current dividend dividends. (six months to payments are supported by earnings. 30 30 September See note 8. September) 2020: 3.41 pps).

* Glasgow has exchanged to be sold with condition of vacant possession.

Investment Manager's Report

Economic Outlook

The easing of most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions has increased market optimism in both the direct and indirect markets. Oxford Economics' latest forecasts published in mid-September 2021 indicate UK GDP growth to be 6.9% for the whole year, compared with the 9.8% contraction in 2020. However, the Bank of England signalled its concerns on inflation being well ahead of its target in mid-October. Due to energy, labour and materials shortages UK inflation is expected to peak near 6% in early 2022. As a result, gilt markets are pricing in interest rate hikes starting in December 2021 followed by further increases in 2022. Despite these interest rate increases, Oxford Economics' latest forecast confirms the continued strong UK economic recovery with GDP growth of 6.7% in 2022.

Although the direct markets are still strongest in the industrial and warehouse sector, the next year is expected to be a year of recovery and growth where some parts of the retail and leisure sectors may be the beneficiaries. The Company is focusing on portfolio adjustments to take advantage of value opportunities, driven more by the specifics of the asset than the sector. This may see the Company realise profits through sales where it believes values have been optimised and where the funds can be recycled into assets with better growth potential going forwards. There is likely to be a slightly reduced weighting to business space and a rotation towards retail warehousing, leisure and a continued focus on assets with viable alternative use value. Assets whose current value is supported by long-term alternative use optionality, irrespective of current use, will be of increasing importance in our stock selection process. Moreover, recent changes to the Use Classes Order are likely to have a significant impact on portfolios in terms of broadening potential use. Finally, in line with market optimism and a period of post pandemic growth, rent collection rates have strongly improved and this trend is expected to continue.

Financial Results

The Company's NAV as at 30 September 2021 was GBP174.29 million or 110.01 pps (31 March 2021: GBP157.08 million or 99.15 pps). This is an increase of 10.86 pps or 10.96% over the period.

EPRA EPS for the period was 3.45 pence which, based on dividends paid of 4.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 86.00%. The increase in dividend cover compared to the prior six-month period has largely arisen due to improvements in rent collection levels, along with successful legal outcomes that have recovered significant arrears. Income across the tenancy profile has remained largely intact. Collection rates have reached 99% for both the March and June 2021 quarters respectively, with further payments expected to be received under longer-term payment plans. Of the outstanding arrears, GBP0.61 million has been provided for expected credit losses.

Financing

As at 30 September 2021, the Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility with RBSi, in place until October 2023, the details of which are presented below:

30 September 2021 31 March 2021 Facility GBP60.00 million GBP60.00 million Drawn GBP50.50 million GBP39.50 million Gearing (Loan to NAV) 28.97% 25.15% Interest rate 1.47% all-in (SONIA + 1.4%) 1.44% all-in (LIBOR +1.4%) Notional Value of Loan Balance Hedged 102.0% 130.4%

Due to GBP LIBOR ending at the end of 2021, the Company transitioned to SONIA on 20 July 2021, with a credit adjustment spread of 0.0981%.

Property Portfolio

During the period, the Company disposed of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby, for net proceeds of GBP10.84 million. The Company made two acquisitions during the period being: Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury, which was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million, and 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, which was purchased in June 2021 for a price of GBP10.19 million.

The following tables illustrate the composition of the portfolio in relation to its properties, tenants and income streams:

Summary by Sector as at 30 September 2021

Gross Gross Like- Like- passing passing for like for like WAULT to Vacancy rental rental Rental rental rental Number of break Valuation Area by ERV income income ERV ERV income growth* growth* Sector assets (years) (GBPm) (sq ft) (%) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPm) % Industrial 20 114.72 2,428,590 6.45 3.73 8.04 3.31 9.28 3.82 4.20 0.10 2.42 Offices 5 39.95 251,812 18.73 3.12 2.19 8.71 3.62 14.38 1.16 0.02 1.83 Standard retail 6 24.62 237,792 10.35 4.60 2.65 11.13 2.36 9.92 1.21 (0.02) (1.76) Retail warehouses 2 14.85 145,912 0.00 1.95 1.32 9.07 1.21 8.29 0.57 (0.02) (6.93) Alternatives 2 12.55 112,355 0.00 6.85 1.50 13.31 1.23 10.99 0.73 (0.04) (5.01) Portfolio 35 206.69 3,176,461 8.59 4.00 15.70 4.94 17.70 5.57 7.87 0.04 0.57

Summary by Geographical Area as at 30 September 2021

Gross Gross Like- Like- passing passing for for WAULT like like Vacancy to rental rental Rental Number rental rental of Valuation Area by ERV break income income ERV ERV income Geographical Area growth* growth* assets (GBPm) (sq ft) (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPpsf) (GBPm) (GBPm) % South West 5 37.69 517,232 12.65 2.85 2.70 5.21 3.40 6.57 1.21 (0.03) (3.08) Yorkshire and 7 34.10 796,951 4.51 2.59 2.43 3.05 3.10 3.89 1.41 (0.20) (12.34) Humberside South East 5 30.32 195,545 3.94 3.99 2.03 10.40 2.19 11.19 1.13 (0.01) (0.41) Eastern 5 23.85 344,339 10.23 2.29 1.84 5.33 2.06 5.98 0.91 0.21 29.68 West Midlands 4 23.22 458,613 3.42 3.46 1.90 4.14 1.83 4.00 0.85 (0.02) (2.71) Wales 2 18.55 376,138 0.00 7.58 1.25 3.31 1.43 3.82 0.64 (0.03) (4.97) North West 4 18.28 302,061 0.00 4.44 1.56 5.18 1.40 4.64 0.78 0.16 25.32 Rest of London 1 9.25 71,720 0.00 10.12 0.96 13.40 0.75 10.45 0.47 (0.02) (4.87) Scotland 1 7.50 85,643 51.1 1.38 0.64 7.49 1.16 13.54 0.27 (0.01) (2.92) East Midlands 1 3.93 28,219 0.00 5.16 0.39 13.82 0.38 13.38 0.20 (0.01) (2.96) Portfolio 35 206.69 3,176,461 8.59 4.00 15.70 4.94 17.70 5.57 7.87 0.04 0.57

*like-for-like rental growth is for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

Source: Knight Frank/AEW, 30 September 2021.

Individual Property Classifications

Market Value Range Property Sector Region (GBPm) Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford Offices South East 1 15.0-20.0 Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham Industrial Wales 2 10.0-15.0 3 40 Queen Square, Bristol Offices South West 10.0-15.0 4 15-33 Union Street, Bristol Standard retail South West 10.0-15.0 5 Lockwood Court, Leeds Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside 7.5-10.0 London East Leisure Park, Dagenham Other Rest of London 6 7.5 -10.0 Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury Retail warehouses West Midlands 7 7.5-10.0 Storey's Bar Road, Peterborough Industrial Eastern 8 7.5-10.0 9 Sarus Court, Runcorn Industrial North West 7.5-10.0 10 225 Bath Street, Glasgow Offices Scotland 7.5-10.0

The Company's top ten properties listed above comprise 49.2% of the total value of the portfolio.

