Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC INTERNATIONAL Inc OPTEC CEO To Retire from Board of Directors

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced CEO Roger Pawson will be retiring from the company's Board of Directors in early 2022 due to ongoing health issues.

The company's CEO commented " We hope to have all outstanding legal and remaining issues resolved prior to my retirement from the Board of Directors, including a resolution with the WeShield legal action."

The company will continue Corporate updates as to the status of Operations and negotiations.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

