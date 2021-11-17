DGAP-Ad-hoc: European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AD-HOC RELEASE
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
The Company has applied for admission of the Public Shares (ISIN NL0015000K10, Amsterdam Stock Exchange: EHCS) and the Public Warrants (ISIN NL0015000K28, Amsterdam Stock Exchange: EHCW) to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam. Trading is expected to commence on November 18, 2021. Closing with the private placement investors through delivery of the shares and warrants is scheduled for November 22, 2021.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The listing of the securities will be made solely by the means of, and on the basis of, a securities prospectus which is yet to be published. An investment decision regarding any securities of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (AFM) and will be available free of charge on the European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. website.
In member states of the European Economic Area the placement of securities described in this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (Prospectus Regulation).
Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Public Shares and Public Warrants has led to the conclusion that (i) the Public Shares are (a) compatible with an end target market of Retail Investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II, and (b) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels permitted by MiFID II and (ii) the Public Warrants are (a) compatible with an end target market of investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II, and (b) eligible for distribution to professional clients and eligible counterparties through all distribution channels permitted by MiFID II.
Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Public Shares and Public Warrants (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Public Shares and Public Warrants (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
This publication may in the United Kingdom only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) persons to whom it may it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This publication is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in Public Units of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
The Public Units are not intended, to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any Retail Investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes the expression "Retail Investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR"). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Public Units or otherwise making them available to Retail Investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Public Units or otherwise making them available to any Retail Investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Public Shares and Public Warrants has led to the conclusion that (i) the Public Shares are (a) compatible with an end target market of Retail Investors and eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS") and professional clients, as defined in UK MiFIR, and (b) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels and (ii) the Public Warrants are (a) compatible with an end target market of eligible counterparties, as defined in COBS, and professional clients, as defined in UK MiFIR; and (b) all channels for distribution of the Public Warrants to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate.
Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Public Shares and Public Warrants (a "distributor") should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to COBS is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Public Shares and Public Warrants (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the placement for the person concerned.
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
17-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V.
|c/o ALR Treuhand GmbH; Theresienhöhe 28
|80339 München
|Germany
|ISIN:
|NL0015000K10, NL00115000K28
|WKN:
|A3C60V
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1250014
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1250014 17-Nov-2021 CET/CEST