Market Value Range Property Sector Region (GBPm) 11 Euroway Trading Estate, Bradford Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside 5.0-7.5 12 Apollo Business Park, Basildon Industrial Eastern 5.0-7.5 13 Brockhurst Crescent, Walsall Industrial West Midlands 5.0-7.5 14 Westlands Distribution Park, Weston Super Mare Industrial South West 5.0-7.5 15 Barnstaple Retail Park, Barnstaple Retail warehouses South West 5.0-7.5 16 Walkers Lane, St Helens Industrial North West 5.0-7.5 17 Deeside Industrial Park, Deeside Industrial Wales 5.0-7.5 18 Diamond Business Park, Wakefield Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside 5.0-7.5 19 Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke Industrial South East 5.0-7.5 20 Oak Park, Droitwich Industrial West Midlands<5.0 21 Mangham Road, Rotherham Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0 22 Pearl House, Nottingham Standard retail East Midlands<5.0 23 710 Brightside Lane, Sheffield Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0 24 Hall Industrial Estate, Basildon Industrial Eastern<5.0 25 Cedar House, Gloucester Offices South West<5.0 26 75 Above Bar Street, Southampton Standard retail South East<5.0 27 Eagle Road, Redditch Industrial West Midlands<5.0 28 Odeon Cinema, Southend Other Eastern<5.0 29 Standard retail South East<5.0 Commercial Road, Portsmouth 30 Clarke Road, Milton Keynes Industrial South East<5.0 31 Bridge House, Bradford Industrial Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0 32 Standard retail North West<5.0 Pricebusters Building, Blackpool 33 Vantage Point, Hemel Hempstead Offices Eastern<5.0 34 Moorside Road, Swinton Industrial North West<5.0 35 11/15 Fargate, Sheffield Standard retail Yorkshire and Humberside <5.0

Sector and Geographical Allocation by Market Value as at 30 September 2021

Sector Allocation

Sector % Standard retail 11.9 Retail warehouses 7.2 Offices 19.3 Industrial 55.5 Other 6.1

Geographical Allocation

Location % Rest of London 4.5 South East 14.7 South West 18.2 Eastern 11.6 West Midlands 11.2 East Midlands 1.9 North West 8.8 Yorkshire and Humberside 16.5 Wales 9.0 Scotland 3.6

Source: Knight Frank valuation report as at 30 September 2021.

Top Ten Tenants

% of Passing Portfolio Rental Total Tenant Sector Property Income Contracted (GBP'000) Rental Income 1 Plastipak UK Ltd Industrial Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham 883 5.6 2 Wyndeham Group Industrial Wyndeham, Peterborough 644 4.1 3 Mecca Bingo Ltd London East Leisure Park, Dagenham 625 4.0 Leisure 4 Harrogate Spring Water Limited Industrial Lockwood Court, Leeds 603 3.8 5 Odeon Cinemas Leisure Odeon Cinema, Southend-on-Sea 535 3.4 6 Wilko Retail Limited Retail 15-33 Union Street, Bristol 481 3.1 7 Advanced Supply Chain (BFD) Ltd Industrial Euroway Trading Estate, Bradford 467 3.0 8 HFC Prestige Manufacturing Limited Industrial Cranbourne House, Basingstoke 460 2.9 9 Charlies Stores Retail Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury 440 2.8 10 Poundland Limited Retail Pricebusters Building, Blackpool 414 2.6

The Company's top ten tenants, listed above, represent 35.4% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio.

Source: Knight Frank valuation report as at 30 September 2021.

Asset Management

The Company completed the following material asset management transactions during the period:

Acquisitions - Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury was acquired in May 2021 for GBP8.35 million and is a fully-let, purpose-built retail park prominently located on a busy commercial estate, providing a NIY of 8.7%. The second acquisition, 15-33 Union Street, Bristol, is a retail/leisure site located on a busy pedestrian thoroughfare in Bristol city centre and provides a NIY of 8.0%. Both of these assets provide opportunity for value growth in the medium to long term as well as strong and stable income streams from their tenancy profiles.

Disposals - Sales of Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby for GBP10.84 million and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke for GBP5.86 million have now been completed, with the latter completing post period end. The sales prices achieved were 31% and 35% ahead of their March 2021 valuations, and also 1.9x and 1.7x their purchase prices, respectively.

Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury - We have extended British Heart Foundation's unexpired term to break by moving their November 2021 break option out to December 2024 in return for four months' rent free. The majority of the rent free was used to write off rent arrears predating the Company's ownership. British Heart Foundation's lease expires in November 2028.

Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - We have completed a new five year ex-Act lease at GBP41,866 per annum/GBP3.75 per sq ft on Unit 14, which reflects a rent 25% above the March 2021 ERV. The tenant has provided a rent deposit equivalent to six month's rent. Six months' rent free was given as an incentive.

40 Queen Square, Bristol - We have completed a new five year ex-Act lease to Brewin Dolphin at GBP103,770 per annum/ GBP30 per sq ft versus the previous passing rent of GBP22 per sq ft and the March 2021 ERV of GBP26 per sq ft. A 12 month rent free incentive was given. We have now also completed a lease renewal to Candide Limited until February 2025 at the same rent of GBP30 psf (GBP116,970 per annum). The previous passing rent was GBP22.81 per sq ft and only 1.5 months' rent free incentive was given. These lettings at GBP30 psf have produced an increase in the property's valuation of GBP1.05 million (9.9%) over the past six months.

Vantage Point, Hemel Hempstead - We have completed a new five year ex-Act lease (tenant break option at the end of year three) to Netronix Integration Limited at a rent of GBP33,683 per annum/GBP14.50 per sq ft, which is GBP3 per sq ft above ERV. Four months' rent free incentive was given, with a further two months should the tenant not exercise their tenant break option at the end of the third year.

Above Bar Street, Southampton - We have exchanged on a new straight five year ex-Act lease to Shoe Zone at a gross rent of GBP80,000 per annum, subject to approximately GBP40,000 landlord works. 12 months' rent free incentive was given.

Sarus Court, Runcorn - We have completed a ten year lease renewal with NTT United Kingdom Limited (Dimension Data) at GBP5.75 per sq ft (GBP64,066.50 per annum) versus the previous passing rent of GBP5.25 per sq ft. There is a tenant break option in December 2025. Five months' rent free incentive was given. The valuation of this asset has increased by GBP1.05 million (15.3%) over the past six months to GBP7.9 million.

Vacancy - The portfolio's overall vacancy level is 8.59%. Excluding vacancy contributed by the asset at 225 Bath Street, Glasgow, the vacancy level is 5.43%. This asset has now been exchanged for sale for alternative use redevelopment as student accommodation. As a condition of the sale agreement, full vacancy must be achieved before the sale can be completed. Completion of the sale is expected in Q4 2021 - Q1 2022. The purchaser has submitted a planning application and is awaiting confirmation on a committee date. Regarding achieving vacant possession, only one tenant remains in the building having recently exchanged on the variation of W.A. Fairhurst's lease, bringing their occupation to an end on 31 January 2022, in exchange for an GBP800,000 surrender premium, plus nine months' rent free from 28 February 2021 to 1 December 2021.

Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') Update

The Company has maintained its two stars Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ('GRESB') rating for 2021 and maintained its score of 65 (GRESB Average 72). A large portion of the GRESB score relates to performance data coverage where, due to the high percentage of single-let assets with tenant procured utilities, the Company does not score as well as funds with a smaller holding of single-let assets and a higher proportion of multi-let assets where the owner is responsible for the utilities and can therefore gather the relevant data.

We continue to implement our plan to improve overall data coverage and data collection for all utilities through increased tenant engagement at our single-let assets and by installing automated meter readers ('AMR') across the portfolio. So far, we are in the process of installing AMRs in all of our multi-let properties. We are also in discussions with the tenants of our top 10 single-let FRI assets (in terms of floor area) regarding the installation of AMR.

We endeavour, where the opportunity presents itself through a lease event, to include green clauses in leases, covenanting landlord and tenant to collaborate over the environmental performance of the property.

We continue to assess and strengthen our reporting and alignment against the framework set out by the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') with further disclosure and update to be provided in the 2022 annual report and accounts. We are pleased to report the Company has maintained its EPRA Silver rating for sBPR for ESG disclosure and transparency.

We have an Asset Sustainability Action Plan ('ASAP') initiative, tracking ESG initiatives across the portfolio on an asset by asset basis for targeted/relevant and specific implementation of ESG improvements. In doing so, all managed assets and units have recently been contracted to High Quality Green Tariffs, ensuring that electricity supply is from renewable sources. All void/vacant unit supplies have also been transferred to High Quality Green Tariffs.

All managed assets will be moved to 'Green Gas' supplies in 2022.

We are underway with implementing initiatives such as a new landscaping/biodiversity programme at our retail warehouse in Barnstaple, replacing the existing plants and shrubs with a greater diversity of appropriate species which in turn will attract a wider variety of insects and wildlife to the property.

