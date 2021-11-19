Anzeige
Freitag, 19.11.2021
InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere Studiendaten! Kursexplosion?
PR Newswire
19.11.2021 | 12:28
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 19

The Diluted NAV price was incorrectly stated as being 1577.84p in the original publication at 11:05 today. The correct price is 1577.70p. Updated announcement is below.

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 18 November 2021, was:
NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1,579.61p
Diluted NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1,577.70p
