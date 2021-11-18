HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -2

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 18-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT

For the six months ended 30 September 2021

18 November 2021

Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 (the "period"). Highlights include:

Good progress with strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence

-- Completion of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay schemes, delivering 62,500 sq. ft. of new office space

-- Sale of Dockland Central, one of our less energy efficient properties, for EUR152.3m in Oct-21 (post periodend), with the proceeds expected to be recycled into the delivery of the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square

-- In advanced discussions regarding a substantial pre-let to KPMG of the 337,000 sq. ft. Harcourt Squaredevelopment

-- Neil Menzies promoted to Director of Sustainability and Net Zero Carbon Pathway published in Jun-21

-- Four stars achieved in the 2021 GRESB assessment (2020: four stars)

Continued high rent collection rates and increased contracted rent in the period from letting activity

-- 99% of rent due for the six months ended Sep-21 received or on agreed payment terms

-- Similar rates observed for the quarter ended Dec-21

-- Annual contracted rent of EUR68.2m at Sep-21, up 1.5% (+EUR1.1m) since Mar-21, and office WAULT of 5.5yrs,down 3.9%? New lettings plus uplift in residential rents added EUR0.7m, net of expiries, breaks and surrenders - Acquisitions added EUR0.4m of new rent

-- Factoring in activity since period end proforma contracted rent would be EUR60.8m, down 9.4% since Mar-21

-- Office vacancy rate increased 4pp since Mar-21 to 11%, following completion of developments: this isexpectedto reduce in the near-term

Robust financial position and performance: interim dividend maintained at FY21 level

As at 30 September 2021 31 March 2021 Movement Portfolio value EUR1,450.4m EUR1,427.4m +0.4%[1] Net debt[2] EUR291.7m EUR278.8m 4.6% Group LTV 2 20.1% 19.5% +0.6pp IFRS NAVPS2 173.5c 173.6c (0.1)% EPRA NTAPS2 172.5c 172.7c (0.1)% Financial period ended 30 September 2021 30 September 2020 Movement Net rental income EUR31.4m EUR32.0m (2.1)% Profit/(loss) after tax EUR21.2m (EUR34.2m) +161.9% EPRA earnings2 EUR20.9m EUR22.4m (6.8)% Diluted IFRS EPS 3.2c (5.0c) +163.9% EPRA EPS2 3.2c 3.3c (3.7)% Interim DPS2 2.0c 2.0c -

-- Periodic valuer rotation undertaken: Savills appointed, with first valuation of portfolio at Sep-21

-- Portfolio value increased EUR23.0m in the period or 0.4%1 to EUR1.45bn (Sep-20: -3.8%1)? Our prime offices and future developments outperformed our older offices, residential and industrial/other assets - EUR4.1m in development expenditure, including completion of 2 Cumberland and 50 City Quay (Sep-20:EUR8.4m) - EUR18.4m invested in two bolt-on property acquisitions (Sep-20: EUR3.8m)

-- Modest decrease in net rental income due to planned lease expiries at Clanwilliam Court and Marine House

-- Six-month Total Property Return[3] of 2.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of2.4%(Sep-20: -1.7% vs Index excl. Hibernia -1.6%)

Balance sheet strength further increased by debt issuance and sale of Dockland Central

-- Issue of EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes in Jul-21 resulted in weighted average debtmaturity of 4.8 years at Sep-21 (Mar-21: 3.4 years)

-- Net debt at Sep-21 of EUR141.3m and LTV2 of 10.9%, factoring in the Dockland Central sale

-- Cash and undrawn facilities net of development and acquisition commitments of EUR214m, or EUR365m pro-formasale of Dockland Central (Mar-21: EUR110m)

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said:

"We are making good progress with our strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence, with the key achievements since March 2021 being the completion of the 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay developments and the sale of Dockland Central. We are also in advanced discussions with KPMG regarding a significant pre-let at Harcourt Square.

"Our business continues to perform well, with strong rent collection, a stable portfolio valuation and new lettings agreed supporting an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share, the same as last year.

"It has been pleasing to see the pick-up in activity in the Dublin office market since we reported in May, with particular interest in prime, ESG-efficient, city centre space. While the Government's decision this week to advise a temporary return to working from home is likely to impact activity in the near-term, with our clear strategy, an exciting development pipeline ready to start in 2022 and the team and funding in place to deliver it, we remain optimistic about our longer-term prospects."

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 (0)1 536 9100

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Results presentation details

There will be a results presentation at 10.00 a.m. Dublin time, today, 18 November 2021. If you think you will want to ask a question at the end, please register for the phone call as you will not be able to do this from the webcast. Webcast URL: https://www.investis-live.com/hibernia-reit/618000441bc06e0d000d02b8/hrird

Participants - Call pre-registration To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link: Log-in instructions https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/9196/ hibernia-reit-2021-interim-results/ You will receive your access details via email. During the presentation Your line will be muted as you join the call. What to expect You will have the opportunity to ask a question. To register, press *1 on your telephone keypad. To remove the question, press *2. The operator will prompt you when to speak.