Lease Expiry Profile

Approximately GBP3.48 million of the Company's current contracted income stream is subject to an expiry or break within the 12 month period commencing 1 October 2021. 12.87% (GBP447,984) of this income (Indigo Lighthouse Solutions and WA Fairhurst) is attributable to our office holding in Glasgow, which has exchanged for sale. A further 9.38% (GBP326,668) of this income relates to a property where we expect the tenants to stay, renewing their leases. 18.31% (GBP637,238) of this income is in the industrial sector, where we anticipate strong occupier demand, low incentives and reversionary rents. Regarding the remainder, we will proactively manage, looking to unlock capital upside, whether that be through lease regears/renewals, or through refurbishment/capex projects and new lettings.

Source: Knight Frank valuation report as at 30 September 2021.

AEW UK Investment Management LLP

16 November 2021

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Company's assets consist of UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the commercial property market in general, but also to the particular circumstances of the individual properties and the tenants within the properties.

The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. The Company's ongoing risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces.

At least twice a year, the Board undertakes a formal risk review with the assistance of the Audit Committee, to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the Investment Manager and other service providers' risk management and internal control processes.

The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity.

An analysis of the principal risks and uncertainties is set out below. The risks below do not purport to be exhaustive as some risks are not yet known and some risks are currently not deemed material but could turn out to be material in the future. Changes to the principal risks since the date of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 are indicated below.

Principal risks and their potential impact How risk is managed Risk assessment REAL ESTATE RISKS 1. Property market Any property market recession or future Probability: deterioration in the property market could, inter Moderate alia, (i) cause the Company to realise its The Company has investment restrictions in place to investments at lower valuations; and (ii) delay the invest and manage its assets with the objective of Impact: timings of the Company's realisations. These risks spreading and mitigating risk. Moderate to could have a material adverse effect on the ability High of the Company to achieve its investment objective. Movement: Decrease 2. Property valuation Property and property-related assets are inherently difficult to value due to the individual nature of each property. Probability: The Company uses an independent external valuer Low (Knight Frank LLP) to value the properties at fair value in accordance with accepted RICS appraisal and Impact: Low There may be an adverse effect on the Company's valuation standards. to Moderate profitability, the NAV and the price of Ordinary Shares in cases where properties are sold whose Movement: valuations have previously been materially Decrease overstated. Comprehensive due diligence is undertaken on all new tenants. Tenant covenant checks are carried out on Probability: 3. Tenant default all new tenants where a default would have a Moderate significant impact. Failure by tenants to fulfil their rental Impact: obligations could affect the income that the Moderate to properties earn and the ability of the Company to High pay dividends to its shareholders. Asset management team conducts ongoing monitoring and liaison with tenants to manage potential bad debt Movement: risk. Decrease 4. Asset management initiatives Probability: Asset management initiatives, such as refurbishment works, may prove to be more extensive, expensive and Costs incurred on asset management initiatives are Low to take longer than anticipated. Cost overruns may have closely monitored against budgets and reviewed in Moderate a material adverse effect on the Company's regular presentations to the Investment Management profitability, the NAV and the share price. Committee of the Investment Manager. Impact: Low to Moderate Movement: No change 5. Due diligence

Due diligence may not identify all the risks and Probability: liabilities in respect of an acquisition (including The Company's due diligence relies on work (such as Low any environmental, structural or operational legal reports on title, property valuations, defects) that may lead to a material adverse effect environmental and building surveys) outsourced to Impact: on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the third parties who have expertise in their areas. Such Moderate price of the Company's Ordinary Shares. third parties have professional indemnity cover in place. Movement: No change 6. Fall in rental rates Rental rates may be adversely affected by general UK economic conditions and other factors that depress rental rates, including local factors relating to The Company builds a diversified property and tenant particular properties/locations (such as increased base with subsequent monitoring of concentration to Probability: competition). individual occupiers (top ten tenants) and sectors Moderate to (geographical and sector exposure). High Impact: Any fall in the rental rates for the Company's Moderate to properties may have a material adverse effect on the The Investment Manager holds quarterly meetings with High Company's profitability, the NAV, the price of the its Investment Strategy Committee and regularly meets Ordinary Shares and the Company's ability to meet the Board of Directors to assess whether any changes Movement: No interest and capital repayments on any debt in the market present risks that should be addressed change facilities. in the Company's strategy. BORROWING RISKS 7. Breach of borrowing covenants The Company has entered into a term credit facility Probability: with RBSi. Low to The Company monitors the use of borrowings on an Moderate ongoing basis through weekly cash flow forecasting Material adverse changes in valuations and net and quarterly risk monitoring to monitor financial Impact: income may lead to breaches in the Loan to Value covenants. Moderate to ('LTV') and interest cover ratio covenants. High Movement: Decrease 8. Interest rate rises The Company uses interest rate caps on a significant Probability: notional value of the loan to mitigate the adverse The Company's borrowings through a term credit impact of possible interest rate rises. Moderate to facility are subject to interest rate risk through High changing SONIA rates. Any increases in SONIA rates may have an adverse effect on the Company's ability Impact: Low to pay dividends. The Investment Manager and Board of Directors monitor to Moderate the level of hedging and interest rate movements to ensure that the risk is managed appropriately. Movement: No change The Company maintains a good relationship with the bank providing the term credit facility. 9. Availability and cost of debt Probability: The term credit facility expires in October 2023. In The Company monitors the projected usage and Moderate the event that RBSi does not renew the facility, the covenants of the credit facility on a quarterly Company may need to sell assets to repay the basis. Impact: outstanding loan. Any increase in the financing Moderate to costs of the facility on renewal would adversely High impact on the Company's profitability. The Company actively monitors the loan term and Movement: engages in loan extension negotiations far in advance Increase of expiry. CORPORATE RISKS 10. Dependence on Investment Manager and other third party service providers The Company has no employees and is reliant upon the performance of its Investment Manager and third party service providers. Failure by the Investment The Investment Manager has endeavoured to ensure that Probability: Manager and/or any service provider to carry out its the principal members of its management team are Moderate to obligations to the Company in accordance with the suitably incentivised. The performance of service High terms of its appointment could have a materially providers in conjunction with their service level detrimental impact on the operation of the Company. agreements is monitored via regular calls and Impact: The future ability of the Company to successfully face-to-face meetings and the use of key performance Moderate pursue its investment objective and investment indicators, where relevant. policy may, among other things, depend on the Movement: No ability of the Investment Manager to retain its change existing staff and/or to recruit individuals of similar experience and calibre. 11. Ability to meet objectives The Company may not meet its investment objective to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders Probability: from investing predominantly in a portfolio of The Company has an investment policy to achieve a Moderate to smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. balanced portfolio with a diversified asset and High tenant base. The Company also has investment restrictions in place to limit exposure to potential Impact: risk factors. These factors mitigate the risk of Moderate to Poor relative total return performance may lead to fluctuations in returns. High an adverse reputational impact that affects the Company's ability to raise new capital. Movement: Decrease 12. Business interruption The Investment Manager and other service providers' Probability: staff are capable of working remotely for an extended Low to Cyber-attacks on the Investment Manager's and/or time period. The Investment Manager's and other Moderate other service providers' IT systems, could lead to service providers' IT systems are protected by disruption, reputational damage, regulatory anti-virus software and firewalls that are updated Impact: (including GDPR) or financial loss to the Company. regularly. Fire protection and access security Moderate procedures exist at all the Company's managed properties, along with the offices of its Investment Movement: Manager and other service providers. Increase TAXATION RISKS 13. Company REIT status The Company has a UK REIT status that provides a tax-efficient corporate structure. Probability: If the Company fails to remain a REIT for UK tax The Company monitors REIT compliance through the Low purposes, its profits and gains will be subject to Investment Manager on acquisitions; the Administrator UK corporation tax. on asset and distribution levels; the Registrar and Impact: Broker on shareholdings and the use of third-party Moderate to tax advisers to monitor REIT compliance requirements. High Any change to the tax status or UK tax legislation Movement: No

