Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0), an AI-driven financial technology company, has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Inverite Verification, launched its verification platform with five new clients, in addition to achieving a new milestone for daily transactions.

Inverite Verification Inc. (www.inverite.com), a leading Canadian open banking and consumer-directed finance provider, offers innovative, secure and cost-effective banking verification solutions to the financial services industry for income verification, credit decisioning, fraud reduction, and KYC/AML purposes.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlom6lywaFU

With support for over 285 Canadian financial institutions, Inverite is the data provider of choice for many of Canada's leading lenders, Fintechs and Paytechs. The five new industry partners operate in the alternative lending, auto lending and rent-to-own sectors, enabling Inverite to continue growing its user base across different verticals while gaining access to more consumer financial data.

Lloyd Evetts, Director of Business Development with Inverite, added: "We are pleased to announce that five new clients who operate within key lending sectors have launched Inverite in addition to the substantial increase in transaction volume on our platform. Inverite's advanced proprietary technology enables fast processing times for our clients' customer data while providing their customers with a more accurate assessment of their financial and credit information. Moving forward, we plan to continue scaling up our platform to increase Inverite's reach to more clients and users."

In August 2021, Inverite exceeded 80,000 transactions per month, recording a 42% year over year increase in the growth of its Canadian consumer data. With Inverite setting a new milestone this past week by recording multiple days with 4,000 daily transactions, the company is on track to surpass its record of 80,000 transactions per month.

Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble, stated: "The recent transaction volumes that we achieved surpasses our expectations and we are proud to see an increase of both clients and customers that have been integrated with Inverite's platform. In accordance with Marble's Open Banking strategy, we intend to expand our customer data collection growth as it represents an integral component of our artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions that can help users improve their financial health."

Since 2016, Marble Financial's proprietary MyMarble platform has been establishing itself as a leader in financial wellness through the licensing of its proprietary products Inverite, Connect, Score-Up, Fast Track, Maestro and Boost, to empower thousands of marginalized consumers to a more positive financial future.

The shares are trading at $0.14. For more information, please visit the company's website www.mymarble.ca, contact Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman, at 855-661-2390 ext. 104, or by email ir@marblefinancial.ca.