Disclaimer This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Market review

General economy

Despite Ireland having had some of the most stringent pandemic restrictions in the world (source: Oxford Coronavirus Government Response Tracker), the Irish economy has performed remarkably strongly throughout. In 2020, Irish GDP grew 5.9%, helped by the contribution of the multinational-dominated sectors such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Since the phased easing of restrictions was announced in April 2021, economic momentum has accelerated and Irish GDP is currently projected to grow by 15.6% in 2021 and by 5.0% in 2022 (source: Department of Finance "DoF"). Modified Gross National Income, a more appropriate gauge of the domestic economy that strips out distortions caused by the multinational sector, is projected to grow by 4.7% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022 (2020: -3.5%), primarily driven by a rebound in Modified Domestic Demand (source: DoF).

Significant improvements in Irish labour market metrics are also being seen: the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.2% in October 2021 (compared to 7.9% in March 2021 and 5.0% in March 2020), while the COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment was 7.9%, if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were classified as unemployed, compared to 25.6% at March 2021. The number of persons in employment in Ireland is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022 (source: Davy), helped by continued job creation from foreign direct investment ("FDI"): in the ten months to October 10,900 new jobs have been created by FDI, more than double the same period in prior year and up 26% on the same period in 2019. The recovery of the Irish economy has been supported by a highly successful vaccine rollout. Ireland has the highest rate of full vaccination amongst persons aged 18+ in the EU at 92.5% (source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), though this week the Irish Government started to reimpose

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT -2-

some restrictions following a rise in COVID cases.

While Ireland is expected to benefit from the global rebound in economic activity, it faces a number of potential risks. According to the Central Bank of Ireland (the "CBI"), "the persistence of supply bottlenecks, higher input costs and insufficient labour supply could drive a wider gap between real and nominal growth.resulting in higher inflation than currently anticipated". There is a risk of central bank policy error: i.e. that interest rate rises are not implemented in an appropriate manner, leading to economic volatility. The news of the Irish government signing up to the OECD agreement on international corporate tax changes, which included a commitment to a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate, is encouraging, though important details of the agreement still need to be finalised and the deal must be approved by various countries. Nonetheless, it is better than might have been feared given calls from various commentators for higher rates. It is expected that the new regime will come into play in 2023 at the earliest (source: Goodbody). In addition, there is a risk of economic impact if further health restrictions have to be imposed in Ireland in the coming months.

Irish property market overview

The Irish property market has shown more resilience during the pandemic than in previous downturns, helped by greater institutional ownership, significantly less debt, relatively controlled levels of speculative development and lower vacancy rates than in previous cycles. Emerging trends, which have also been seen elsewhere, include a bifurcation in the performance of prime and secondary assets and an increasing focus by both occupiers and investors on ESG credentials. CBRE notes that September and October 2021 have been busy months in the Irish property market although negotiations have been protracted and thus the extent of current activity is probably not fully apparent at present.

Irish property investment market

Investment volumes in the first nine months of 2021 were EUR3.6bn, approximately double the volumes in the same period in 2020 (EUR1.8bn) and comparing favourably to the first nine months of 2019 (EUR3.0bn). The private residential sector ("PRS") and office sector remained dominant, together accounting for 78% of transaction volumes (9mth 2020: 82%). Irish investors (excluding Irish REITs) accounted for 35% of purchases in the nine-month period (9mth 2020: 17%) and there was also continued interest from European investors (30%) and American investors (23%) despite restrictions on mobility and international travel during the first half of 2021 (source: Knight Frank). There are several investment transactions active at present, with 2021 total investment volumes expected to reach EUR4.5bn, a marked increase on the 2020 outturn of EUR3.0bn.

Top 5 office investment transactions (9 months to September 2021)

Building Price Capital value Buyer Buyer nationality Project Tolka Portfolio, D2/4 EUR290m EUR994psf Blackstone American 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR164m EUR1,225psf Deka Immobilien German 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR95m EUR1,026psf AM Alpha German Block 1, Ballsbridge Park, D4 EUR32m EUR865psf Core Capital Irish Blocks A&B, Parkgate Business Centre, D8 EUR24m EUR590psf Union Investments German Top 5 total EUR605m

Source: Knight Frank

The main agents consider that prime Dublin office yields are stable at 4.00% (March 2021: 4.00%). Knight Frank reports that a significant weight of capital is chasing opportunities in Dublin, with new properties with strong covenant and ESG credentials in the best locations particularly sought after and potentially commanding yields tighter than 4.00%. However, yields on secondary assets have softened leading to the bifurcation in values of prime and secondary assets identified earlier: at 30 September 2020 yields on secondary office assets in prime locations were 4.75% and this yield had increased by 50bps at 30 September 2021 to 5.25% (source: Knight Frank).