could impact on the Company's ability to achieve its change investment objectives and provide attractive returns to shareholders. POLITICAL/ECONOMIC RISKS 14. General political and economic risks Political and macroeconomic events present risks to Probability: the real estate and financial markets that affect The Board considers the impact of political and Moderate to the Company and the business of its tenants. The macroeconomic events when reviewing strategy. The High level of uncertainty that such events bring has been UK's exit from the EU is not considered to generate highlighted in recent times, most pertinently the any risks specific to the Company and is not Impact: effects of the UK's exit from the EU in January considered to have any material effect on the Moderate to 2021. financial statements. High Movement: No change 15. COVID-19 The economic disruption arising from the COVID-19 Probability: virus could impact rental income receipts from Low to tenants, the ability to access funding at The Investment Manager is in close contact with Moderate competitive rates, maintain the Company's dividend tenants. The Investment Manager has put in place policy and its adherence to the HMRC REIT regime, social distancing measures as advised by the UK Impact: particularly if the UK government restrictions are government. The Investment Manager has maintained a Moderate to in place for a prolonged period. close relationship with RBSi to ensure continuing High dialogue around covenants. Movement: Decrease ENVIRONMENTAL RISKS The Company has engaged specialist environmental consultants to advise the Board on compliance with 16. Environmental transition risk regulatory requirements and adopting best practice where possible. All prospective acquisitions and Failure to identify and mitigate the transition risk asset management initiatives are influenced by Probability: for climate change could lead to the Company holding environmental assessments undertaken by the Company, Moderate stranded assets and lead to a negative impact on its such as ensuring they are in conformance with the reputation. Failure by the Company to meet required Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard ('MEES') Impact: regulatory standards could Regulations. An Asset Sustainability Action Plan Moderate ('ASAP') initiative has been introduced by the lead to increased stakeholder concern and negative Company, which tracks ESG initiatives across the Movement: feedback. portfolio on an asset-by-asset basis for targeted, Increase relevant and specific implementation of ESG improvements. 17. Physical risk to properties Probability: The Company obtains environmental surveys for all Low The risk of physical damage to properties as a acquisitions, which mitigate the short-term risk of result of environmental factors such as flooding and climate related damage to properties owned. The Impact: natural fires. In the long-term, changes in climate Investment Manager's asset management team perform Moderate to and/or weather systems may mean properties become regular site visits to the Group's properties in High unviable to tenants. order to continually assess the physical risk posed to them. Movement: Increase

Interim Management Report and Directors' Responsibility Statement

Interim Management Report

The important events that have occurred during the period under review, the key factors influencing the financial statements and the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year are set out above.

Responsibility Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

-- the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim FinancialReporting as adopted by the UK;

-- the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by: a. DTR 4.2.7R, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of thefinancial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principalrisks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and b. DTR 4.2.8R, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the currentfinancial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during thatperiod; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Burton

Chairman

16 November 2021

Independent Review Report to AEW UK REIT PLC

Introduction

We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of Financial Statements in the Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2021 which comprises the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity, Condensed Statement of Financial Position, Condensed Statement of Cash Flows and related notes.

We have read the other information contained in the Interim Report and Financial Statements and considered whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

Directors' responsibilities

The Interim Report and Financial Statements is the responsibility of and has been approved by the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the Interim Report and Financial Statements in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

As disclosed in note 2, the annual financial statements of the Company will be prepared in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards. The condensed set of financial statements included in this Interim Report and Financial Statements has been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Our responsibility

Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of Financial Statements in the Interim Report and Financial Statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Financial Reporting Council for use in the United Kingdom. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of Financial Statements in the Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2021 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34 and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority.

Use of our report

Our report has been prepared in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting its responsibilities in respect of half-yearly financial reporting in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and for no other purpose. No person is entitled to rely on this report unless such a person is a person entitled to rely upon this report by virtue of and for the purpose of our terms of engagement or has been expressly authorised to do so by our prior written consent. Save as above, we do not accept responsibility for this report to any other person or for any other purpose and we hereby expressly disclaim any and all such liability.

BDO LLP

Chartered Accountants

London

United Kingdom

16 November 2021

BDO LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales (with registered number OC305127).

Financial Statements

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2020 to Year ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income Rental and other income 3 8,630 8,838 17,491 Property operating expenses 4 (1,760) (1,777) (3,754) Impairment loss on trade receivables 188 (156) (944) Net rental and other income 7,058 6,905 12,793 Other operating expenses 5 (1,179) (971) (2,058) Operating profit before fair value changes 5,879 5,934 10,735 Change in fair value of investment properties 10 16,596 (3,328) 5,324 Realised gains on disposal of investment properties 10 2,273 3,670 7,043 Realised loss on disposal of investment property held for sale 10 (829) - - Operating profit 23,919 6,276 23,102 Finance expense 6 (372) (552) (930) Profit before tax 23,547 5,724 22,172 Taxation 7 - - - Profit after tax 23,547 5,724 22,172 Other comprehensive income - - - Total comprehensive income for the period 23,547 5,724 22,172 Earnings per share (pence) (basic and diluted) 8 14.86 3.61 13.98

The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

Total capital Capital and reserves Share reserve and attributable to Share premium retained Buyback owners of For the period 1 April 2021 to capital account earnings reserve the Company 30 September 2021 (unaudited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000* GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance as at 1 April 2021 1,587 56,578 99,179 (265) 157,079 Total comprehensive income - - 23,547 - 23,547 Dividends paid 9 - - (6,337) - (6,337) Balance as at 30 September 2021 1,587 56,578 116,389 (265) 174,289 Total capital Capital and reserves Share reserve and attributable to Share premium retained Buyback owners of For the period 1 April 2020 to capital account earnings* reserve the Company 30 September 2020 (unaudited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 1 April 2020 1,587 56,578 89,698 - 147,863 Total comprehensive income - - 5,724 - 5,724 Dividends paid 9 - - (6,351) - (6,351) Balance as at 30 September 2020 1,587 56,578 89,071 - 147,236 Total capital Capital and reserves Share reserve and attributable to Share premium retained Buyback owners of capital account earnings* reserve the Company For the year ended 31 March 2021 (audited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 1 April 2020 1,587 56,578 89,698 - 147,863 Total comprehensive income - - 22,172 - 22,172 Ordinary shares bought back - - - (263) (263) Share buyback costs - - - (2) (2) Dividends paid 9 - - (12,691) - (12,691) Balance as at 31 March 2021 1,587 56,578 99,179 (265) 157,079

* The capital reserve has arisen from the cancellation of part of the Company's share premium account and is a distributable reserve.

The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 September 2021

As at As at As at 30 September 30 September 2020 31 March 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment property 10 191,336 160,601 169,092 191,336 160,601 169,092 Current Assets Investment property held for sale 10 12,931 8,212 7,251 Receivables and prepayments 11 10,198 9,063 6,977 Cash and cash equivalents 15,159 13,357 17,450 Other financial assets held at fair value 12 112 49 61 38,400 30,681 31,739 Total assets 229,736 191,282 200,831 Non-Current Liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 13 (50,171) (39,082) (39,131) Lease obligations 15 (635) (635) (635) (50,806) (39,717) (39,766) Current Liabilities Payables and accrued expenses 14 (4,593) (4,281) (3,938) Lease obligations 15 (48) (48) (48) (4,641) (4,329) (3,986) Total Liabilities (55,447) (44,046) (43,752) Net Assets 174,289 147,236 157,079 Equity Share capital 1,587 1,587 1,587 Buyback reserve (265) - (265) Share premium account 56,578 56,578 56,578 Capital reserve and retained earnings 116,389 89,071 99,179 Total capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the 174,289 147,236 157,079 Company Net Asset Value per share (pence) 8 110.01 92.73 99.15 EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share (pence) 8 109.94 92.70 99.11

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 16 November 2021 and were signed on its behalf by:

Mark Burton

Chairman

AEW UK REIT plc

Company number: 09522515

The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to Year ended 1 April 2020 to 30 September 31 March 30 September 2020 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 23,547 5,724 22,172 Adjustment for: Finance expenses 372 552 930 (Gain)/loss from change in fair value of investment property (16,596) 3,328 (5,324) Realised gains on disposal of investment property (2,273) (3,670) (7,043) Realised loss on disposal of investment property held for sale 829 - - (Increase)/decrease in other receivables and prepayments (3,419) (1,573) 374 Increase/(decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 537 (463) (647) Net cash generated from operating activities 2,997 3,898 10,462 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of and additions to investment property (19,539) (106) (5,983) Disposal of investment property 10,796 18,676 29,049 Costs in respect of investment property held for sale (829) - - Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (9,572) 18,570 23,066 Cash flows from financing activities Share buyback cash paid - - (263) Share buyback costs - - (2) Loan drawdown/(repayment) 11,000 (12,000) (12,000) Arrangement loan facility fee paid - (13) (13) Premium for interest rate caps - (63) (63) Finance costs (379) (557) (919) Dividends paid (6,337) (6,351) (12,691) Net cash flow generated from/(used in) financing activities 4,284 (18,984) (25,951) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,291) 3,484 7,577 Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period/year 17,450 9,873 9,873 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period/year 13,357 17,450 15,159

The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements

for the six months ended 30 September 2021

1. Corporate information

AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK.

