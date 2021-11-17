News summary:

Winners' Circle Awards honor Intel partners accelerating digital innovation and network transformation

Gold status highlights how Ensemble Connector as an Intel Select Solution for uCPE delivers full cloud benefits with key advantages

ADVA and Intel customers have access to the industry's widest portfolio of Intel-powered servers and third-party VNFs

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has been named to the Intel Network Builders Winners' Circle for the third consecutive year. ADVA achieved the status with its Ensemble Connector carrier-class network functions virtualization (NFV) platform as a verified Intel Select Solution for universal CPE (uCPE). The technology gives communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises a simple and cost-efficient route to virtualization at the network edge. It provides platform security, zero-touch provisioning and access to the market's most comprehensive library of virtual network functions (VNFs). And through ADVA's relationship with Intel, Ensemble supports an industry-leading array of third-party hardware suppliers. Customers can deploy a variety of Intel processors, including Intel Atom Denverton, Intel Xeon D, Intel Xeon Scalable and others.

"We're proud that our close partnership with Intel has once again won us a place on its Network Builders Winners' Circle. With our joint solution, customers can deploy technology proven in the real world. They can harness the full benefits of the cloud, leverage flexible service deployment and take advantage of rapid time to market," said Mike Heffner, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "Our Ensemble Connector offers several key benefits for uCPE deployments. It features zero-touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale. ADVA and Intel customers also have access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem, the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of VNFs and supported hardware platforms."

Through its annual Winners' Circle Awards, the Intel Network Builders Program recognizes industry leaders driving the next wave of technical innovation. For three years running, ADVA's Ensemble Connector has been honored with inclusion in the Intel Winners' Circle. As a verified Intel Select Solution for uCPE, the open and flexible platform meets even the most demanding on-premises network needs. Pre-integrated with a variety of Intel processors, Ensemble Connector offers an optimized and ready-to-deploy hardware-software solution. It supports advanced applications at Layer 2 and 3, including LTE access, Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality and embedded routing and security features.

"This accolade highlights the impact our Ensemble Connector is making, as more enterprises and CSPs migrate away from proprietary hardware devices and embrace uCPE as a platform for service innovation. Our joint solution with Intel enables agile, automated delivery of multi-vendor software services at scale. That gives operators a key competitive advantage, empowering them to experiment without risk and instantly react to new opportunities," commented Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "With access to the industry's most complete range of VNFs, including some of the most popular SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization products, our customers can harness the best available innovation for every business case."

