Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 18-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

18 November 2021

Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "period"). Highlights include:

Good progress with strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence

-- Completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay schemes, delivering 62,500 sq. ft. of new office space

-- Sale of Dockland Central, one of our less energy efficient properties, for EUR152.3m in Oct-21 (post periodend), with the proceeds expected to be recycled into the delivery of the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square

-- In advanced discussions regarding a substantial pre-let to KPMG of the 337,000 sq. ft. Harcourt Squaredevelopment

-- Neil Menzies promoted to Director of Sustainability and Net Zero Carbon Pathway published in Jun-21

-- Four stars achieved in the 2021 GRESB assessment (2020: four stars)

Continued high rent collection rates and increased contracted rent in the period from letting activity

-- 99% of rent due for the six months ended Sep-21 received or on agreed payment terms

-- Similar rates observed for the quarter ended Dec-21

-- Annual contracted rent of EUR68.2m at Sep-21, up 1.5% (+EUR1.1m) since Mar-21, and office WAULT of 5.5yrs,down 3.9%? New lettings plus uplift in residential rents added EUR0.7m, net of expiries, breaks and surrenders - Acquisitions added EUR0.4m of new rent

-- Factoring in activity since period end proforma contracted rent would be EUR60.8m, down 9.4% since Mar-21

-- Office vacancy rate increased 4pp since Mar-21 to 11%, following completion of developments: this isexpectedto reduce in the near-term

Robust financial position and performance: interim dividend maintained at FY21 level

As at 30 September 2021 31 March 2021 Movement Portfolio value EUR1,450.4m EUR1,427.4m +0.4%[1] Net debt[2] EUR291.7m EUR278.8m 4.6% Group LTV 2 20.1% 19.5% +0.6pp IFRS NAVPS2 173.5c 173.6c (0.1)% EPRA NTAPS2 172.5c 172.7c (0.1)% Financial period ended 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 Movement Net rental income EUR31.4m EUR32.0m (2.1)% Profit/(loss) after tax EUR21.2m (EUR34.2m) +161.9% EPRA earnings2 EUR20.9m EUR22.4m (6.8)% Diluted IFRS EPS 3.2c (5.0c) +163.9% EPRA EPS2 3.2c 3.3c (3.7)% Interim DPS2 2.0c 2.0c -

-- Periodic valuer rotation undertaken: Savills appointed, with first valuation of portfolio at Sep-21

-- Portfolio value increased EUR23.0m in the period or 0.4%1 to EUR1.45bn (Sep-20: -3.8%1)? Our prime offices and future developments outperformed our older offices, residential and industrial/other assets - EUR4.1m in development expenditure, including completion of 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay (Sep-20:EUR8.4m) - EUR18.4m invested in two bolt-on property acquisitions (Sep-20: EUR3.8m)

-- Modest decrease in net rental income due to planned lease expiries at Clanwilliam Court and Marine House

-- Six-month Total Property Return[3] of 2.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of2.4%(Sep-20: -1.7% vs Index excl. Hibernia -1.6%)

Balance sheet strength further increased by debt issuance and sale of Dockland Central

-- Issue of EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes in Jul-21 resulted in weighted average debtmaturity of 4.8 years at Sep-21 (Mar-21: 3.4 years)

-- Net debt at Sep-21 of EUR141.3m and LTV2 of 10.9%, factoring in the Dockland Central sale

-- Cash and undrawn facilities net of development and acquisition commitments of EUR214m, or EUR365m pro-formasale of Dockland Central (Mar-21: EUR110m)

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said:

"We are making good progress with our strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence, with the key achievements since March 2021 being the completion of the 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay developments and the sale of Dockland Central. We are also in advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a significant pre-let at Harcourt Square.

"Our business continues to perform well, with strong rent collection, a stable portfolio valuation and new lettings agreed supporting an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share, the same as last year.

"It has been pleasing to see the pick-up in activity in the Dublin office market since we reported in May, with particular interest in prime, ESG-efficient, city centre space. While the Government's decision this week to advise a temporary return to working from home is likely to impact activity in the near-term, with our clear strategy, an exciting development pipeline ready to start in 2022 and the team and funding in place to deliver it, we remain optimistic about our longer-term prospects."

Market review

General economy

Despite Ireland having had some of the most stringent pandemic restrictions in the world (source: Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker), the Irish economy has performed remarkably strongly throughout. In 2020, Irish GDP grew 5.9%, helped by the contribution of the multinational-dominated sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Since the phased easing of restrictions was announced in April 2021, economic momentum has accelerated and Irish GDP is currently projected to grow by 15.6% in 2021 and by 5.0% in 2022 (source: Department of Finance "DoF"). Modified Gross National Income, a more appropriate gauge of the domestic economy that strips out distortions caused by the multinational sector, is projected to grow by 4.7% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022 (2020: -3.5%), primarily driven by a rebound in Modified Domestic Demand (source: DoF).

Significant improvements in Irish labour market metrics are also being seen: the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.2% in October 2021 (compared to 7.9% in March 2021 and 5.0% in March 2020), while the COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment was 7.9%, if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed, compared to 25.6% at March 2021. The number of persons in employment in Ireland is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022 (source: Davy), helped by continued job creation from foreign direct investment ("FDI"): in the ten months to October 10,900 new jobs have been created by FDI, more than double the same period in prior year and up 26% on the same period in 2019. The recovery of the Irish economy has been supported by a highly successful vaccine rollout. Ireland has the highest rate of full vaccination amongst persons aged 18+ in the EU at 92.5% (source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), though this week the Irish Government started to reimpose