2. Accounting policies

2.1 Basis of preparation

These interim condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the UK, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's last financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021. These condensed unaudited financial statements do not include all information required for a complete set of financial statements proposed in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the UK ('IFRS'). However, selected explanatory notes have been included to explain events and transactions that are significant in understanding changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last financial statements.

The financial information contained in this Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months

ended 30 September 2021 and the comparative information for the year ended 31 March 2021 does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in sections 435(1) and (2) of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2021 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The Auditor reported on those accounts. Its report was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

A review of the interim financial information has been performed by the Auditor of the Company for issue on 16 November 2021.The comparative figures disclosed in the condensed unaudited financial statements and related notes have been presented for both the six month period ended 30 September 2020 and year ended 31 March 2021 and as at 30 September 2020 and 31 March 2021.

These condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared under the historical-cost convention, except for investment property and interest rate derivatives that have been measured at fair value. The condensed unaudited financial statements are presented in Sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP'000), except when otherwise indicated.

The Company is exempt by virtue of section 402 of the Companies Act 2006 from the requirement to prepare group financial statements. These financial statements present information solely about the Company as an individual undertaking.

New standards, amendments and interpretations

The Company has considered and applied the following new standards and amendments to existing standards which are required for the accounting period beginning on 1 April 2021:

* Amendments to IFRS 16 Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions beyond 30 June 2021; and

* Interest Rate Bench Reform - Phase 2 (Amendments to various standards: IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', IAS 39 'Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement, IFRS 7 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures', IFRS 4 'Insurance Contracts' and IFRS 16 'Leases').

The Company has applied the new standards and there has been no significant impact on the financial statements.

There are a number of new standards and amendments to existing standards which have been published and are mandatory for the Company's accounting periods beginning on or after 1 April 2022 or later. The Company has not early adopted any of these new or amended standards.

2.2 Significant accounting judgements and estimates

The preparation of financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 requires the Directors of the Company to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts recognised in the financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset or liability in the future.

i) Valuation of investment property

The Company's investment property is held at fair value as determined by the independent valuer on the basis of fair value in accordance with the internationally accepted Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ('RICS') Appraisal and Valuation Standards.

2.3 Segmental information

The Board of Directors retains overall control of the Company but the Investment Manager (AEW UK Investment Management LLP) has certain authorities and fulfils the function of allocating resource to, and assessing the performance of the Company's operating segments and is therefore considered to be the Chief Operating Decision Maker ('CODM'). In accordance with IFRS 8, the Company considers each of its properties to be an individual operating segment. The CODM allocates resources, and reviews the performance of, the Company's portfolio on a property-by-property basis and discrete financial information is available for each individual property.

These operating segments have similar economic characteristics and, as such, are aggregated into one reporting segment, being investment in property and property-related investments in the UK.

2.4 Going concern

The Directors assessed the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, which takes into consideration the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as the Company's cash

flows, financial position, liquidity and borrowing facilities.

In that assessment the Directors' considered that the Company benefits from a diversified income stream from numerous tenants and sectors, which reduces risk. They also noted that:

* The Company's rent collection has been strong, with 99% of contracted rent collected for the March and June 2021 quarters. At least 87% of contracted rent has either been collected, or payment plans agreed, for the September 2021 quarter. Based on the contracted rent as at 30 September 2021, a reduction of 66% in total rents could be accommodated before breaching the ICR covenant in the Company's debt arrangements;

* Based on the property valuation at 30 September 2021, the Company had room for a GBP62.10 million fall in NAV before reaching the maximum LTV covenant in the Company's debt arrangements. If certain conditions are met, such as providing security, a further GBP20.40 million fall in NAV could be accommodated.

Finally, the Directors' note that the Company's cash flow can also be significantly managed through the

adjustment of dividend payments.

Taking this into consideration, the Directors have reviewed a number of scenarios over 12 months, including a severe but plausible downside scenario which makes the following assumptions:

* A reduction in rental income of 30%;

* No new lettings or renewals, other than those where terms have already been agreed; and

* A 10% fall in property valuations.

Given the Company's financial position and headroom on covenants, the Directors do not consider that

there are any material uncertainties in relation to the Company's ability to meets its liabilities as they fall due and continue in operation for a period of 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements. They therefore consider the going concern basis adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements is appropriate.

2.5 Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those applied within the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2021 except for the changes as detailed in note 2.1.

3. Revenue

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2020 to Year ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Rental income 7,866 8,124 15,714 Service charge income 485 674 1,535 Dilapidation income received 272 40 197 Other property income 7 - - Surrender premium received - - 45 Total rental and other income 8,630 8,838 17,491

4. Property operating expenses

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2020 to Year ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Non-recoverable service charge expense 644* 601 1,166 Recoverable service charge expense 485 674 1,535 Other property expenses 631 502 1,053 Total property operating expenses 1,760 1,777 3,754

* Of the c. GBP644,000 non-recoverable service charge expenditure (30 September 2020: GBP601,000) c. GBP552,000 relates to Bank Hey Street, Blackpool (30 September 2020: GBP394,000) which includes costs relating to the remedial works as detailed in the Investment Manager's Report.

5. Other operating expenses

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2020 to Year ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment management fee 732 579 1,229 Operating costs 289 289 594 Audit fee 82 30 110 ISRE 2410 review (interim review fee) 28 25 25 Directors' remuneration 48 48 100 Total other operating expenses 1,179 971 2,058

6. Finance expense

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 1 April 2020 Year to to ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Interest payable on loan borrowings 344 438 722 Amortisation of loan arrangement fee 41 49 97 Commitment fee payable on loan borrowings 38 37 95 423 524 914 Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives (51) 28 16 Total 372 552 930

7. Taxation

Period from Period from Year 1 April 2021 1 April 2020 to to ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Analysis of charge in the period Profit before tax 23,547 5,724 22,172 Theoretical tax at UK corporation tax standard rate of 19% (30 September 2020: 19%; 31 March 2021: 19%) 1,088 4,474 4,213 Adjusted for: Exempt REIT income (1,046) (1,023) (1,863) Non taxable investment gains (3,428) (65) (2,350) Total - - -

8. Earnings per share and NAV per share

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2020 to Year ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Earnings per share: Total comprehensive income (GBP'000) 23,547 5,724 22,172 Weighted average number of shares 158,424,746 158,774,746 158,620,910 Earnings Per Share (basic and diluted) (pence) 14.86 3.61 13.98 EPRA earnings per share: 5,724 Total comprehensive income (GBP'000) 23,547 22,172 Adjustment to total comprehensive income: Change in fair value of investment property (GBP'000) 3,328 (16,596) (5,324) Realised gain on disposal of investment property (GBP'000) (3,670) (2,273) (7,043) Realised loss on disposal of investment property held for sale - 829 - Change in fair value of interest rate derivatives (GBP'000) 28 (51) 16 Total EPRA Earnings (GBP'000) 5,456 5,410 9,821 EPRA earnings per share (basic and diluted) (pence) 3.45 3.41 6.19 NAV per share: Net assets (GBP'000) 174,289 147,236 157,079 Ordinary Shares 158,424,746 158,774,746 158,424,746 NAV per share (pence) 110.01 92.73 99.15

Earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period.

