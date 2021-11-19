Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

The Diluted NAV price was incorrectly stated as being 1577.84p in the original publication at 11:05 today. The correct price is 1577.70p. Updated announcement is below.

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 18 November 2021, was: NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 1,579.61p Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income) 1,577.70p