Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 19
The Diluted NAV price was incorrectly stated as being 1577.84p in the original publication at 11:05 today. The correct price is 1577.70p. Updated announcement is below.
|The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 18 November 2021, was:
|NAV per Ord share (incl. income)
|1,579.61p
|Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income)
|1,577.70p
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de