Current measures Previous measures EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA NTA NRV NDV NAV NNNAV As at 30 September 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 IFRS NAV attributable to shareholders 174,289 174,289 174,289 174,289 174,289 Mark-to-market adjustment of derivatives (112) (112) - (112) - Real estate transfer tax1 - 13,642 - - - At 30 September 2021 174,177 187,819 174,289 174,177 174,289 Number of Ordinary Shares 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 NAV per share 109.94p 118.55p 110.01p 109.94p 110.01p Current measures Previous measures EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA NTA NRV NDV NAV NNNAV As at 30 September 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 IFRS NAV attributable to shareholders 147,236 147,236 147,236 147,236 147,236 Mark-to-market adjustment of derivatives (49) (49) - (49) - Real estate transfer tax and other purchasers' costs1 - 11,309 - - - At 30 September 2020 147,187 158,496 147,236 147,187 147,236 Number of Ordinary Shares 158,774,746 158,774,746 158,774,746 158,774,746 158,774,746 NAV per share 92.70p 99.82p 92.73p 92.70p 92.73p

Earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period.

1 EPRA Net Tangible Assets ('EPRA NTA') and EPRA Net Disposal Value ('EPRA NDV') are calculated using property values in line with IFRS, where values are net of Real Estate Transfer Tax ('RETT') and other purchasers' costs. RETT and other purchasers' costs are added back when calculating EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ('EPRA NRV') and have been estimated at 6.6% of the net valuation provided by Knight Frank.

Current measures Previous measures EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA NTA NRV NDV NAV NNNAV As at 31 March 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 IFRS NAV attributable to shareholders 157,079 157,079 157,079 157,079 157,079 Mark-to-market adjustment of derivatives (61) (61) - (61) - Real estate transfer tax and other purchasers' costs1 - 11,814 - - - At 31 March 2021 157,018 168,832 157,079 157,018 157,079 Number of Ordinary Shares 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 NAV Per share 99.11p 106.57p 99.15p 99.11p 99.15p

1 EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV are calculated using property values in line with IFRS, where values are net of RETT and other purchasers' costs. RETT and other purchasers' costs are added back when calculating EPRA NRV and have been estimated at 6.6% of the net valuation provided by Knight Frank.

9. Dividends paid

Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2020 to Year ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 Dividends paid during the period GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Represents two/two/four interim dividends of 2.00 pps each 6,351 6,337 12,691 Period from Period from 1 April 2021 to 1 April 2020 to Year ended 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 Dividends relating to the period GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Represents two/two/four interim dividends of 2.00 pps each 6,351 6,337 12,684

Dividends paid relate to Ordinary Shares.

10. Investments

10.a) Investment property

Period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 (unaudited) Period from 1 April 2020 Year ended Investment Investment to 30 properties properties Total September 31 March freehold leasehold GBP'000 2020 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 (unaudited) (audited) Total Total GBP'000 GBP'000 UK Investment property As at beginning of period 160,750 18,250 179,000 189,300 189,300 Purchases and capital expenditure in the period 8,948 10,588 19,536 106 5,983 Disposals in the period (8,208) - (8,208) (15,006) (22,006) Revaluation of investment property 15,060 1,302 16,362 (3,045) 5,723 Valuation provided by Knight Frank 176,550 30,140 206,690 171,355 179,000 Adjustment to carrying value for lease incentive debtor (3,106) (3,225) (3,340) Adjustment for lease obligations* 683 683 683 Total Investment property 204,267 168,813 176,343 Classified as: Investment property held for sale** 12,931 8,212 7,251 Investment property 191,336 160,601 169,092 204,267 168,813 176,343 Change in fair value of investment property Change in fair value before adjustments for lease incentives 16,362 (3,045) 5,723 Adjustment for movement in the period: in value of lease incentive debtor 234 (283) (399) 16,596 (3,328) 5,324 Gains realised on disposal of investment property Net proceeds from disposals of investment property during the period 10,481 18,676 29,049 Fair value at beginning of period (8,208) (15,006) (22,006) Gains realised on disposal of investment property 2,273 3,670 7,043 Realised loss on disposal of investment property held for sale 829 - -

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -13-

* Adjustment in respect of minimum payment under head leases separately included as a liability within the Condensed Statement of Financial Position.

**225 Bath Street, Glasgow and Wella Warehouse, Basingstoke, have been classified as held-for-sale as at 30 September 2021. Contracts to sell 225 Bath Street were exchanged in October 2020 and its expected that the transaction will be completed within the next 12 months. Contracts to sell Wella Warehouse were exchanged in August 2021, with the transaction completed post period-end, in October 2021.

Valuation of investment property

Valuation of investment property is performed by Knight Frank LLP, an accredited external valuer with recognised and relevant professional qualifications and recent experience of the location and category of the investment property being valued.

The valuation of the Company's investment property at fair value is determined by the external valuer on the basis of market value in accordance with the internationally accepted RICS Valuation - Professional Standards (incorporating the International Valuation Standards).

The determination of the fair value is based upon the income capitalisation approach. This approach involves applying capitalisation yields to current and future rental streams net of income voids arising from vacancies or rent-free periods and associated running costs. These capitalisation yields and estimated rental values are based on comparable property and leasing transactions in the market using the valuer's professional judgement and market observation. Other factors taken into account in the valuations include the tenure of the property, tenancy details, capital values of fixtures and fittings, environmental matter and the overall repair and condition of the property.

10.b) Fair value measurement hierarchy

The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy for non-current assets:

Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets inputs inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total Assets measured at fair value GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 30 September 2021 Investment property - - 204,267 204,267 30 September 2020 Investment property - - 168,813 168,813 31 March 2021 Investment property - - 176,343 176,343

Explanation of the fair value hierarchy:

Level 1 - Quoted prices for an identical instrument in active markets;

Level 2 - Prices of recent transactions for identical instruments and valuation techniques using observable market data; and

Level 3 - Valuation techniques using non-observable data.

There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during either period, nor have there been any transfers in or out of Level 3.

Sensitivity analysis to significant changes in unobservable inputs within Level 3 of the hierarchy

The significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy of the entity's portfolios of investment properties are: 1. ERV

2) Equivalent yield

Increases/(decreases) in the ERV (per sq ft per annum) in isolation would result in a higher/(lower) fair value measurement. Increases/(decreases) in the discount rate/ yield in isolation would result in a lower/(higher) fair value measurement.

The significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement, categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy of the portfolio of investment property are:

Significant Fair value Valuation unobservable Class GBP'000 technique inputs Range 30 September 2021 ERV GBP0.50-GBP75.00 Investment property* Income capitalisation 206,690 Equivalent yield 5.00%-10.89% 30 September 2020 ERV GBP0.50-GBP95.00 Investment property* Income capitalisation 171,355 Equivalent yield 6.23%-10.48% 31 March 2021 ERV GBP0.50-GBP75.00 Investment property* Income capitalisation 179,000 Equivalent yield 5.76%-10.37%

* Fair value per Knight Frank LLP.

Where possible, sensitivity of the fair values of Level 3 assets are tested to changes in unobservable inputs to reasonable alternatives.

Gains and losses recorded in profit or loss for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are attributable to changes in unrealised gains or losses relating to investment property and investments held at the end of the reporting period.

With regards to both investment property and investments, gains and losses for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy, prior to adjustment for rent free debtor and rent guarantee debtor, where applicable, are recorded in profit and loss.

The tables below set out a sensitivity analysis for each of the key sources of estimation uncertainty with the resulting increase/(decrease) in the fair value of investment property.

Fair value Change in ERV Change in equivalent yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity Analysis +5% -5% +5% -5% 30 September 2021 206,690 216,848 197,385 195,342 213,527 30 September 2020 171,355 176,434 161,957 163,582 179,481 31 March 2021 179,000 183,818 168,394 170,487 187,847 Fair value Change in ERV Change in equivalent yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity Analysis +10% -10% +10% -10% 30 September 2021 206,690 228,192 188,975 186,439 222,802 30 September 2020 171,355 183,940 154,933 156,710 188,744 31 March 2021 179,000 191,699 160,864 162,986 197,965 Fair value Change in ERV Change in equivalent yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity Analysis +15% -15% +15% -15% 30 September 2021 206,690 240,861 181,295 177,574 232,104 30 September 2020 171,355 191,497 147,893 150,433 199,087 31 March 2021 179,000 199,642 153,345 156,136 209,264

11. Receivables and prepayments

30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Receivables Rent debtor 3,566 3,469 3,252 Allowance for expected credit losses (607) (207) (995) Rent agent float account 2,212 2,056 724 Other receivables 1,593 368 627 Dilapidations receivables - 69 - 6,764 5,755 3,608 Lease incentive debtor 3,106 3,225 3,340 9,870 8,980 6,948 Property related prepayments 296 29 4 Other prepayments 32 54 25 328 83 29 Total 10,198 9,063 6,977

The aged debtor analysis of receivables as follows:

30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Less than three months due 6,251 4,206 3,416 Between three and six months due 513 1,549 192 Total 6,764 5,755 3,608

Expected credit losses have been assessed on receivables balances on an individual tenant-by-tenant basis. The risk of credit loss applied to each tenant is assessed based on information including, but not limited to: external credit ratings; financial statements; press information; previous experience of losses or late payment; discussions with the property manager and the tenant.

