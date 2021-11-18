New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) ("Mawson"), a digital infrastructure provider, was recently the subject of an article by leading financial news website and publisher SmallCapsDaily. The coverage is an in-depth overview of Mawson Infrastructure's progress and advancement within the burgeoning cryptocurrency mining industry. An increasingly important sector, as cryptocurrencies become more widely adopted and accepted, cryptocurrency mining is set to become a $21 billion industry by 2027. Mawson is distinctly positioned to leverage the imminent growth in the cryptocurrency mining industry and SmallCapsDaily's reporting illustrates this.

Mawson operates out of multiple locations, which contain modular data centers with specially designed high-performance computing capabilities. Due to the modular capabilities, Mawson is able to scale on demand as the value of digital assets increase, while simultaneously keeping operations 100% carbon neutral. Mawson has two site facilities in the United States and recently brought their first Australia facility online in October 2021. Based on recent expansion and the success of their "infrastructure first" strategy for the deployment and scaling of new and current facilities, Mawson is quickly becoming a major force within the cryptocurrency world.

For more detailed information, please read our coverage found here: https://smallcapsdaily.com/mawson-infrastructure-group-the-carbon-neutral-cryptocurrency-mining-company-set-to-dominate-the-market/



Key Takeaways

Mawson has 2 operating facilities in the U.S. and is managing a total peta-hash capacity of 400PH, mining 3 BTC/day. The company's goal is to increase their hash rate to 5000PH (equating to roughly 39 BTC today depending on price), while keeping operations 100% carbon neutral.

Mawson recently brought their first Australian facility online at the end of October and announced it will be powered by 100% renewable energy sources by partnering with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. To facilitate the expansion into their new Australian based facility and to increase the capacity of existing facilities, Mawson has purchased 4,000 new ASIC bitcoin miners.

Mawson's third quarter saw revenue increase to $10.9 million, marking a 1,100% increase from last year's Q3. Gross profit increased to $8.4 million (compared to $44,000 in 2020) and virtually every other financial metric saw an improvement when compared to previous results.

Mawson recently announced the purchase of an additional 17,352 bitcoin miners, which will in part be used to outfit their newly announced, brand new 100MW facility located in Pennsylvania.

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure's mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

Forward-looking Statements

SmallCapsDaily profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. SmallCapsDaily is a paid advertiser and is not offering securities for sale. Neither SmallCapsDaily nor its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf is registered as an Investment Advisor under any federal or state law and none of the information provided by SmallCapsDaily its owners, operators, affiliates or anyone disseminating information on its behalf should be construed as investment advice or investment recommendations. Small Caps Daily does not recommend that the securities profiled should be purchased, sold or held and is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Information presented by Small Caps Daily may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance, are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements may be identified through the use of words such as "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "may," or by statements indicating that certain actions "may," "could," or "might" occur.

Contact:

SmallCapsDaily

info@smallcapsdaily.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104165