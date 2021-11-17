Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) Ted Konyi, CEO, is very pleased to announce that AirTest's recent attendance at the Green California School Summit has yielded much interest in the Company's suite of CO2 and other measurement sensors. Specifically, the sales team are currently engaging with 3 Unified School Districts in Southern California for the purposes of establishing pilot installations of the Company's new IAQEye wireless CO2 sensor.

Since the introduction of Assembly Bill 841 by the California Governor, which requires monitoring of CO2 in school classrooms, the level of interest for AirTest's products has grown considerably. The Summit allowed AirTest's sales team to introduce the new wireless IAQEye to the school facilities managers and administrators that attended.

Mike Schell, VP Marketing & Business Development, said, "The reaction at the conference was very positive and is leading directly to some anticipated initial classroom installations. The Company has previously provided a number of School Districts with wired sensors and our new sensors will allow much greater penetration of the market due to the reduced costs of installation. We've also engaged with the organizers of the Summit to market the product directly to their database. We should see further engagement in the near future with the potential demand of over 200,000 sensors in classrooms."

As a result of the conference, the Company has also engaged with two National Facilities Integrators that are interested in incorporating the AirTest's line of sensor solutions with other Facilities management options.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