This assessment identified a number of receivables balances due from tenants known to be in financial difficulty or having already entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement ('CVA') or administration. In these instances, a provision against the full balance of the receivable has been applied.

The assessment also identified receivables balances subject to dispute by tenants who are financially stable but unwilling to pay. The recoverability of these balances was subject to a decision by the Court, and as such, an assessment of the probability of a positive decision was made in reassessing the expected cash flows in relation to these balances and other receivables. Post period-end, these balances were recovered in full..

The below table presents the exposure to these classes of identified credit risk and the associated provision made against the receivables balances:

Provision Provision Provision 30 September 30 September 31 March Receivables Rate 2021 2020 2021 GBP'000 % GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Identified financial difficulties 177 100 177 207 415 Subject to Court ruling 717 60 430 - 580 No Identified financial difficulties 9,583 - - - - Total 10,477 607 207 995

12. Interest rate derivatives

30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At the beginning of the period 61 14 14 Changes in fair value of interest rate derivatives 51 (28) (16) Interest rate cap premium paid - 63 63 At the end of the period 112 49 61

The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it currently has interest rate caps in effect which cap the interest rate at 1.00% on a notional value of GBP51.50 million. As a result, the loan was 102% hedged as at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: 130%).

Fair Value hierarchy

The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy for interest rate derivatives:

Assets measured at fair value Quoted prices Significant Significant in active observable unobservable markets input inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Total Valuation date GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 30 September 2021 - 112 - 112 30 September 2020 - 49 - 49 31 March 2021 - 61 - 61

The fair value of these contracts is recorded in the Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at the period end.

There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period, nor have there been any transfers between Level 2 and Level 3 during the period.

13. Interest bearing loans and borrowings

Bank borrowings drawn 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 At the beginning of the period 39,500 51,500 51,500 Bank borrowings drawn in the period 11,000 - - Bank borrowings repaid in the period - (12,000) (12,000) Interest bearing loans and borrowings 50,500 39,500 39,500 Unamortised loan arrangement fees (329) (418) (369) At the end of the period 50,171 39,082 39,131 Repayable between two and five years 50,500 39,500 39,500 Bank borrowings available but undrawn in the period 20,500 9,500 20,500 Total facility available 60,000 60,000 60,000

The Company has a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2021: GBP60.00 million) credit facility with RBSi of which GBP50.50 million (31 March 2021: GBP39.50 million) has been utilised as at 30 September 2021.

The Company has a target gearing of 35% Loan to NAV, which is the maximum gearing on drawdown under the terms of the facility. As at 30 September 2021, the Company's gearing was 28.97% Loan to NAV (31 March 2021: 25.15%).

Borrowing costs associated with the credit facility are shown as finance costs in note 6 to these financial statements.

14. Payables and accrued expenses

30 31 30 September September March 2020 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Deferred income 2,990 2,835 2,567 Accruals 835 991 783 Other creditors 768 455 588 Total 4,593 4,281 3,938

15. Lease obligation as lessee

Leases as lessee are capitalised at the lease's commencement at the present value of the minimum lease payments. The present value of the corresponding rental obligations are included as liabilities.

The following table analyses the present value of the minimum lease payments under non-cancellable finance leases:

30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Current 48 48 48 Non Current 635 635 635 Lease liabilities included in the Statement of Financial Position at 30 September 2021 683 683 683

16. Issued share capital

There was no change to the issued share capital during the period. The number of ordinary shares allotted, called up and fully paid remains 158,774,746 of GBP0.01 each, of which 350,000 ordinary shares are held in treasury.

17. Transactions with related parties

As defined by IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures, parties are considered to be related if one party has the ability to control the other party or exercise significant influence over the other party in making financial or operational decisions.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, the Directors of the Company are considered to be the key management personnel. Directors' remuneration is disclosed in note 5.

The Company is party to an Investment Management Agreement with the Investment Manager, pursuant to which the Company has appointed the Investment Manager to provide investment management services relating to the respective assets on a day-to-day basis in accordance with their respective investment objectives and policies, subject to the overall supervision and direction of the Board of Directors.

Under the Investment Management Agreement, the Investment Manager receives a quarterly management fee which is calculated and accrued monthly at a rate equivalent to 0.9% per annum of NAV (excluding uninvested proceeds from fundraising).

During the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021, the Company incurred GBP732,204 (six months ended 30 September 2020: GBP578,821) of investment management fees and expenses of which GBP362,931 was outstanding at 30 September 2021 (31 March 2021: GBP315,825).

18. Events after reporting date

Dividend

On 21 October 2021, the Board declared its second interim dividend of 2.00 pps in respect of the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 September 2021. The dividend payment will be made on 19 November 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 29 October 2021. The ex-dividend date was 28 October 2021.

Property Sales

The Company completed the sale of Wella Warehouse on 15 October 2021 for gross proceeds of GBP5.86 million.

Property Acquisition

On 5 November 2021, the Company acquired Central Six Retail Park in Coventry for a purchase price of GBP16.41 million.

EPRA Performance Measures

Detailed below is a summary table showing the EPRA performance measures of the Company.

All EPRA performance measures have been calculated in line with EPRA Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines which can be found at www.epra.com.

MEASURE AND DEFINITION PURPOSE PERFORMANCE A key measure of a company's underlying GBP5.46 million/3.45 pps 1. EPRA Earnings operating results and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments EPRA earnings for the six month Earnings from operational activities. are supported by earnings. period ended 30 September 2021 (six month period ended 30 September 2020: GBP5.41 million/ 3.41 pps) The EPRA NAV set of metrics make adjustments 2. EPRA Net Tangible Assets ('NTA') to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half Yearly Results -15-

to provide stakeholders with the most GBP174.18 million/109.94 pps EPRA Assumes that entities buy and sell relevant information on the fair value of NTA as at 30 September 2021 (At assets, thereby crystallising certain the assets and liabilities of a real estate 31 March 2021: GBP157.02 million/ levels of unavoidable deferred tax. investment company, under different 99.11 pps) scenarios. 3. EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ('NRV') Assumes that entities never sell assets GBP187.82 million/118.55 pps EPRA and aims to represent the value required NRV as at 30 September 2021 to rebuild the entity. See above (At 31 March 2021: GBP168.83 million/106.57 pps) 4. EPRA Net Disposal Value ('NDV') Represents the shareholders' value under a disposal scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments and certain other GBP174.29 million/110.01 pps EPRA adjustments are calculated to the full See above NDV as at 30 September 2021 (As extent of their liability, net of any at 31 March 2021: GBP157.08 million resulting tax. /99.15pps) 5. EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY) Annualised rental income based on the 6.69% cash rents passing at the balance sheet A comparable measure for portfolio date, less non-recoverable property valuations. This measure should make it EPRA NIY operating expenses, divided by the easier for investors to judge themselves, market value of the property, increased how the valuation of portfolio X compares as at 30 September 2021 with (estimated) purchasers' costs. with portfolio Y. (At 31 March 2021: 7.37%) 6. EPRA 'Topped-Up' NIY A comparable measure for portfolio 7.07% This measure incorporates an adjustment valuations. This measure should make it to the EPRA NIY in respect of the easier for investors to judge themselves, EPRA 'Topped-Up' NIY expiration of rent-free periods (or how the valuation of portfolio X compares other unexpired lease incentives such as with portfolio Y. as at 30 September 2021 discounted rent periods and step rents). (At 31 March 2021: 8.12%) 7. EPRA Vacancy 8.59%/5.43% excluding vacancy rate contributed by Glasgow* EPRA Estimated Market Rental Value ('EMRV') vacancy as at 30 September 2021 of vacant space divided by ERV of the A 'pure' (%) measure of investment property (At 31 March 2021: 8.96%/5.58% whole portfolio. space that is vacant, based on ERV. excluding vacancy contributed by Glasgow) 28.53% EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) as at 30 8. EPRA Cost Ratio September 2021 (At 30 September 2020: 27.15%) Administrative and operating costs (including and excluding costs of direct A key measure to enable meaningful vacancy) divided by gross rental income. measurement of the changes in a company's operating costs. 14.80% EPRA Cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) as at 30 September 2021 (At 30 September 2020: 16.70%) 9. EPRA Capital Expenditure Property which has been held at both the current and comparative balance sheet GBP19.54 million for the period dates for which there has been no A measure used to illustrate change in ended 30 September 2021 (31 March significant development. comparable capital values. 2021: GBP5.98 million) 10. EPRA like-for-like Rental Growth Net income generated by assets which were held by the Company throughout both GBP0.04 million/0.57% for the the current and comparable periods which A measure used to illustrate change in period ended 30 September 2021 there has been no significant comparable income values. (31 March 2021: (GBP1.08 million)/ development which materially impacts (6.80%)) upon income.