In the first nine months of 2021, the PRS comprised 54% of overall investment (9mth 2020: 35%) (source: Knight Frank). In its Autumn 2021 yield matrix, Cushman & Wakefield reported that PRS yields for prime Dublin properties are 3.65%-4.25%, compressing by 10bps at the lower end of the range compared to their Spring 2021 matrix. CBRE notes that investors are taking time to interpret the consequences of recent regulatory changes in the residential market, including measures to limit residential rental growth in rental pressure zones to the lesser of 2% or inflation rather than the previous cap of 4% per annum.

Top 5 PRS (residential) investment transactions (9 months to September 2021)

Building Price Price per unit Buyer Buyer nationality Confidential Portfolio, Dublin/Kildare EUR450m Confidential Ardstone Irish 8th Lock, Royal Canal Park, D15 EUR200m EUR460k Union Investments German Dwyer Nolan Portfolio, North Dublin EUR181m EUR451k Ardstone Irish Griffith Wood, Drumcondra, D9 EUR177m EUR518k Greystar American Clay Farm, Leopardstown, D18 EUR127m EUR431k BlackRock American Top 5 total EUR1,135m

Source: Knight Frank

In the six months to 30 September 2021, the MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (the "Index") delivered a total return of 2.4%, excluding Hibernia (September 2020: -1.6%). Over this period the Industrial sector was the top performer in the Index with a total return of 13.5%, followed by the Office sector at 2.4% (September 2020: 2.6% and 0.5%, respectively). Hibernia's total property return over the same period was 2.2% (September 2020: -1.7%), underperforming the Index (and the Index excluding Hibernia) by 0.2 percentage points.

Dublin office occupational market

Following very limited take-up in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, momentum is building again in the Dublin office letting market. In the nine months to September 2021 take-up of 0.6m sq. ft. was recorded, with 0.03m sq. ft. in Q1, 0.17m sq. ft. in Q2 and 0.44m sq. ft. in Q3. Whilst take-up in the first nine months remained approximately 30% of the corresponding take-up in 2019, it is encouraging to note that take-up for the most recent two quarters (Q2 and Q3 2021) was 58% higher than for the preceding two quarters (Q4 2020 and Q1 2021) (source: Knight Frank) and CBRE notes that the level of leasing activity in Q3 2021 was broadly on par with the volume of transactions recorded in Dublin in Q3 2019. No single sector dominated letting volumes in the first nine months of the year, with TMT accounting for 28% of take-up, professional services 21% and finance 17%. This is a change from recent years, with TMT accounting for 53% of take-up since Q1 2017 (source: Knight Frank). The city centre continues to be occupiers' preferred location. Knight Frank expects take-up to trend stronger again in Q4 2021 and estimates that annual take-up for 2021 is likely to reach 1.5m sq. ft. in total.

Top 10 office lettings (9 months to September 2021)

Occupier Industry Building Area (sq. ft.) Total take-up BNP Paribas Finance Termini, 3 Arkle Road, D18 44K 7% Accenture Professional services Building 10, Cherrywood Business Park, D18 37K 6% DLA Piper Professional services 40 Molesworth Street, D2 30k 5% Bord Bia State 140 Pembroke Road, D4 28k 4% OPW State 6-13 Pembroke Row, D2 28k 4% Market Star TMT Block G, One Central Park, D18 26k 4% 2K TMT One Park Place, D2 26k 4% Wix TMT The Reflector, D2 23k 4% ResMed Medical Termini, 3 Arkle Road, D18 22k 3% Philip Lee Solicitors Professional Services Connaught House, D4 19k 3% Top 10 total 283k 44%

Source: Knight Frank

In March 2021 we reported that the first signs of a recovery in active demand were beginning to emerge following a c.30% fall between February 2020 and December 2020. Our active demand tracker, run in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield, stood at 2.7m sq. ft. at the end of March 2021. Since then, active demand has risen as restrictions eased, reaching 3.5m sq. ft. at the end of August 2021. At the end of September 2021, active demand had fallen back to 3.0m sq. ft., mainly due to a number of larger requirements being satisfied. 79% of active demand is focused on the city centre, which is broadly comparable to demand patterns immediately before the pandemic (source: Cushman & Wakefield). Although the intensity of requirements (i.e. how soon the occupiers want the space) remains relatively low, it is encouraging to note that CBRE and Knight Frank are reporting approximately 1.1m sq. ft. of reserved office space at the end of September 2021, which bodes well for take-up in coming quarters.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)