* Glasgow has exchanged to be sold with the condition of vacant possession.

Calculation of EPRA NTA, EPRA NRV and EPRA NDV

In October 2019, EPRA issued new Best Practice Recommendations for financial guidelines on its definitions of NAV measures: EPRA NTA, EPRA NRV and EPRA NDV.

The Company considers EPRA NTA to be the most relevant NAV measure for the Company and we are now reporting this as our primary NAV measure, replacing our previously reported EPRA NAV and EPRA NNNAV per share metrics. EPRA NTA excludes the cumulative fair value adjustments for debt-related derivatives which are unlikely to be realised.

Current measures Previous measures EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA NTA NRV NDV NAV NNNAV As at 30 September 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 IFRS NAV attributable to shareholders 174,289 174,289 174,289 174,289 174,289 Mark-to-market adjustment of derivatives (112) (112) - (112) - Real estate transfer tax and other purchasers' costs1 - 13,642 - - - At 30 September 2021 174,177 187,819 174,289 174,177 174,289 Number of Ordinary Shares 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 NAV per share 109.94p 118.55p 110.01p 109.94p 110.01p Current measures Previous measures EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA NTA NRV NDV NAV NNNAV As at 30 September 2020 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 IFRS NAV attributable to shareholders 147,236 147,236 147,236 147,236 147,236 Mark-to-market adjustment of derivatives (49) (49) - (49) - Real estate transfer tax and other purchasers' costs1 - 11,309 - - - At 30 September 2020 147,187 158,496 147,236 147,187 147,236 Number of Ordinary Shares 158,774,746 158,774,746 158,774,746 158,774,746 158,774,746 NAV per share 92.70p 99.82p 92.73p 92.70p 92.73p

1 EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV are calculated using property values in line with IFRS, where values are net of Real Estate Transfer Tax ('RETT') and other purchasers' costs. RETT and other purchasers' costs are added back when calculating EPRA NRV and have been estimated at 6.6% of the net valuation provided by Knight Frank.

Current measures Previous measures EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA EPRA NTA NRV NDV NAV NNNAV As at 31 March 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 IFRS NAV attributable to shareholders 157,079 157,079 157,079 157,079 157,079 Mark-to-market adjustment of derivatives (61) (61) - (61) - Real estate transfer tax and other purchasers' costs1 - 11,814 - - - At 31 March 2021 157,018 168,832 157,079 157,018 157,079 Number of Ordinary Shares 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746 158,424,746

NAV per share 99.11p 106.57p 99.15p 99.11p 99.15p

1 EPRA NTA and EPRA NDV are calculated using property values in line with IFRS, where values are net of RETT and other purchasers' costs. RETT and other purchasers' costs are added back when calculating EPRA NRV and have been estimated at 6.6% of the net valuation provided by Knight Frank.

Calculation of EPRA NIY and 'topped up' NIY

30 30 31 September September March 2021 2020 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Investment property - wholly-owned 206,690 171,355 179,000 Allowance for estimated purchasers' costs at 6.6% 13,642 11,652 11,814 Grossed-up completed property portfolio valuation (B) 220,332 183,007 190,814 Annualised cash passing rental income 15,699 14,144 15,051 Property outgoings (958) (955) (993) Annualised net rents (A) 14,741 13,189 14,058 Add: notional rent expiration of rent free periods or other lease incentives* 846 2,169 1,439 'Topped-up' net annualised rent (C) 15,587 15,358 15,497 EPRA NIY (A/B) 6.69% 7.21% 7.37% EPRA 'topped-up' NIY (C/B) 7.07% 8.39% 8.12%

* Rent-free periods expire by June 2022.

EPRA NIY basis of calculation

EPRA NIY is calculated as the annualised net rent, divided by the gross value of the completed property portfolio.

The valuation of grossed up completed property portfolio is determined by our external valuers as at 30 September 2021, plus an allowance for estimated purchasers' costs. Estimated purchasers' costs are determined by the relevant stamp duty liability, plus an estimate by our valuers of agent and legal fees on notional acquisition. The net rent deduction allowed for property outgoings is based on our valuers' assumptions on future recurring non-recoverable revenue expenditure.

In calculating the EPRA 'topped-up' NIY, the annualised net rent is increased by the total contracted rent from expiry of rent-free periods and future contracted rental uplifts.

Calculation of EPRA Vacancy Rate

30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Annualised potential rental value of vacant premises (A) 1,521 1,330 1,482 Annualised potential rental value for the completed property portfolio (B) 17,704 16,211 16,538 EPRA Vacancy Rate (A/B) 8.59% 8.21% 8.96% Calculation of EPRA Cost Ratios 30 September 30 September 31 March 2021 2020 2021 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Administrative/operating expense per IFRS income statement 2,267 2,230 5,221 Less: ground rent costs (33) (33) (66) EPRA costs (including direct vacancy costs) (A) 2,234 2,197 5,155 Direct vacancy costs (1,075) (846) (1,622) EPRA costs (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B) 1,159 1,351 3,533 Gross rental income less ground rent costs - per IFRS 7,833 8,091 15,648 Gross rental income less ground rent costs (C) 7,833 8,091 15.648 EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) (A/C) 28.53% 27.15% 32.94% EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) (B/C) 14.80% 16.70% 22.58%

The Company has not capitalised any overhead or operating expenses in the accounting period disclosed above.

Only costs directly associated with the purchase or construction of properties as well as all subsequent value-enhancing capital expenditure are capitalised.

Like-for-like rental growth

The table below sets out the like-for-like rental growth of the portfolio, by sector, in accordance with EPRA Best Practices Recommendations.

Rental income from Rental income from like-for-like like-for-like portfolio for portfolio for period 1 October 2020 period 1 April 2021 to to 31 30 September March 2021 Like-for-like 2021 Like-for-like rental growth GBPm rental growth GBPm GBPm Sector % Industrial 4.20 4.10 0.10 2.42 Office 1.15 1.13 0.02 1.83 Alternatives 0.73 0.77 (0.04) (5.01) Standard retail 1.02 1.04 (0.02) (1.76) Retail warehouses 0.29 0.31 (0.02) (6.93) Total 7.39 7.35 0.04 0.57

The like-for-like rental growth is based on changes in rental income for those properties which have been held for the duration of both the current and comparative reporting. This represents a portfolio valuation, as assessed by the valuer of GBP187.50 million (31 March 2021: GBP179.00 million).

Capital Expenditure

The table below sets out the capital expenditure of the portfolio in accordance with EPRA Best Practice Recommendations.

30 September 30 September 2021 2020 31 March 2021 Sector GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Acquisitions 19,468 - 5,778 Investment properties - no incremental lettable space 68 106 205 Total purchases and capital expenditure 19,536 106 5,983

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249566&application_name=news

